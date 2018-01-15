Duncan residents march for MLK

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - One community living the dream. That was the mantra for a march held in downtown Duncan Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

More than 100 people of all races and ethnicities came together to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior. The event started with a church service, which was followed by a march in downtown Duncan, where citizens carried signs bearing the words "One Community Living The Dream.” The day finished with a viewing of the movie Hidden Figures.

Event organizer Shannon Sanders said Monday’s event was a great way for Duncan residents to share Doctor King's ideals.

"We want his legacy to be manifested in every community, every state and every city,” Sanders said. “That we are one, we are equal. That his dream did not die in vain. We want to let him know that we appreciate him allowing the vision of God to go forth in him that we may have equality everywhere we go and equal opportunities for all."

The crowd was full of people walking, driving cars and even riding on horseback as they marched in Doctor King's honor. Sanders said she thinks the size of the crowd shows future generations how important Martin Luther King Junior's message of equality truly is.

"I know that it's bigger than us. We have to leave something for our future children, our grandchildren,” Sanders said. “We have to let them know that no matter what, we are all equal we all have the same opportunity and through God all things are possible."

From the MLK banner to the signs held by those who participated, Monday’s message was “One Community Living the Dream.” Sanders said that is how she describes the Duncan community.

"In Duncan, we're a community that comes together through adversity so we thought it was fitting to use that slogan of one community living the dream because we all feel we're living that dream here in Duncan,” Sanders said. “We have different organizations that come together when adversity arrives. No matter what color you are, no matter where you live, we all come together."

Sanders said she hopes Duncan can serve as a beacon for other communities in the area. She said she hopes that other communities can all come together as well, no matter the color of their skin or their nationality.

