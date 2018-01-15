Midland police searching for quick-change scam suspects

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating two suspects involved in a quick-change scam.

We're told the two women went into Market Street where they attempted to make change from $1,000 and obtained an additional $300.

If you have any information on who the women are, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #171220022.





