Midland police searching for quick-change scam suspects

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance photo of the suspects. (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook) Surveillance photo of the suspects. (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating two suspects involved in a quick-change scam.

We're told the two women went into Market Street where they attempted to make change from $1,000 and obtained an additional $300.

If you have any information on who the women are, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS regarding case #171220022.



