Canada welcomes report from auto advisor Ray Tanguay

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Report demonstrates Canada is on track to make our auto sector as a global leader through key strategic investments

DETROIT, Jan. 15, 2018 /CNW/ - The automotive industry is one of Canada's largest manufacturing sectors and is the largest export industry, employing over 530,000 Canadians directly and indirectly. In order to continue supporting this key sector of the economy, the Government of Canada welcomed insights and recommendations from Ray Tanguay in his role as Automotive Advisor to the governments of Canada and Ontario.

Mr. Tanguay presented his report's findings today to the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Brad Duguid, Ontario Minister of Economic Development and Growth, at the annual meeting of the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council, in Detroit, Michigan.

In Drive to Win , Mr. Tanguay offers his perspective on the Canadian automotive sector and proposes actions to help ensure that Canada can benefit from a larger piece of overall investments in the sector. Mr. Tanguay calls for continued investments in technologies and infrastructure to help validate new innovations, as well as continuing to invest in workplace training, apprenticeships, co-operative programs and the development of technology clusters.

Canada's investments in the automotive sector align with the Innovation and Skills Plan, the government's multi-year strategy to create well-paying jobs for the middle class. Through this plan, the government is fostering economic growth and middle-class job creation as well as providing Canadians with the skills they need to succeed.

"I want to thank Mr. Tanguay for the work he has done in engaging stakeholders and leveraging their insights. As the automotive sector undergoes massive change with emerging and disruptive technologies, I am pleased to see that Mr. Tanguay's report recognizes that Canada has taken the right steps to position itself as a location of choice for the design and development of the car of the future."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

For every single job at an assembly line, six more are created in other sectors of the economy.

Canada's automotive industry produces more than 2.4 million vehicles every year. This translates into one car being manufactured every 13 seconds.

automotive industry produces more than 2.4 million vehicles every year. This translates into one car being manufactured every 13 seconds. The automotive industry contributes $19 billion to Canada's gross domestic product.

