Victim identified in boating death of Waurika Lake

JEFFERSON CO., OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified him as 73-year-old Darwin Smith of Arlington Texas.



Jefferson County Emergency Management believes Smith was duck hunting at the lake. They say a passerby spotted his boat capsized near the Corum Bridge and also found Smith. That passerby tried to perform CPR until first responders arrived but he was pronounced dead.

OHP says Smith was wearing a personal flotation device.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine Smith's exact cause of death.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.