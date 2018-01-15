Langston University president speaks on MLK Day at Cameron

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University invited Langston University's president to come to Cameron and speak in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at their annual banquet.

Kent J. Smith, Jr. has been the president of Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma since 2012 and said he was humbled and honored to speak at the banquet. He hopes this holiday reminds people to give back and do something for others, not just on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but all days of the year.

“When we learn to give, again we actually receive far more back but too often in our society, we become individualized verses thing about the whole, the greater good,” Smith said.

His discussed the power of education, speaking to attendees about things they can do to make this world a better place.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.