Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation
Solid core profitability and loan growth of nearly 8 percent highlight 2017
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $8.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with net income of $8.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. For the full year 2017, Mercantile reported net income of $31.3 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared with net income of $31.9 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the full year 2016.
Excluding the impacts of certain noncore transactions, diluted earnings per share during 2017 and 2016 equaled $1.89 and $1.76, respectively. These transactions included a Bank-owned life insurance death benefit claim in the first quarter of 2017, the revaluation of Mercantile's net deferred tax asset in response to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act becoming law in December of 2017, the repurchase of trust preferred securities at a discount in the first quarter of 2016, and accelerated purchase discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds during 2016.
The fourth quarter and full year were highlighted by:
"Our strong 2017 financial results reflect the success of various ongoing strategic initiatives," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our focus on net interest margin maintenance, enhanced fee generation, and overhead cost control played a key role in our demonstrated solid operating performance throughout all of 2017. We are very pleased with the level of loan growth during the year, which was achieved in a disciplined manner and in spite of competitive pressures, and our continuing strong asset quality. Based on our overall financial strength and current loan pipeline and prospects, we are well-positioned to participate in the economic strength of our markets during 2018."
Operating Results
Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $32.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, up $1.9 million, or 6.0 percent, from the prior-year fourth quarter. Net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2017 was $28.4 million, up $2.0 million, or 7.4 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting a higher level of earning assets and an increased net interest margin. Total revenue was $129 million during the full year 2017, up $1.8 million, or 1.5 percent, from 2016. Net interest income was $110 million in 2017, up $3.9 million, or 3.7 percent, from the prior year, reflecting a higher level of earning assets.
The net interest margin was 3.76 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 3.72 percent in the prior-year fourth quarter. The increase in the net interest margin primarily resulted from a higher yield on loans, mainly reflecting the positive impact of higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") hiking the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in December of 2016 and March, June, and December of 2017. The cost of funds equaled 0.59 percent during the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 0.46 percent during the respective 2016 period mainly due to increased costs of certain non-time deposit accounts, time deposits, and borrowed funds.
The net interest margin was 3.79 percent in 2017, down from 3.86 percent in 2016 due to an increased cost of funds, which more than offset a slight increase in the yield on average earning assets. The cost of funds equaled 0.54 percent during 2017, up from 0.45 percent during 2016 primarily due to higher costs of certain non-time deposits, time deposits, and borrowed funds. The improved yield on average earning assets mainly resulted from an increased yield on loans, primarily reflecting higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the previously-mentioned FOMC rate hikes, which more than offset a decreased yield on securities, mainly reflecting a decreased level of accelerated purchase discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds. A change in earning asset mix also contributed to the increased yield on average earning assets; average loans represented 85.2 percent of average earning assets during 2017, up from 84.9 percent during 2016. The accelerated discount accretion totaled $2.2 million during 2016, positively impacting the net interest margin by eight basis points. A nominal level of accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds was recorded as interest income during 2017.
Net interest income and the net interest margin during 2017 and 2016 were also affected by purchase accounting accretion and amortization entries associated with the fair value measurements recorded effective June 1, 2014. Increases in interest income on loans totaling $4.6 million and $4.9 million were recorded during 2017 and 2016, respectively. An increase in interest expense on subordinated debentures totaling $0.7 million was recorded during both 2017 and 2016. Purchased loan accretion amounts vary from period to period as a result of periodic cash flow re-estimations, loan payoffs, and payment performance.
Mercantile recorded a $0.6 million provision for loan losses during both the fourth quarter of 2017 and the prior-year fourth quarter. During 2017, Mercantile recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.0 million, compared to a provision of $2.9 million during 2016. The provision expense recorded during the 2017 and 2016 periods primarily reflects ongoing loan growth and periodic adjustments to loan loss reserve environmental factors.
Noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2017 was $4.5 million, down $0.1 million, or 2.2 percent, from the prior-year fourth quarter. Growth in credit and debit card fees and payroll processing revenue was more than offset by a decline in other income, which was elevated in the fourth quarter of 2016 mainly as a result of payments received on certain purchased credit-impaired loans. Noninterest income for 2017 was $19.0 million, down $2.0 million, or 9.7 percent, from 2016. Core noninterest income revenue streams, including treasury management income, credit and debit card interchange fees, mortgage banking activity income, payroll processing revenue, and customer service fees, increased $1.2 million, or 8.5 percent, on a combined basis in 2017 compared to the prior year. The increase in mortgage banking activity income primarily reflects the positive impact of strategic initiatives that were implemented in the latter half of 2016 and throughout 2017, including the hiring of additional loan originators, introduction of new and enhanced products, loan programs and increased marketing efforts. Noninterest income during both periods benefitted from certain noncore transactions, including a Bank-owned life insurance death benefit claim in 2017 and a gain associated with a trust preferred securities repurchase transaction in 2016.
Noninterest expense totaled $19.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, up $1.5 million, or 7.9 percent, from the prior-year fourth quarter. Noninterest expense during 2017 was $79.7 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 3.4 percent, from the $77.1 million expensed during 2016. The higher level of expense in the 2017 periods primarily resulted from expected increases in various operating expenses stemming from recent expansion initiatives and increased salary expense, mainly reflecting annual employee merit pay increases, the hiring of additional staff, a larger bonus accrual, and greater stock-based compensation expense. A significant portion of the increased salary expense resulting from staff additions reflects the opening of the southeast Michigan office.
Mr. Kaminski continued, "Our net interest margin remained relatively steady during 2017, ranging from 3.73 percent to 3.85 percent on a quarterly basis. The increase in our loan yield, which helped offset the impact of an increased cost of funds on our net interest margin, primarily reflects the positive impact of the recent Federal Open Market Committee rate hikes, which outweighed the negative impacts stemming from persistent competitive pressures and the ongoing relatively low interest rate environment. In light of our current balance sheet structure, we anticipate that potential additional rate hikes will benefit our net interest income. We are pleased with the growth in our core noninterest income revenue streams, and we will continue our efforts to enhance fee income in future periods."
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2017, total assets were $3.29 billion, up $204 million, or 6.6 percent, from December 31, 2016. Total loans increased $180 million, or 7.6 percent, to $2.56 billion over the same time period. Approximately $119 million and $529 million in commercial term loans to new and existing borrowers were originated during the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, respectively, as ongoing sales and relationship-building efforts resulted in increased lending opportunities. As of December 31, 2017, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $154 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.
Raymond Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "We are very pleased with our new commercial term loan originations during 2017. Although the commercial loan portfolio slightly contracted during the fourth quarter of 2017, we were still able to produce net loan growth during the quarter as a result of growth in the residential mortgage portfolio. The reduction in commercial loans stemmed from an unusually high level of payoffs, primarily reflecting situations whereby we remained committed to margin and credit quality preservation. The solid growth in the commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolios during 2017 reflects the ongoing efforts of our lending team to identify new lending opportunities and meet the needs of existing customers, while growth in the residential mortgage portfolio during the year depicts the success of strategic initiatives focused on increasing our market presence. Based on the strength of our current loan pipelines and additional lending opportunities reported by commercial lenders, we are confident that we can grow the commercial and residential loan portfolios in future periods."
Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans combined represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of December 31, 2017. Non-owner occupied CRE loans equaled about 36 percent of total commercial loans as of December 31, 2017.
As of December 31, 2017, total deposits were $2.52 billion, up $147 million from December 31, 2016. Local deposits were up $121 million since year-end 2016. Growth in local deposits was mainly driven by new commercial loan relationships and the success of various deposit account initiatives. Wholesale funds were $323 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2017, compared to $251 million, or about 9 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2016.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2017 were $9.4 million, or 0.3 percent of total assets, compared to $6.4 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2016. The transfer of a Bank-owned parcel of real estate, which is no longer being considered for use as a bank facility, from fixed assets to other real estate owned accounted for nearly 55 percent of the $3.0 million increase in nonperforming assets during 2017. The parcel of real estate is expected to be sold in the next six months for an amount that approximates current book value. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list have remained relatively consistent in number and dollar volume.
Net loan charge-offs were $0.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, or an annualized 0.05 percent of average loans, and $0.2 million, or an annualized 0.03 percent of average loans, during the prior-year fourth quarter. Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.4 million during 2017, or 0.06 percent of average loans, and $0.6 million, or 0.03 percent of average loans, during 2016.
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $366 million as of December 31, 2017, an increase of $25.1 million from year-end 2016. The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.6 percent as of December 31, 2017, compared to 13.1 percent at December 31, 2016. At December 31, 2017, the Bank had approximately $77 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,592,125 total shares outstanding at December 31, 2017.
No shares were repurchased during 2017 as part of the $20 million stock repurchase program that was announced in January of 2015. Future share repurchases totaling $15.5 million can be made under the program, which was expanded by $15 million in early 2016.
Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Our strong financial performance during 2017 positions us to meet growth objectives and further build shareholder value. As evidenced by our ongoing cash dividend program, including the announcement of an increased first quarter 2018 regular cash dividend earlier today, we remain committed to enhancing shareholder value. Our relationship-based banking approach, which focuses on meeting customers' needs through the efficient delivery of a wide-range of products and services, continues to be successful as depicted by the solid growth in deposits and loans during the year. We are excited about Mercantile's future and are confident that our demonstrated robust operating performance will continue in the current year."
About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $3.2 billion and operates 49 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
2017
2016
2015
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
55,127,000
$
50,200,000
$
42,829,000
Interest-earning deposits
144,974,000
133,396,000
46,463,000
Federal fund sold
0
0
599,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
200,101,000
183,596,000
89,891,000
Securities available for sale
335,744,000
328,060,000
346,992,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
11,036,000
8,026,000
7,567,000
Loans
2,558,552,000
2,378,620,000
2,277,727,000
Allowance for loan losses
(19,501,000)
(17,961,000)
(15,681,000)
Loans, net
2,539,051,000
2,360,659,000
2,262,046,000
Premises and equipment, net
46,034,000
45,456,000
46,862,000
Bank owned life insurance
68,689,000
67,198,000
58,971,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Core deposit intangible
7,600,000
9,957,000
12,631,000
Other assets
28,976,000
30,146,000
29,123,000
Total assets
$
3,286,704,000
$
3,082,571,000
$
2,903,556,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
866,380,000
$
810,600,000
$
674,568,000
Interest-bearing
1,655,985,000
1,564,385,000
1,600,814,000
Total deposits
2,522,365,000
2,374,985,000
2,275,382,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
118,748,000
131,710,000
154,771,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
220,000,000
175,000,000
68,000,000
Subordinated debentures
45,517,000
44,835,000
55,154,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities
14,204,000
15,230,000
16,445,000
Total liabilities
2,920,834,000
2,741,760,000
2,569,752,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
309,772,000
305,488,000
304,819,000
Retained earnings
60,132,000
40,904,000
27,722,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(4,034,000)
(5,581,000)
1,263,000
Total shareholders' equity
365,870,000
340,811,000
333,804,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,286,704,000
$
3,082,571,000
$
2,903,556,000
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
December 31, 2017
December 31, 2016
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
30,411,000
$
27,830,000
$
116,816,000
$
109,049,000
Investment securities
2,036,000
1,724,000
7,631,000
9,007,000
Other interest-earning assets
455,000
161,000
1,096,000
401,000
Total interest income
32,902,000
29,715,000
125,543,000
118,457,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,819,000
1,940,000
9,362,000
7,549,000
Short-term borrowings
48,000
57,000
190,000
211,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
966,000
668,000
3,657,000
2,263,000
Other borrowed money
667,000
615,000
2,586,000
2,567,000
Total interest expense
4,500,000
3,280,000
15,795,000
12,590,000
Net interest income
28,402,000
26,435,000
109,748,000
105,867,000
Provision for loan losses
600,000
600,000
2,950,000
2,900,000
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
27,802,000
25,835,000
106,798,000
102,967,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,085,000
1,075,000
4,233,000
4,253,000
Credit and debit card income
1,263,000
1,093,000
4,760,000
4,278,000
Mortgage banking income
1,188,000
1,288,000
4,421,000
3,866,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
337,000
331,000
2,731,000
1,264,000
Other income
630,000
817,000
2,856,000
7,377,000
Total noninterest income
4,503,000
4,604,000
19,001,000
21,038,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
11,601,000
10,565,000
45,397,000
43,524,000
Occupancy
1,479,000
1,463,000
6,186,000
6,063,000
Furniture and equipment
543,000
541,000
2,168,000
2,119,000
Data processing costs
2,067,000
1,990,000
8,222,000
7,939,000
FDIC insurance costs
252,000
128,000
960,000
1,236,000
Other expense
3,906,000
3,707,000
16,783,000
16,237,000
Total noninterest expense
19,848,000
18,394,000
79,716,000
77,118,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
12,457,000
12,045,000
46,083,000
46,887,000
Federal income tax expense
4,478,000
3,960,000
14,809,000
14,974,000
Net Income
$
7,979,000
$
8,085,000
$
31,274,000
$
31,913,000
Basic earnings per share
$0.48
$0.49
$1.90
$1.96
Diluted earnings per share
$0.48
$0.49
$1.90
$1.96
Average basic shares outstanding
16,525,625
16,352,359
16,478,968
16,292,086
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,536,225
16,374,117
16,489,070
16,310,730
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2017
2017
2017
2017
2016
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
2017
2016
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
28,402
28,644
27,193
25,509
26,435
109,748
105,867
Provision for loan losses
$
600
1,000
750
600
600
2,950
2,900
Noninterest income
$
4,503
4,605
4,042
5,851
4,604
19,001
21,038
Noninterest expense
$
19,848
20,210
19,882
19,776
18,394
79,716
77,118
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
12,457
12,039
10,603
10,984
12,045
46,083
46,887
Net income
$
7,979
8,337
7,343
7,615
8,085
31,274
31,913
Basic earnings per share
$
0.48
0.51
0.45
0.46
0.49
1.90
1.96
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.48
0.51
0.45
0.46
0.49
1.90
1.96
Average basic shares outstanding
16,525,625
16,483,492
16,471,060
16,434,647
16,352,359
16,478,968
16,292,086
Average diluted shares outstanding
16,536,225
16,494,540
16,485,356
16,449,210
16,374,117
16,489,070
16,310,730
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.97%
1.03%
0.96%
1.02%
1.05%
1.00%
1.07%
Return on average equity
8.70%
9.21%
8.39%
8.99%
9.35%
8.82%
9.35%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
3.76%
3.83%
3.85%
3.73%
3.72%
3.79%
3.86%
Efficiency ratio
60.32%
60.78%
63.65%
63.06%
59.26%
61.92%
60.77%
Full-time equivalent employees
641
634
643
617
616
641
616
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
4.76%
4.81%
4.69%
4.54%
4.65%
4.70%
4.65%
Yield on securities
2.60%
2.50%
2.44%
2.35%
2.27%
2.47%
2.87%
Yield on other interest-earning assets
1.29%
1.28%
0.99%
0.81%
0.51%
1.21%
0.51%
Yield on total earning assets
4.35%
4.41%
4.37%
4.20%
4.18%
4.33%
4.31%
Yield on total assets
4.04%
4.10%
4.05%
3.88%
3.87%
4.02%
3.99%
Cost of deposits
0.45%
0.43%
0.35%
0.33%
0.33%
0.39%
0.33%
Cost of borrowed funds
1.74%
1.75%
1.69%
1.53%
1.45%
1.68%
1.45%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.88%
0.85%
0.77%
0.68%
0.68%
0.80%
0.66%
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
0.59%
0.58%
0.52%
0.47%
0.46%
0.54%
0.45%
Cost of funds (total assets)
0.55%
0.54%
0.48%
0.43%
0.42%
0.50%
0.42%
PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
Loan portfolio - increase interest income
$
683
1,757
1,336
832
1,672
4,608
4,925
Trust preferred - increase interest expense
$
171
171
171
171
171
684
684
Core deposit intangible - increase overhead
$
556
556
609
636
636
2,357
2,675
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
62,526
61,962
60,371
38,365
46,727
223,224
163,072
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
33,958
41,254
39,115
21,523
21,962
135,850
78,251
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
28,568
20,708
21,256
16,842
24,765
87,374
84,821
Total mortgage loans sold
$
26,254
33,858
29,371
18,463
30,081
107,946
111,058
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
$
1,051
1,131
1,012
732
993
3,926
3,397
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.56%
9.54%
9.70%
9.77%
9.31%
9.56%
9.31%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
11.28%
11.18%
11.49%
11.53%
11.17%
11.28%
11.17%
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
10.76%
10.54%
10.65%
10.83%
10.88%
10.76%
10.88%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.23%
12.01%
12.15%
12.39%
12.47%
12.23%
12.47%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.89%
12.66%
12.79%
13.05%
13.13%
12.89%
13.13%
Tier 1 capital
$
360,533
354,087
347,754
341,708
336,316
360,533
336,316
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
380,035
373,280
366,048
359,984
354,278
380,035
354,278
Total risk-weighted assets
$
2,948,013
2,949,011
2,861,605
2,757,616
2,697,727
2,948,013
2,697,727
Book value per common share
$
22.05
21.99
21.69
21.13
20.76
22.05
20.76
Tangible book value per common share
$
18.61
18.49
18.16
17.56
17.14
18.61
17.14
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.19
0.19
0.18
0.18
0.67
0.74
1.16
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
920
709
1,150
456
970
3,235
2,205
Recoveries
$
628
607
419
171
805
1,825
1,585
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
292
102
731
285
165
1,410
620
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.05%
0.02%
0.12%
0.05%
0.03%
0.06%
0.03%
Allowance for loan losses
$
19,501
19,193
18,295
18,276
17,961
19,501
17,961
Allowance to originated loans
0.88%
0.88%
0.86%
0.92%
0.95%
0.88%
0.95%
Nonperforming loans
$
7,143
8,231
6,450
7,292
5,939
7,143
5,939
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
2,260
2,327
789
495
469
2,260
469
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.28%
0.32%
0.26%
0.30%
0.25%
0.28%
0.25%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.29%
0.32%
0.23%
0.26%
0.21%
0.29%
0.21%
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
0
0
16
0
16
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied / rental
$
3,574
3,648
3,367
2,972
2,883
3,574
2,883
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
35
50
65
80
95
35
95
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied
$
4,272
4,627
1,313
1,221
610
4,272
610
Non-owner occupied
$
36
84
400
421
488
36
488
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
1,444
2,126
2,081
3,076
2,293
1,444
2,293
Consumer assets
$
42
23
13
17
23
42
23
Total nonperforming assets
9,403
10,558
7,239
7,787
6,408
9,403
6,408
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
10,558
7,239
7,787
6,408
5,459
6,408
6,737
Additions - originated loans
$
402
4,789
1,774
2,987
2,953
9,952
6,344
Merger-related activity
$
0
210
16
0
33
226
33
Return to performing status
$
0
(120)
0
(113)
(13)
(233)
(13)
Principal payments
$
(688)
(1,089)
(1,168)
(1,289)
(1,386)
(4,234)
(4,164)
Sale proceeds
$
(101)
(373)
(147)
(56)
(308)
(677)
(1,428)
Loan charge-offs
$
(754)
(91)
(953)
(135)
(263)
(1,933)
(981)
Valuation write-downs
$
(14)
(7)
(70)
(15)
(67)
(106)
(120)
Ending balance
$
9,403
10,558
7,239
7,787
6,408
9,403
6,408
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
753,764
776,562
780,816
757,219
713,903
753,764
713,903
Land development & construction
$
29,872
28,575
29,027
31,924
34,828
29,872
34,828
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
526,327
485,347
491,633
452,382
450,464
526,327
450,464
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
791,685
805,167
783,036
768,565
748,269
791,685
748,269
Multi-family & residential rental
$
101,918
119,170
114,081
113,257
117,883
101,918
117,883
Total commercial
$
2,203,566
2,214,821
2,198,593
2,123,347
2,065,347
2,203,566
2,065,347
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
254,560
236,075
220,697
205,850
195,226
254,560
195,226
Home equity & other consumer
$
100,426
103,376
107,991
112,117
118,047
100,426
118,047
Total retail
$
354,986
339,451
328,688
317,967
313,273
354,986
313,273
Total loans
$
2,558,552
2,554,272
2,527,281
2,441,314
2,378,620
2,558,552
2,378,620
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
2,558,552
2,554,272
2,527,281
2,441,314
2,378,620
2,558,552
2,378,620
Securities
$
346,780
341,126
333,294
341,677
336,086
346,780
336,086
Other interest-earning assets
$
144,974
123,110
48,762
12,663
133,396
144,974
133,396
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
3,050,306
3,018,508
2,909,337
2,795,654
2,848,102
3,050,306
2,848,102
Total assets
$
3,286,704
3,254,655
3,143,336
3,018,919
3,082,571
3,286,704
3,082,571
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
866,380
826,038
800,718
757,706
810,600
866,380
810,600
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,655,985
1,663,005
1,570,003
1,520,310
1,564,385
1,655,985
1,564,385
Total deposits
$
2,522,365
2,489,043
2,370,721
2,278,016
2,374,985
2,522,365
2,374,985
Total borrowed funds
$
387,468
390,868
404,370
380,009
354,902
387,468
354,902
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,043,453
2,053,873
1,974,373
1,900,319
1,919,287
2,043,453
1,919,287
Shareholders' equity
$
365,870
362,546
357,499
348,050
340,811
365,870
340,811
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
2,534,729
2,534,364
2,472,489
2,390,030
2,372,510
2,483,440
2,345,308
Securities
$
346,318
339,125
338,045
339,537
336,493
340,770
340,172
Other interest-earning assets
$
138,095
116,851
46,250
61,376
127,790
90,925
77,863
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
3,019,142
2,990,340
2,856,784
2,790,943
2,836,793
2,915,135
2,763,343
Total assets
$
3,248,828
3,220,053
3,081,542
3,016,871
3,064,974
3,142,673
2,987,784
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
849,751
805,650
785,705
766,031
773,137
802,024
715,550
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,635,727
1,648,235
1,531,399
1,542,078
1,561,539
1,589,778
1,567,846
Total deposits
$
2,485,478
2,453,885
2,317,104
2,308,109
2,334,676
2,391,802
2,283,396
Total borrowed funds
$
384,168
393,910
400,508
352,614
366,905
382,917
347,134
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,019,895
2,042,145
1,931,907
1,894,692
1,928,444
1,972,695
1,914,980
Shareholders' equity
$
363,823
359,131
351,216
343,344
343,122
354,448
341,340
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercantile-bank-corporation-announces-strong-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-results-300582651.html
©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.