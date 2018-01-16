Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

Solid core profitability and loan growth of nearly 8 percent highlight 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $8.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with net income of $8.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. For the full year 2017, Mercantile reported net income of $31.3 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared with net income of $31.9 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the full year 2016.

Excluding the impacts of certain noncore transactions, diluted earnings per share during 2017 and 2016 equaled $1.89 and $1.76, respectively. These transactions included a Bank-owned life insurance death benefit claim in the first quarter of 2017, the revaluation of Mercantile's net deferred tax asset in response to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act becoming law in December of 2017, the repurchase of trust preferred securities at a discount in the first quarter of 2016, and accelerated purchase discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds during 2016.

The fourth quarter and full year were highlighted by:

Strong core earnings and capital position

Stable and robust net interest margin

Solid growth in various fee income categories

Controlled overhead costs

Strong asset quality, as depicted by low levels of nonperforming assets and loans in the 30- to 89-days delinquent category

Total loan growth of $180 million , or nearly 8 percent, during the full year

, or nearly 8 percent, during the full year New commercial term loan originations of approximately $119 million during the fourth quarter and $529 million during the full year

during the fourth quarter and during the full year Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline

Announced first quarter 2018 regular cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, an increase of approximately 16 percent from the $0.19 regular cash dividend paid during the fourth quarter of 2017

"Our strong 2017 financial results reflect the success of various ongoing strategic initiatives," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "Our focus on net interest margin maintenance, enhanced fee generation, and overhead cost control played a key role in our demonstrated solid operating performance throughout all of 2017. We are very pleased with the level of loan growth during the year, which was achieved in a disciplined manner and in spite of competitive pressures, and our continuing strong asset quality. Based on our overall financial strength and current loan pipeline and prospects, we are well-positioned to participate in the economic strength of our markets during 2018."

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $32.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, up $1.9 million, or 6.0 percent, from the prior-year fourth quarter. Net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2017 was $28.4 million, up $2.0 million, or 7.4 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting a higher level of earning assets and an increased net interest margin. Total revenue was $129 million during the full year 2017, up $1.8 million, or 1.5 percent, from 2016. Net interest income was $110 million in 2017, up $3.9 million, or 3.7 percent, from the prior year, reflecting a higher level of earning assets.

The net interest margin was 3.76 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 3.72 percent in the prior-year fourth quarter. The increase in the net interest margin primarily resulted from a higher yield on loans, mainly reflecting the positive impact of higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") hiking the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in December of 2016 and March, June, and December of 2017. The cost of funds equaled 0.59 percent during the fourth quarter of 2017, up from 0.46 percent during the respective 2016 period mainly due to increased costs of certain non-time deposit accounts, time deposits, and borrowed funds.

The net interest margin was 3.79 percent in 2017, down from 3.86 percent in 2016 due to an increased cost of funds, which more than offset a slight increase in the yield on average earning assets. The cost of funds equaled 0.54 percent during 2017, up from 0.45 percent during 2016 primarily due to higher costs of certain non-time deposits, time deposits, and borrowed funds. The improved yield on average earning assets mainly resulted from an increased yield on loans, primarily reflecting higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans stemming from the previously-mentioned FOMC rate hikes, which more than offset a decreased yield on securities, mainly reflecting a decreased level of accelerated purchase discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds. A change in earning asset mix also contributed to the increased yield on average earning assets; average loans represented 85.2 percent of average earning assets during 2017, up from 84.9 percent during 2016. The accelerated discount accretion totaled $2.2 million during 2016, positively impacting the net interest margin by eight basis points. A nominal level of accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds was recorded as interest income during 2017.

Net interest income and the net interest margin during 2017 and 2016 were also affected by purchase accounting accretion and amortization entries associated with the fair value measurements recorded effective June 1, 2014. Increases in interest income on loans totaling $4.6 million and $4.9 million were recorded during 2017 and 2016, respectively. An increase in interest expense on subordinated debentures totaling $0.7 million was recorded during both 2017 and 2016. Purchased loan accretion amounts vary from period to period as a result of periodic cash flow re-estimations, loan payoffs, and payment performance.

Mercantile recorded a $0.6 million provision for loan losses during both the fourth quarter of 2017 and the prior-year fourth quarter. During 2017, Mercantile recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.0 million, compared to a provision of $2.9 million during 2016. The provision expense recorded during the 2017 and 2016 periods primarily reflects ongoing loan growth and periodic adjustments to loan loss reserve environmental factors.

Noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2017 was $4.5 million, down $0.1 million, or 2.2 percent, from the prior-year fourth quarter. Growth in credit and debit card fees and payroll processing revenue was more than offset by a decline in other income, which was elevated in the fourth quarter of 2016 mainly as a result of payments received on certain purchased credit-impaired loans. Noninterest income for 2017 was $19.0 million, down $2.0 million, or 9.7 percent, from 2016. Core noninterest income revenue streams, including treasury management income, credit and debit card interchange fees, mortgage banking activity income, payroll processing revenue, and customer service fees, increased $1.2 million, or 8.5 percent, on a combined basis in 2017 compared to the prior year. The increase in mortgage banking activity income primarily reflects the positive impact of strategic initiatives that were implemented in the latter half of 2016 and throughout 2017, including the hiring of additional loan originators, introduction of new and enhanced products, loan programs and increased marketing efforts. Noninterest income during both periods benefitted from certain noncore transactions, including a Bank-owned life insurance death benefit claim in 2017 and a gain associated with a trust preferred securities repurchase transaction in 2016.

Noninterest expense totaled $19.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, up $1.5 million, or 7.9 percent, from the prior-year fourth quarter. Noninterest expense during 2017 was $79.7 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 3.4 percent, from the $77.1 million expensed during 2016. The higher level of expense in the 2017 periods primarily resulted from expected increases in various operating expenses stemming from recent expansion initiatives and increased salary expense, mainly reflecting annual employee merit pay increases, the hiring of additional staff, a larger bonus accrual, and greater stock-based compensation expense. A significant portion of the increased salary expense resulting from staff additions reflects the opening of the southeast Michigan office.

Mr. Kaminski continued, "Our net interest margin remained relatively steady during 2017, ranging from 3.73 percent to 3.85 percent on a quarterly basis. The increase in our loan yield, which helped offset the impact of an increased cost of funds on our net interest margin, primarily reflects the positive impact of the recent Federal Open Market Committee rate hikes, which outweighed the negative impacts stemming from persistent competitive pressures and the ongoing relatively low interest rate environment. In light of our current balance sheet structure, we anticipate that potential additional rate hikes will benefit our net interest income. We are pleased with the growth in our core noninterest income revenue streams, and we will continue our efforts to enhance fee income in future periods."

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2017, total assets were $3.29 billion, up $204 million, or 6.6 percent, from December 31, 2016. Total loans increased $180 million, or 7.6 percent, to $2.56 billion over the same time period. Approximately $119 million and $529 million in commercial term loans to new and existing borrowers were originated during the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, respectively, as ongoing sales and relationship-building efforts resulted in increased lending opportunities. As of December 31, 2017, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $154 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.

Raymond Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "We are very pleased with our new commercial term loan originations during 2017. Although the commercial loan portfolio slightly contracted during the fourth quarter of 2017, we were still able to produce net loan growth during the quarter as a result of growth in the residential mortgage portfolio. The reduction in commercial loans stemmed from an unusually high level of payoffs, primarily reflecting situations whereby we remained committed to margin and credit quality preservation. The solid growth in the commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolios during 2017 reflects the ongoing efforts of our lending team to identify new lending opportunities and meet the needs of existing customers, while growth in the residential mortgage portfolio during the year depicts the success of strategic initiatives focused on increasing our market presence. Based on the strength of our current loan pipelines and additional lending opportunities reported by commercial lenders, we are confident that we can grow the commercial and residential loan portfolios in future periods."

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans combined represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of December 31, 2017. Non-owner occupied CRE loans equaled about 36 percent of total commercial loans as of December 31, 2017.

As of December 31, 2017, total deposits were $2.52 billion, up $147 million from December 31, 2016. Local deposits were up $121 million since year-end 2016. Growth in local deposits was mainly driven by new commercial loan relationships and the success of various deposit account initiatives. Wholesale funds were $323 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2017, compared to $251 million, or about 9 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2016.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2017 were $9.4 million, or 0.3 percent of total assets, compared to $6.4 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2016. The transfer of a Bank-owned parcel of real estate, which is no longer being considered for use as a bank facility, from fixed assets to other real estate owned accounted for nearly 55 percent of the $3.0 million increase in nonperforming assets during 2017. The parcel of real estate is expected to be sold in the next six months for an amount that approximates current book value. The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list have remained relatively consistent in number and dollar volume.

Net loan charge-offs were $0.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, or an annualized 0.05 percent of average loans, and $0.2 million, or an annualized 0.03 percent of average loans, during the prior-year fourth quarter. Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.4 million during 2017, or 0.06 percent of average loans, and $0.6 million, or 0.03 percent of average loans, during 2016.

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $366 million as of December 31, 2017, an increase of $25.1 million from year-end 2016. The Bank's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.6 percent as of December 31, 2017, compared to 13.1 percent at December 31, 2016. At December 31, 2017, the Bank had approximately $77 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 16,592,125 total shares outstanding at December 31, 2017.

No shares were repurchased during 2017 as part of the $20 million stock repurchase program that was announced in January of 2015. Future share repurchases totaling $15.5 million can be made under the program, which was expanded by $15 million in early 2016.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Our strong financial performance during 2017 positions us to meet growth objectives and further build shareholder value. As evidenced by our ongoing cash dividend program, including the announcement of an increased first quarter 2018 regular cash dividend earlier today, we remain committed to enhancing shareholder value. Our relationship-based banking approach, which focuses on meeting customers' needs through the efficient delivery of a wide-range of products and services, continues to be successful as depicted by the solid growth in deposits and loans during the year. We are excited about Mercantile's future and are confident that our demonstrated robust operating performance will continue in the current year."

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $3.2 billion and operates 49 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,



2017

2016

2015 ASSETS











Cash and due from banks $ 55,127,000 $ 50,200,000 $ 42,829,000 Interest-earning deposits

144,974,000

133,396,000

46,463,000 Federal fund sold

0

0

599,000 Total cash and cash equivalents

200,101,000

183,596,000

89,891,000













Securities available for sale

335,744,000

328,060,000

346,992,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,036,000

8,026,000

7,567,000













Loans

2,558,552,000

2,378,620,000

2,277,727,000 Allowance for loan losses

(19,501,000)

(17,961,000)

(15,681,000) Loans, net

2,539,051,000

2,360,659,000

2,262,046,000













Premises and equipment, net

46,034,000

45,456,000

46,862,000 Bank owned life insurance

68,689,000

67,198,000

58,971,000 Goodwill

49,473,000

49,473,000

49,473,000 Core deposit intangible

7,600,000

9,957,000

12,631,000 Other assets

28,976,000

30,146,000

29,123,000













Total assets $ 3,286,704,000 $ 3,082,571,000 $ 2,903,556,000



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 866,380,000 $ 810,600,000 $ 674,568,000 Interest-bearing

1,655,985,000

1,564,385,000

1,600,814,000 Total deposits

2,522,365,000

2,374,985,000

2,275,382,000













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

118,748,000

131,710,000

154,771,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

220,000,000

175,000,000

68,000,000 Subordinated debentures

45,517,000

44,835,000

55,154,000 Accrued interest and other liabilities

14,204,000

15,230,000

16,445,000 Total liabilities

2,920,834,000

2,741,760,000

2,569,752,000













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

309,772,000

305,488,000

304,819,000 Retained earnings

60,132,000

40,904,000

27,722,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(4,034,000)

(5,581,000)

1,263,000 Total shareholders' equity

365,870,000

340,811,000

333,804,000













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,286,704,000 $ 3,082,571,000 $ 2,903,556,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

























THREE MONTHS ENDED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2016

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2016 INTEREST INCOME





















Loans, including fees $ 30,411,000

$ 27,830,000

$ 116,816,000

$ 109,049,000 Investment securities

2,036,000



1,724,000



7,631,000



9,007,000 Other interest-earning assets

455,000



161,000



1,096,000



401,000 Total interest income

32,902,000



29,715,000



125,543,000



118,457,000























INTEREST EXPENSE





















Deposits

2,819,000



1,940,000



9,362,000



7,549,000 Short-term borrowings

48,000



57,000



190,000



211,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

966,000



668,000



3,657,000



2,263,000 Other borrowed money

667,000



615,000



2,586,000



2,567,000 Total interest expense

4,500,000



3,280,000



15,795,000



12,590,000























Net interest income

28,402,000



26,435,000



109,748,000



105,867,000























Provision for loan losses

600,000



600,000



2,950,000



2,900,000























Net interest income after





















provision for loan losses

27,802,000



25,835,000



106,798,000



102,967,000























NONINTEREST INCOME





















Service charges on accounts

1,085,000



1,075,000



4,233,000



4,253,000 Credit and debit card income

1,263,000



1,093,000



4,760,000



4,278,000 Mortgage banking income

1,188,000



1,288,000



4,421,000



3,866,000 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 337,000



331,000



2,731,000



1,264,000 Other income

630,000



817,000



2,856,000



7,377,000 Total noninterest income

4,503,000



4,604,000



19,001,000



21,038,000























NONINTEREST EXPENSE





















Salaries and benefits

11,601,000



10,565,000



45,397,000



43,524,000 Occupancy

1,479,000



1,463,000



6,186,000



6,063,000 Furniture and equipment

543,000



541,000



2,168,000



2,119,000 Data processing costs

2,067,000



1,990,000



8,222,000



7,939,000 FDIC insurance costs

252,000



128,000



960,000



1,236,000 Other expense

3,906,000



3,707,000



16,783,000



16,237,000 Total noninterest expense

19,848,000



18,394,000



79,716,000



77,118,000























Income before federal income





















tax expense

12,457,000



12,045,000



46,083,000



46,887,000























Federal income tax expense

4,478,000



3,960,000



14,809,000



14,974,000























Net Income $ 7,979,000

$ 8,085,000

$ 31,274,000

$ 31,913,000























Basic earnings per share

$0.48



$0.49



$1.90



$1.96 Diluted earnings per share

$0.48



$0.49



$1.90



$1.96























Average basic shares outstanding

16,525,625



16,352,359



16,478,968



16,292,086 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,536,225



16,374,117



16,489,070



16,310,730

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

































Quarterly

Year-To-Date (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2017

2017

2017

2017

2016











4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

2017

2016 EARNINGS



























Net interest income $ 28,402

28,644

27,193

25,509

26,435

109,748

105,867 Provision for loan losses $ 600

1,000

750

600

600

2,950

2,900 Noninterest income $ 4,503

4,605

4,042

5,851

4,604

19,001

21,038 Noninterest expense $ 19,848

20,210

19,882

19,776

18,394

79,716

77,118 Net income before federal income



























tax expense $ 12,457

12,039

10,603

10,984

12,045

46,083

46,887 Net income $ 7,979

8,337

7,343

7,615

8,085

31,274

31,913 Basic earnings per share $ 0.48

0.51

0.45

0.46

0.49

1.90

1.96 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48

0.51

0.45

0.46

0.49

1.90

1.96 Average basic shares outstanding

16,525,625

16,483,492

16,471,060

16,434,647

16,352,359

16,478,968

16,292,086 Average diluted shares outstanding

16,536,225

16,494,540

16,485,356

16,449,210

16,374,117

16,489,070

16,310,730





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets

0.97%

1.03%

0.96%

1.02%

1.05%

1.00%

1.07% Return on average equity

8.70%

9.21%

8.39%

8.99%

9.35%

8.82%

9.35% Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.76%

3.83%

3.85%

3.73%

3.72%

3.79%

3.86% Efficiency ratio

60.32%

60.78%

63.65%

63.06%

59.26%

61.92%

60.77% Full-time equivalent employees

641

634

643

617

616

641

616





























YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS



























Yield on loans

4.76%

4.81%

4.69%

4.54%

4.65%

4.70%

4.65% Yield on securities

2.60%

2.50%

2.44%

2.35%

2.27%

2.47%

2.87% Yield on other interest-earning assets 1.29%

1.28%

0.99%

0.81%

0.51%

1.21%

0.51% Yield on total earning assets

4.35%

4.41%

4.37%

4.20%

4.18%

4.33%

4.31% Yield on total assets

4.04%

4.10%

4.05%

3.88%

3.87%

4.02%

3.99% Cost of deposits

0.45%

0.43%

0.35%

0.33%

0.33%

0.39%

0.33% Cost of borrowed funds

1.74%

1.75%

1.69%

1.53%

1.45%

1.68%

1.45% Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.88%

0.85%

0.77%

0.68%

0.68%

0.80%

0.66% Cost of funds (total earning assets)

0.59%

0.58%

0.52%

0.47%

0.46%

0.54%

0.45% Cost of funds (total assets)

0.55%

0.54%

0.48%

0.43%

0.42%

0.50%

0.42%





























PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS























Loan portfolio - increase interest income $ 683

1,757

1,336

832

1,672

4,608

4,925 Trust preferred - increase interest expense $ 171

171

171

171

171

684

684 Core deposit intangible - increase overhead $ 556

556

609

636

636

2,357

2,675





























MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY



























Total mortgage loans originated $ 62,526

61,962

60,371

38,365

46,727

223,224

163,072 Purchase mortgage loans originated $ 33,958

41,254

39,115

21,523

21,962

135,850

78,251 Refinance mortgage loans originated $ 28,568

20,708

21,256

16,842

24,765

87,374

84,821 Total mortgage loans sold $ 26,254

33,858

29,371

18,463

30,081

107,946

111,058 Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 1,051

1,131

1,012

732

993

3,926

3,397





























CAPITAL



























Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.56%

9.54%

9.70%

9.77%

9.31%

9.56%

9.31% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

11.28%

11.18%

11.49%

11.53%

11.17%

11.28%

11.17% Common equity risk-based capital ratio 10.76%

10.54%

10.65%

10.83%

10.88%

10.76%

10.88% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.23%

12.01%

12.15%

12.39%

12.47%

12.23%

12.47% Total risk-based capital ratio

12.89%

12.66%

12.79%

13.05%

13.13%

12.89%

13.13% Tier 1 capital $ 360,533

354,087

347,754

341,708

336,316

360,533

336,316 Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital $ 380,035

373,280

366,048

359,984

354,278

380,035

354,278 Total risk-weighted assets $ 2,948,013

2,949,011

2,861,605

2,757,616

2,697,727

2,948,013

2,697,727 Book value per common share $ 22.05

21.99

21.69

21.13

20.76

22.05

20.76 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.61

18.49

18.16

17.56

17.14

18.61

17.14 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.19

0.19

0.18

0.18

0.67

0.74

1.16





























ASSET QUALITY



























Gross loan charge-offs $ 920

709

1,150

456

970

3,235

2,205 Recoveries $ 628

607

419

171

805

1,825

1,585 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 292

102

731

285

165

1,410

620 Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.05%

0.02%

0.12%

0.05%

0.03%

0.06%

0.03% Allowance for loan losses $ 19,501

19,193

18,295

18,276

17,961

19,501

17,961 Allowance to originated loans

0.88%

0.88%

0.86%

0.92%

0.95%

0.88%

0.95% Nonperforming loans $ 7,143

8,231

6,450

7,292

5,939

7,143

5,939 Other real estate/repossessed assets $ 2,260

2,327

789

495

469

2,260

469 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.28%

0.32%

0.26%

0.30%

0.25%

0.28%

0.25% Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.29%

0.32%

0.23%

0.26%

0.21%

0.29%

0.21%





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION























Residential real estate:



























Land development $ 0

0

0

0

16

0

16 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied / rental $ 3,574

3,648

3,367

2,972

2,883

3,574

2,883 Commercial real estate:



























Land development $ 35

50

65

80

95

35

95 Construction $ 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Owner occupied $ 4,272

4,627

1,313

1,221

610

4,272

610 Non-owner occupied $ 36

84

400

421

488

36

488 Non-real estate:



























Commercial assets $ 1,444

2,126

2,081

3,076

2,293

1,444

2,293 Consumer assets $ 42

23

13

17

23

42

23 Total nonperforming assets

9,403

10,558

7,239

7,787

6,408

9,403

6,408





























NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON



























Beginning balance $ 10,558

7,239

7,787

6,408

5,459

6,408

6,737 Additions - originated loans $ 402

4,789

1,774

2,987

2,953

9,952

6,344 Merger-related activity $ 0

210

16

0

33

226

33 Return to performing status $ 0

(120)

0

(113)

(13)

(233)

(13) Principal payments $ (688)

(1,089)

(1,168)

(1,289)

(1,386)

(4,234)

(4,164) Sale proceeds $ (101)

(373)

(147)

(56)

(308)

(677)

(1,428) Loan charge-offs $ (754)

(91)

(953)

(135)

(263)

(1,933)

(981) Valuation write-downs $ (14)

(7)

(70)

(15)

(67)

(106)

(120) Ending balance $ 9,403

10,558

7,239

7,787

6,408

9,403

6,408





























LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION



























Commercial:



























Commercial & industrial $ 753,764

776,562

780,816

757,219

713,903

753,764

713,903 Land development & construction $ 29,872

28,575

29,027

31,924

34,828

29,872

34,828 Owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 526,327

485,347

491,633

452,382

450,464

526,327

450,464 Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E $ 791,685

805,167

783,036

768,565

748,269

791,685

748,269 Multi-family & residential rental $ 101,918

119,170

114,081

113,257

117,883

101,918

117,883 Total commercial $ 2,203,566

2,214,821

2,198,593

2,123,347

2,065,347

2,203,566

2,065,347 Retail:



























1-4 family mortgages $ 254,560

236,075

220,697

205,850

195,226

254,560

195,226 Home equity & other consumer $ 100,426

103,376

107,991

112,117

118,047

100,426

118,047 Total retail $ 354,986

339,451

328,688

317,967

313,273

354,986

313,273 Total loans $ 2,558,552

2,554,272

2,527,281

2,441,314

2,378,620

2,558,552

2,378,620





























END OF PERIOD BALANCES



























Loans $ 2,558,552

2,554,272

2,527,281

2,441,314

2,378,620

2,558,552

2,378,620 Securities $ 346,780

341,126

333,294

341,677

336,086

346,780

336,086 Other interest-earning assets $ 144,974

123,110

48,762

12,663

133,396

144,974

133,396 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 3,050,306

3,018,508

2,909,337

2,795,654

2,848,102

3,050,306

2,848,102 Total assets $ 3,286,704

3,254,655

3,143,336

3,018,919

3,082,571

3,286,704

3,082,571 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 866,380

826,038

800,718

757,706

810,600

866,380

810,600 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,655,985

1,663,005

1,570,003

1,520,310

1,564,385

1,655,985

1,564,385 Total deposits $ 2,522,365

2,489,043

2,370,721

2,278,016

2,374,985

2,522,365

2,374,985 Total borrowed funds $ 387,468

390,868

404,370

380,009

354,902

387,468

354,902 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,043,453

2,053,873

1,974,373

1,900,319

1,919,287

2,043,453

1,919,287 Shareholders' equity $ 365,870

362,546

357,499

348,050

340,811

365,870

340,811





























AVERAGE BALANCES



























Loans $ 2,534,729

2,534,364

2,472,489

2,390,030

2,372,510

2,483,440

2,345,308 Securities $ 346,318

339,125

338,045

339,537

336,493

340,770

340,172 Other interest-earning assets $ 138,095

116,851

46,250

61,376

127,790

90,925

77,863 Total earning assets (before allowance) $ 3,019,142

2,990,340

2,856,784

2,790,943

2,836,793

2,915,135

2,763,343 Total assets $ 3,248,828

3,220,053

3,081,542

3,016,871

3,064,974

3,142,673

2,987,784 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 849,751

805,650

785,705

766,031

773,137

802,024

715,550 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,635,727

1,648,235

1,531,399

1,542,078

1,561,539

1,589,778

1,567,846 Total deposits $ 2,485,478

2,453,885

2,317,104

2,308,109

2,334,676

2,391,802

2,283,396 Total borrowed funds $ 384,168

393,910

400,508

352,614

366,905

382,917

347,134 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,019,895

2,042,145

1,931,907

1,894,692

1,928,444

1,972,695

1,914,980 Shareholders' equity $ 363,823

359,131

351,216

343,344

343,122

354,448

341,340

