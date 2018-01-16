Man killed in overnight shooting

Temple police said a man has died following an overnight shooting in the 800 block of N. Fourth St. on Tuesday.

Around 12:17 a.m, officers arrived and saw a man lying in the doorway of a residence. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers were told two men ran from the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered for the man.

If anyone has any information, call Temple police at 254-298-5500.

No other details were released.

