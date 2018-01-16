Area schools announce closures for Thursday, Jan. 18

FOX 8 photos NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -
The winter weather moving across our area has prompted officials to announce school closures for Thursday, January 18th. This list will continue to update as we get new information.
Closed on Thursday:
- University of Holy Cross
- Smothers Academy Preparatory School
- Kingsley House Campuses
- New Orleans Job Corps Center
- Terrebonne Parish schools
- Herzing University Campus in Kenner
- Magical Moments Learning Center
- All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
- Loyola University New Orleans
- SUNO
- Metairie Park Country Day School and Country Day's Early Childhood Center
- All schools in the ReNEW network
- Kehoe France Metairie
- Louise S. McGehee School and Little Gate
- New Orleans Adventist Academy
- Nicholls State University
- Ridgewood Prep School in Metairie
- Carlie Care Kids Preschool
- Choice Foundation Schools, Esperanza Charter School and Lafayette Academy Charter School
- Bright Minds Academy in New Orleans East
- Sophie B. Wright
- Delgado
- Cream of the Crop Daycare in Gentilly
- University of New Orleans
- Abramson Sci Academy, Livingston Collegiate Academy, and George Washington Carver High School
- Bishop McManus Academy
- St. Martin’s Episcopal School
- Crescent City Christian
- Lake Castle in Slidell
- Rooted School
- ENCORE Academy
- All St. Charles Parish public schools and offices
- InspireNOLA Charter Schools
- All KIPP New Orleans schools
- Washington Parish Schools
- St. Bernard Parish School District's schools and offices
- The Pearl River School District schools
- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School in Hammond
- All Algiers Charter facilities
- Audubon, Einstein, Franklin, Hynes, International High School, International School of Louisiana, Kenner Discovery, Lake Forest, Lusher, Morris Jeff, New Orleans Math and Science High School, Warren Easton and Young Audiences Charter Schools. We have not been able yet to confirm the closure of ISL (International School of Louisiana) as of 3:40 p.m. University View Academy, the state's virtual K-12 school's class schedule, is not impacted by the weather emergency.
- Lake Castle School in New Orleans East
- New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy
- St. Tammany Public and Catholic schools
- Lusher campuses - Freret and Willow
- All Northshore Technical Community College campuses
- Eastern College Of Health Vocations in Jefferson Parish
- Pierre A. Capdau at Avery Alexander, Medard H. Nelson and Lake Area New Tech Early College High School
- First Baptist Child Development Center and First Baptist Christian School in Slidell
- Northshore Charter School in Bogalusa
- Riverside Academy in St. John Parish
- St. Bernard Parish Public Schools
- Plaquemines Parish Public Schools
- Bogalusa City Schools
- Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans
- Catholic schools in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and Washington Parish
- Concordia Lutheran School in Marrero
- The Jefferson Parish Public School District
- John Curtis Christian School
- Lafourche Parish School District
- Livingston Parish Public Schools
- St. James School District
- St. John Parish Public School District
- Tangipahoa Parish School District
Reopening on Thursday
- Terrebonne Parish School District
- Xavier University of Louisiana's (XULA's) campus will have a delayed start time on Thursday, January 18, 2018. XULA will reopen at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow.
