UPDATE: Vacant structure in Duncan destroyed by fire

Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.
The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."
The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.
The head of Oklahoma's prison system is warning lawmakers that state facilities are crumbling, guards are overworked and underpaid, and that the problem will only worsen as more men and women are sentenced to...
The head of Oklahoma's prison system is warning lawmakers that state facilities are crumbling, guards are overworked and underpaid, and that the problem will only worsen as more men and women are sentenced to long...
An 11-year-old Oklahoma girl has died after crashing into a vehicle while on her skateboard.
An 11-year-old Oklahoma girl has died after crashing into a vehicle while on her skateboard.