UPDATE: Vacant structure in Duncan destroyed by fire

DFD found a fully involved structure fire when they arrived on scene at 5th and Walnut. (Source KSWO)

A house, which is believed to have been vacant, went up in flames in Duncan on Tuesday morning.

The fire crews were dispatched a little after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Duane McCollum, a nearby business owner, spoke with 7News and said he heard a loud noise and looked up to see smoke coming from the house. He said he called 911 and then went over to the fire. He captured cell phone video of the house fully engulfed as the Duncan Fire Department arrived on scene and began to extinguish the flames.

Officials said the house was believed to be vacant and they are investigating the cause of the fire.

