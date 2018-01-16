Local dealerships give money to MacArthur High School - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local dealerships give money to MacArthur High School

Red Rivers Best Chevy Dealers presented MacArthur High School with a $200 check on Tuesday. 

The money will go to help fund the schools athletic department.

The Red River Best Chevy Dealerships has been giving back to schools all over Lawton as well as Elgin this school year. 

Powered by Frankly