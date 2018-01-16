Soldiers train to help with taxes

Sixteen Fort Sill Soldiers are almost ready to help other soldiers and their families file their taxes.

The soldiers have been training since December to work at the Income Tax Center on post.

Captain Laney Comer has been overseeing the training and said they are excited to help.

"Our soldiers that are volunteers have been working very hard they are excited to have this opportunity to prepare our service members retirees and spouses tax returns," Comer said.

The Fort Sill Income Tax Center will be open January 29th through April 16th. The hours are Monday to Friday 9 A-M to 4 p.m.

Saturdays are by appointment only.

If you own a rental property, they do ask you to set up an appointment.

