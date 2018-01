CME Group Announces Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures All-Time Daily Volume Record, Surpassing 1 Million Contracts

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it reached a daily trading volume record for Henry Hub Natural Gas futures on January 12, 2018, of 1,022,858 contracts – surpassing the 1 million milestone for the first time. The previous single-day trading volume record was 995,129 contracts set on January 11, 2018.

CME Group offers Henry Hub Natural Gas futures and options to market participants seeking to hedge natural gas price risk, which can be impacted by a variety of factors, including weather-related demand.

Henry Hub Natural Gas futures contracts are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. To learn more about Henry Hub Natural Gas futures and options from CME Group, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/henryhub.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. Around the world, CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex® electronic trading platform. CME Group also operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers through CME Clearing, which offer clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives. CME Group's products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.

