Xnergy Financial Completes Sale of Eagle Productivity Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xnergy Financial LLC, member FINRA / SIPC ("Xnergy"), is pleased to announce the sale of Eagle Productivity Solutions ("Eagle" or "Company"), a top-rated global provider of training solutions in the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences industry to NIIT Limited ("NIIT"), a global skills and talent development company and premier provider of managed training services.

Xnergy was engaged by Eagle as its exclusive investment bank to provide acquisition services to effectuate the sale of the Company. "It was a pleasure working with Eagle Productivity Solutions and the high quality management team led by Bob Cannan and Alex Orlando. Throughout the entire process both Eagle and NIIT were top notch teams to work with," said Nia Stefani, CEO of Xnergy.

Xnergy Financial is a leading provider of investment banking services and currently active in the technology, software, distribution, manufacturing, and services sector, focusing on providing debt, equity, and merger and acquisition services to emerging growth companies such as Eagle.

Sapnesh Lalla, CEO of NIIT, noted, "The coming together of Eagle's expertise and penetration in the Life Sciences space creates great opportunity for NIIT in both the Life Sciences and the Software Application domains. I am deeply excited by what we can achieve together. I look forward to welcoming the Eagle Team and their customers to the NIIT family".

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Xnergy

Xnergy is a FINRA registered investment banking firm providing financing and merger, acquisition and disposition services to emerging growth and middle market companies. Xnergy services both public and private companies seeking debt and equity capital to fund growth initiatives, acquisitions, buyouts, and shareholder liquidity. Through its network, Xnergy has the resources and expertise to serve the investment banking needs of clients around the world, across a broad range of industry sectors. It works with institutional investors including family offices, private equity firms, banks, mezzanine debt funds, and other specialized sources of equity and debt capital. For further information, please visit: www.xnergyib.com.

About Eagle Productivity Solutions

Eagle specializes in providing training solutions for companies launching sophisticated cloud-based applications across commercial and medical audiences. Eagle creates custom designs for diverse markets - delivering high-adoption results in over 40 countries, 20 languages. Eagle has offices in Rochester, New York and Malaga, Spain. For further information, please visit: www.eagleproductivity.com.

About NIIT

NIIT is a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, which offers multi-disciplinary learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions, and individuals in over 40 countries. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe- Corporate Learning Group, Skills and Careers Group, and School Learning Group. For further information, please visit: www.niit.com.

Contact: Mark Jacobs | Investment Banking | Xnergy Financial LLC | 310-552-0000 | mjacobs@xnergyib.com

