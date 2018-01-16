Hach & Rose, LLP issues statement on behalf of the family of Edson Thevenin following the release of the New York Attorney General's investigation report

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Hach & Rose, LLP

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Attorney General's Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit (SIPU) released its report into the shooting death of Edson Thevenin. In response to the investigative findings, Michael Rose, the attorney for the family issued the following statement:

"The family of Edson Thevenin would like to thank Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit for their investigation into this matter. It is our belief that there is now conclusive proof that Sgt. French was not pinned by the vehicle operated by Mr. Thevenin at the time the initial shots were fired as he claimed.

The Troy Police Department's failure to secure immediate information from witnesses at the scene of the incident is just one of many reasons why the criminal investigation into this unfortunate incident did not end with a result based on the evidence. We are confident that based on the forensic evidence, together with all of the other evidence that has come to light regarding Edson's death, the truth will be told and justice will be done. It is our hope that the recommendations of the Attorney General's Office are followed because there should never be another family that has to suffer the loss of a husband, son and father in such an unspeakable tragedy."

-Michael Rose Attorney for Cinthia Thevenin and the Estate of Edson Thevenin

