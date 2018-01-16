Hallador Energy Company Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces 4th Quarter 2017 Earnings Call

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) –The board of directors of Hallador Energy Company today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.04 per share. The dividend is payable on Friday, February 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of Wednesday, January 31, 2018.

Hallador plans to release its 4th quarter 2017 financial results on Form 10-K after the markets close on Monday, March 12, 2018. Management will discuss these results during an investor call on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under Webcasts and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy's 4th Quarter 2017 Earnings Call

Conference replay through Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10115860

The Form 10-K will be available on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under "SEC Filings" on the Financial Information tab.

Hallador is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

