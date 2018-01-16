New Gold Delivers on 2017 Production and Cost Guidance and Provides 2018 Outlook

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

(All dollar figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated)

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:NGD) (NYSE American:NGD) today announces its 2017 fourth quarter and full-year production results, provides 2018 guidance, and presents an update on the Company's growth projects. The preliminary figures provided for 2017 fourth quarter and full-year production and sales are approximate and may differ from the final results in the 2017 annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis.

As the Company expects the sale of Peak Mines to close in the first quarter of 2018, Peak Mines has been classified as a discontinued operation. The below results are disclosed on a total basis and thus include Peak Mines for 2017 (unless otherwise noted).

2017 Highlights

Full-year gold production of 430,864 ounces was at the high end of the guidance range of 380,000 to 430,000 ounces

Copper production of 104 million pounds met the guidance range of 100 to 110 million pounds

All-in sustaining costs (1) for 2017 have not yet been finalized, however, are expected to be below the Company's previously lowered guidance range of $760 to $800 per ounce

for 2017 have not yet been finalized, however, are expected to be below the Company's previously lowered guidance range of to per ounce Fourth quarter production of 154,446 ounces of gold and 28 million pounds of copper

Rainy River achieved start-up on September 14, 2017 and completed first gold pour on

October 5, 2017

achieved start-up on and completed first gold pour on Rainy River achieved commercial production in mid-October, ahead of plan

achieved commercial production in mid-October, ahead of plan Year-end cash and cash equivalents of approximately $216 million

2018 Guidance

Gold production of 525,000 to 595,000 ounces, an increase of 30% relative to 2017 gold production

Copper production of 75 to 85 million pounds, with the decrease relative to 2017 primarily due to the sale of Peak Mines

Operating expense of $555 to $595 per gold ounce and $1.35 to $1.55 per copper pound

to per gold ounce and to per copper pound All-in sustaining costs of $860 to $900 per ounce, including total cash costs(2) of $360 to $400 per ounce

"We are proud that our team delivered on the Company's key objectives in 2017," stated Hannes Portmann, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Rainy River successfully achieved commercial production, the balance of our operating mines generated very strong results and we simplified our portfolio with the sale of Peak. I thank the teams at all of our operations and projects for their dedication and contributions to these accomplishments."

"As we look forward to 2018, New Gold is transitioning from a period of investing in the Company's future to now benefitting from Rainy River's first full year of production," added Mr. Portmann. "With our solid production growth and streamlined asset base, our focus will continue to be on further optimizing the performance of all of our operations and maximizing free cash flow to enhance our financial flexibility."

2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results









Three months ended Dec 31 Year ended Dec 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 Operating information Gold (ounces):

Produced 154,446 95,883 430,864 381,663

Sold 143,644 93,996 410,086 378,239 Copper (millions of pounds):

Produced 28.1 25.6 104.3 102.3

Sold 24.9 24.6 96.6 99.2 Silver (millions of ounces):

Produced 0.3 0.3 1.2 1.3

Sold 0.3 0.3 1.1 1.3

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company delivered record quarterly gold production of 154,446 ounces (including Peak Mines), resulting in full-year gold production of 430,864 ounces. The combination of Rainy River's start-up, Mesquite's very strong year, and solid operating results at New Afton and Peak Mines, enabled the Company to achieve its guidance range of 380,000 to 430,000 ounces. Full-year production was higher than 2016 primarily due to additional ounces from Rainy River, which transitioned to commercial production during the fourth quarter of 2017. From an accounting perspective, the Company recognized commercial production at Rainy River effective November 1, 2017.

New Gold's fourth quarter copper production of 28 million pounds was slightly higher than the first three quarters of 2017 and the prior-year quarter. Full-year copper production of 104 million pounds was higher than prior-year production and achieved the Company's 2017 guidance range of 100 to 110 million pounds.

The Company's full-year all-in sustaining costs are expected to be below the guidance range of $760 to $800 per ounce which had already been lowered by $65 per ounce in the second quarter of 2017.

Rainy River









Three months ended Dec 31 Year ended Dec 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 Gold (ounces):









Produced 37,047 - 37,047 -

Sold 26,359 - 26,359 -

Note: Rainy River gold production includes 8,538 ounces from the pre-commercial production period.

Gold sales are only for the period post commercial production.

The Rainy River Mine commenced processing ore on September 14, 2017 and completed its first gold pour on October 5, 2017. Commercial production was achieved ahead of plan in mid-October. From an accounting perspective, the Company recognized commercial production effective November 1, 2017.

Mining and milling activities at Rainy River continued to progress well during the fourth quarter. Rainy River produced 37,047 ounces during the fourth quarter, with an additional 8,607 ounces of gold inventory in circuit at the end of the period. The milling rate for December averaged 21,000 tonnes per day, which is the nameplate capacity for the facility. Gold production for 2017, including gold inventory in circuit, totalled 45,654 ounces. This was slightly lower than the guidance range of 50,000 to 60,000 ounces, as the mill ramp-up began hitting nameplate throughput slightly later in the fourth quarter than planned, resulting in lower total tonnes milled. Consistent with the Company's plans, during the two-month commercial production period, the gold grade averaged approximately 1.0 gram per tonne with recoveries of 86%. With the mill operating at nameplate capacity, Rainy River is well positioned to deliver strong production in 2018.

Rainy River's 2017 all-in sustaining costs are expected to be above the guidance range of $1,400 to $1,440 per ounce due to lower gold sales volumes.

Project spending at Rainy River in October totalled $29 million. Subsequent to the start of commercial production, the Company paid $52 million in payables associated with the project development in the fourth quarter, with approximately $15 million in payables remaining at the end of 2017, bringing the 2017 full-year development capital spend to $511 million.

New Afton









Three months ended Dec 31 Year ended Dec 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 Gold (ounces):









Produced 22,384 23,879 86,163 98,098

Sold 20,132 24,171 81,067 96,851 Copper (millions of pounds):









Produced 24.6 21.4 90.6 87.3

Sold 22.0 21.1 84.5 84.9

New Afton's gold production decreased relative to the fourth quarter of 2016 due to an expected decrease in gold grade and gold recovery. Copper production was higher than the prior-year quarter due to higher copper grades.

Full-year 2017 gold production was below 2016 due to an expected decrease in gold grade and gold recovery. New Afton's full-year gold production exceeded the guidance range of 70,000 to 80,000 ounces by 8%.

Full-year 2017 copper production was higher than the prior year due to higher throughput and higher copper grades. New Afton's full-year copper production achieved the guidance range of 85 to 95 million pounds.

2017 all-in sustaining costs are expected to be below the guidance range of ($520) to ($480) per ounce, primarily due to an increase in the realized copper price relative to the assumption used when setting 2017 guidance.

Mesquite









Three months ended Dec 31 Year ended Dec 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 Gold (ounces):









Produced 52,170 39,353 168,889 111,123

Sold 54,612 38,366 168,800 113,843

Mesquite's very strong fourth quarter gold production relative to the fourth quarter of 2016 was due to higher ore tonnes mined as well as the accelerated drawdown of leach pad inventory due to the increase of process solution flow on the leach pad.

Mesquite's full-year 2017 gold production increased by 52% relative to the prior year due to increased ore tonnes mined and accelerated inventory drawdown. Mesquite's full-year production significantly exceeded the 2017 guidance range of 140,000 to 150,000 ounces.

Full-year 2017 all-in sustaining costs are expected to be within the guidance range of $805 to $845 per ounce.

Cerro San Pedro









Three months ended Dec 31 Year ended Dec 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 Gold (ounces):









Produced 7,177 14,064 34,337 64,993

Sold 7,679 13,351 33,228 64,149 Silver (millions of ounces):









Produced 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.9

Sold 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.9

Cerro San Pedro finished active mining and transitioned to residual leaching late in the second quarter of 2016. As a result, and consistent with expectations, the mine's fourth quarter and full-year 2017 gold and silver production decreased compared to the prior year. 2017 full-year gold production was slightly below the guidance range of 35,000 to 45,000 ounces.

Cerro San Pedro's 2017 all-in sustaining costs are expected to be above the guidance range of $1,090 to $1,130 per ounce primarily due to lower gold and silver sales and higher sustaining costs.

Discontinued Operations

Peak Mines









Three months ended Dec 31 Year ended Dec 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 Gold (ounces):









Produced 35,668 18,587 104,428 107,449

Sold 34,861 18,049 100,632 103,396 Copper (millions of pounds):









Produced 3.5 4.2 13.7 15.0

Sold 2.9 3.5 12.0 14.3

The significant increase in gold production at Peak Mines relative to the fourth quarter of 2016 was due to an increase in gold grade and gold recovery. Quarterly copper production decreased compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 due to a decrease in copper grade and tonnes processed.

Peak Mines' full-year gold production was in line with the prior year. Full-year 2017 gold production exceeded the guidance range of 85,000 to 95,000 ounces and copper production was in line with the guidance range of approximately 15 million pounds.

Peak Mines' 2017 all-in sustaining costs are expected to be below the guidance range of $975 to $1,015 per ounce.

As previously disclosed, New Gold entered into a binding agreement with Aurelia Metals Limited ("Aurelia") to sell the Peak Mines for cash consideration of $58 million. Aurelia intends to fund the transaction through a combination of debt and proceeds from a recently completed equity placement. New Gold continues to expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2018.

Financial Update

New Gold's cash and cash equivalents as at December 31, 2017 were $216 million. During the quarter, the Company drew an additional $30 million from its $400 million revolving credit facility. At December 31, 2017, a total of $230 million had been drawn and $139 million had been used to issue letters of credit for closure obligations at the Company's producing mines and development projects, leaving $31 million undrawn.

At December 31, 2017, the face value of the Company's long-term debt was $1,030 million (book value – $1,008 million). The components of the long-term debt include: $500 million of 6.25% face value senior unsecured notes due in November of 2022; $300 million of 6.375% face value senior unsecured notes due in May of 2025; and $230 million drawn from the revolving credit facility. The Company currently has approximately 578 million shares outstanding.

On October 18, 2017, New Gold entered into copper price option contracts covering approximately 60 million pounds, or 75% of its targeted 2018 copper production, with put options at a strike price of $3.00 per pound and call options at a strike price of $3.37 per pound.

2018 Guidance















Gold Production Copper Production Operating Expense Operating Expense All-in Sustaining Costs

(thousand ounces) (million pounds) ($ per gold ounce) ($ per copper pound) ($ per gold ounce) Rainy River 310 - 350 -- $430 - $470 -- $990 - $1,090 New Afton 55 - 65 75 - 85 $455 - $495 $1.10 - $1.30 ($1,020) - ($980) Mesquite 140 - 150 -- $890 - $930 -- $1,005 - $1,045 Cerro San Pedro 20 - 30 -- $1,255 - $1,295 -- $1,330 - $1,370 New Gold Consolidated 525 - 595 75 - 85 $555 - $595 $1.35 - $1.55 $860 - $900

Note: Estimated consolidated silver production in 2018 approximately 0.9 million ounces.

New Gold's 2018 consolidated gold production is expected to increase by approximately 30% relative to the prior year due to the benefit of the first full year of operations at Rainy River more than offsetting the planned decreases in gold production at New Afton, Mesquite and Cerro San Pedro, and the sale of Peak Mines. 2018 consolidated copper production is expected to decrease relative to the prior year primarily due to the sale of Peak Mines and planned lower mill throughput at New Afton. Consolidated silver production is scheduled to remain in line with 2017 at approximately 0.9 million ounces.

Consistent with previous years, New Gold's 2018 full-year gold production is not scheduled to be evenly distributed across the four quarters. Approximately 60% of the Company's consolidated gold production is expected to occur evenly in the second and fourth quarters.

New Gold's by-product pricing assumptions for 2018 are $3.20 per copper pound, which is in line with spot prices and approximates the mid-point of the Company's copper collar pricing, and $17.00 per silver ounce which is in line with spot prices. The 2018 assumptions for the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso exchange rates of $1.25 and $18.00 to the U.S. dollar are also in line with spot exchange rates.

The Company's operating expense per gold ounce is expected to decrease in 2018 as a higher proportion of gold sales will be from the lower operating expense per ounce Rainy River Mine. 2018 operating expense per copper pound is expected to increase relative to the prior year due to lower mill throughput and copper grades at New Afton.

New Gold's 2018 all-in sustaining costs are expected to increase relative to the prior year. The Company's 2018 consolidated total cash costs, which form a component of all-in sustaining costs, are expected to be $360 to $400 per ounce. 2018 sustaining costs, including sustaining capital, exploration, general and administrative and amortization or reclamation expenditures, are expected to increase by approximately $145 million relative to the prior year primarily due to an increase in sustaining capital expenditures during Rainy River's first full year of operation. This increase is expected to be partially offset by lower capital and exploration expenditures at New Afton, Mesquite and Cerro San Pedro, as well as a sustainable reduction in corporate general and administration expenditures.

Rainy River



2017 Actuals 2018 Guidance Gold production (ounces) 37,047 310,000 - 350,000 Operating expense ($/ounce)

430 - 470 All-in sustaining costs ($/ounce)

990 - 1,090 Sustaining capital expenditures ($mm)

195 Growth capital expenditures ($mm)

20

Note: 2017 Rainy River gold production includes 8,538 ounces from the pre-commercial production period.

As Rainy River enters its first full year of operations, gold and silver production are expected to increase significantly relative to the partial operating year in 2017. The focus for 2018 will be on optimizing throughput at the mill, which has a 21,000 tonne per day nameplate capacity, as well as advancing initiatives to potentially increase production.

2018 operating expenses and all-in sustaining costs are expected to decrease relative to 2017 due to higher gold sales volumes. As previously noted, Rainy River's 2018 sustaining capital expenditures will be higher than the life of mine average as the mine completes construction of the full tailings dam footprint. In addition, approximately $45 million of 2018 waste stripping is scheduled to be capitalized. The remainder of the sustaining capital expenditures are related to open pit sustaining costs as well as property and equipment. The $20 million of growth capital expenditures are related to underground development which is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2018.

As the mine is now fully operational, the Company is currently completing an update of the life-of-mine plan for Rainy River. The update will incorporate the insights and refinements in expectation gained from both the successful commissioning and production experience over the first few months of operation. Based on the Company's current estimates, annual gold production for the first nine years of the mine life (including 2018) should average between 275,000 to 375,000 ounces. At the same time, based on current input cost estimates, silver prices and foreign exchange rates, all-in sustaining costs over Rainy River's first nine years of operation (including 2018) are expected to average approximately $875 per ounce. Costs are expected to be higher than this average in the next three years as a result of sustaining capital expenditures associated with completion of the full tailings dam footprint in 2018 as well as the construction of the first tailings lift later in 2018 into 2019.

New Gold currently estimates that approximately 21,500 ounces of gold and 185,000 ounces of silver will be delivered to RGLD Gold AG ("Royal Gold") in 2018, in accordance with a streaming agreement, and will be accounted for as financing activities in the Company's cash flow statement. In mid-2015, New Gold entered into a streaming agreement with Royal Gold that provided New Gold with $175 million in exchange for 6.5% of the project's annual gold production up to a total of 230,000 ounces of gold and 60% of the project's annual silver production up to a total of 3.1 million ounces of silver. After these respective ounce thresholds are met, the percentages drop to 3.25% of gold production and 30% of silver production. In addition to the $175 million, Royal Gold will pay 25% of the average spot gold or silver price at the time each ounce of gold or silver is delivered.

New Afton



2017 Actuals 2018 Guidance Gold production (ounces) 86,163 55,000 - 65,000 Copper production (million pounds) 91 75 – 85 Operating expenses:

Gold ($/ounce)

455 – 495

Copper ($/pound)

1.10 - 1.30 All-in sustaining costs ($/ounce)

(1,020) - (980) Sustaining capital expenditures ($mm)

40 Growth capital expenditures ($mm)

5

Gold production at New Afton is expected to decrease relative to 2017 due to a scheduled decrease in gold grade, and a planned decrease in mill throughput from approximately 16,400 tonnes per day in 2017 to 14,400 tonnes per day in 2018. The Company had previously increased the throughput rate at New Afton in order to support the development of Rainy River. New Gold has elected to decrease New Afton's throughput from prior levels in order to achieve higher copper recoveries. Copper production is expected to decrease as the impact of lower throughput is only partially offset by higher recoveries.

New Afton's 2018 operating expense per gold ounce is expected to increase relative to 2017 due to lower grades. At the same time, all-in sustaining costs are expected to decrease due to an increase in by-product revenues resulting from the 2018 copper price assumption of $3.20 per pound being higher than the 2017 realized price.

Consistent with the Company's commitment to maximizing free cash flow, New Gold has elected to defer development of the C-zone in 2018. While the 2016 Feasibility Study for the project includes solid project economics at spot prices, the Company intends to defer the commencement of capital spending while evaluating opportunities that have the potential to further optimize the C-zone project. Some of the opportunities identified, and not included in the original feasibility study, that are being investigated include different tailings options (such as dry stack or thickened/amended tailings), as well as mining approaches based on operating experience in the B-zone (including reassessing the amount of required underground development in the cave as well as optimizing draw bell and pillar designs).

Mesquite



2017 Actuals 2018 Guidance Gold production (ounces) 168,889 140,000 - 150,000 Operating expense ($/ounce)

890 - 930 All-in sustaining costs ($/ounce)

1,005 - 1,045 Sustaining capital expenditures ($mm)

10

As planned, production at Mesquite is expected to decrease relative to 2017 as the impact of lower ore tonnes mined and placed is only partially offset by higher gold grade.

2018 operating expenses and all-in sustaining costs are expected to increase relative to 2017 due to lower gold sales volumes.

Cerro San Pedro



2017 Actuals 2018 Guidance Gold production (ounces) 34,337 20,000 - 30,000 Operating expense ($/ounce)

1,255 – 1,295 All-in sustaining costs ($/ounce)

1,330 – 1,370 Sustaining capital expenditures ($mm)

--

As Cerro San Pedro enters its second full year of residual leaching in 2018, gold and silver production are expected to decline while costs should remain in line with 2017. As the Company is drawing down leach pad inventory during the residual leach period, approximately $380 per ounce of the estimated all-in sustaining costs for 2018 are related to mining costs that were incurred in prior periods.

Blackwater

Activities at the Company's Blackwater project, located in south-central British Columbia, continued to focus on obtaining approval of the Environmental Assessment ("EA"). The coordinated Federal and Provincial EA technical review is in progress. Technical review comments have now been received from the Federal government, Provincial agencies and local Indigenous communities, and New Gold has responded to the review comments. The Company anticipates approval of the Blackwater EA in mid-2018.

The Company is currently working on internal trade-off studies for the Blackwater project. The objective of these studies is to further enhance project economics and maximize free cash flow by reducing the project strip ratio, maximizing the feed grade and lowering both development capital and operating costs. Aspects of the project being evaluated include the scale of the operation, ore sorting and flowsheet configurations. The internal studies are expected to be completed in the second half of 2018.

Blackwater's 2018 non-sustaining capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $10 million and relate to the continued advancement of the Environmental Assessment process and completion of the internal trade-off studies.

New Gold 2018 All-In Sustaining Costs Key Sensitivities

Sensitivities to silver price and the Mexican peso are not shown as the sensitivities are limited.

Category Copper Price CDN/USD Base Assumption $3.20 $1.25 Sensitivity +/- $0.10 +/- $0.05 Cost per ounce impact Rainy River -- $40 New Afton $135 $100 Mesquite -- -- Cerro San Pedro -- -- New Gold Consolidated $15 $30

In light of previously noted copper collars, at prices above $3.37 per pound, or below $3.00 per pound, only approximately 20 million pounds of the Company's estimated copper production would be impacted by further copper price movements, thus significantly reducing the impact on New Afton and consolidated all-in sustaining costs.

About New Gold Inc.

New Gold is an intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of five producing assets in top-rated jurisdictions. The New Afton and Rainy River Mines in Canada, the Mesquite Mine in the United States, the Peak Mines in Australia and the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (which transitioned to residual leaching in 2016), provide the Company with its current production base. In addition, New Gold owns 100% of the Blackwater project located in Canada. New Gold's objective is to be the leading intermediate gold producer, focused on the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, please visit www.newgold.com.

