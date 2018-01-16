Family sharing memories one year after Ci'Lina Deloney was killed

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - It's been one year since the body of 21-year-old Ci'Lina Deloney was found on a Comanche County road and her family is still hoping and praying to find whoever is responsible.

Investigators believe she was shot to death and her body was dumped on Paint road just south of Cache and was discovered by a passerby. On the same day deputies found her car at the Walmart on Sheridan Road. Since then, investigators have interviewed 50 people and have given 3 of them polygraph tests, but they've all been cleared. Sheriff Stradley said the case is still very active, they've been receiving new information, but it's still a tough one to crack.

The family sat down with 7NEWS and said they're still waiting for justice and answers.

"We have a lot of anger and a lot of feelings of discontent that things haven't gone as we would like. But what we do hope is that there some answers that one day we can continue on," said Ci'Lina's great aunt Carlotta Nowell.

Ci'Lina's mother Renea Toahty said the past year has been filled with heartache and misery. She clearly remembers the day investigators told her Ci'Lina had been shot and her body dumped on the road.



"It's an overwhelming sense of pain that I just can't describe.You know I can't imagine what her last moments were, was she scared. Di she cry out for me. I can't imagine.I'll never know," said Toahty.

As a mother, she said her life is incomplete without Ci'Lina.

"I seem to just feel like I exist from day to day just float through the days. I don't dwell on it. I just try to live that moment and that's all I can do," said Toahty.

Her family remembers her spirit through pictures and memories they've experienced in the past, but now they're searching for answers and justice.

"Somebody out there knows something and my thoughts are whose child is next. They got away with it once. What makes you think that it's not your child or your sister or you know why continue to protect these people," said Toahty.

When the investigation started, Toahty said detectives would call and give her updates, but she said in the last 3 months she hasn't heard from them.

"It'll never seem like enough to me and it's just like these people are still out there and they're living their lives and you know like there's like they have no worries in the world and it's not fair it's not fair not to none of us you know," said Toahty.

Family members said they'll never forget Ci'Lina's laugh and smile. They hope the Comanche County Sheriff's Department can work with Lawton Police to find the answers they're looking for. If you have any information in this case you are asked to call the Comanche County Sheriff's Department. Your information could help solve the case and bring closure for the family.



