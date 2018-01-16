Lawton Public Safety Facility continues as planned

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Construction of Lawton's new Public Safety Facility will continue on as planned. That was the recommendation of a committee that was formed last week at the request of Councilman Caleb Davis.

Davis read the recommendation during Tuesday night's special city council meeting. The committee, made up of councilman Davis, Sean Fortenbaugh, Randy Warren and Jay Burk, couldn't agree on a cost saving measure for the facility.

After Tuesday night's meeting, Davis explained why the decision to take no action was made.

"We could not find significant or proven cost savings without risking good faith negotiations. We didn't want to get into a lawsuit. That was clear from the start," Davis said.

Davis also said the committee members wanted to reach a certain amount of savings before agreeing to a change. And that number wasn't reached.

The Public Safety Facility is using $5 million from other projects in the 2015 Sales Tax Tension to cover costs. $30 million was set aside for the facility, but the contractor and other expenses came in higher than expected.

