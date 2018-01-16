Possible meteor shakes southeastern Michigan, seen in Chicago, Canada

-
Tuesday, January 16 2018 2:23 AM EST2018-01-16 07:23:51 GMT
Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:07 PM EST2018-01-17 03:07:45 GMT
Officials in Washington state are watching a slow-moving landslide near the city of Yakima that has the potential to be a big natural disaster.
Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-01-17 02:23:20 GMT
Tuesday, January 16 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-17 02:59:48 GMT
Some people saw and caught on video a bright flash of light.
Tuesday, January 16 2018 8:23 AM EST2018-01-16 13:23:38 GMT
Tuesday, January 16 2018 10:04 PM EST2018-01-17 03:04:47 GMT
Authorities in the Russian region of Yakutia where temperatures have dropped to record lows are not reporting any disruptions of heating or crucial supplies.
Thursday, January 11 2018 2:10 PM EST2018-01-11 19:10:48 GMT
Tuesday, January 16 2018 7:56 PM EST2018-01-17 00:56:30 GMT
An aviation student in Minnesota pulled off a sky-high marriage proposal by writing "Marry Me" in the snow, then flying his long-time girlfriend over his handiwork.
Monday, January 15 2018 8:43 PM EST2018-01-16 01:43:20 GMT
Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-01-16 23:55:25 GMT
Glowing red lava was rolling down the slopes of a Philippine volcano as authorities maintain a warning of a possible hazardous eruption.
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tuesday, January 3 2017 1:46 AM EST2017-01-03 06:46:35 GMT
(Source: WALB)
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.
