Possible meteor shakes southeastern Michigan, seen in Chicago, Canada

Some people saw a suspected meteor Tuesday night in metro Detroit. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - People in southern Michigan reported a bright light in the night sky, with some reports of shaking buildings.

The fireball was seen in the skies, making a loud sound at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the metro Detroit area, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Managment asked the public in Facebook post to quit calling 911 about what was likely a fireball from a meteor.

Several in Chicago and Ontario, Canada also reported the phenomenon.

NASA said a satellite that monitors lightning might have detected the fireball from the possible meteor.

The response to the possible meteor overwhelmed the site of the American Meteor Society.

People took to social media to share what they saw.

A bright #fireball lit up the sky in southeastern Michigan earlier this evening. Some people heard a 'boom' as the meteor burned up in the Earth's atmosphere (Video/@clipper377) pic.twitter.com/p4UG0Bz9Ix — AccuWeatherAstronomy (@AccuAstronomy) January 17, 2018

Viewer sent this video of what’s being described as #meteor re-entry. A large flash and boom has been felt and seen from Michigan to Chicago. Latest tonight on @FOX2News 10&11 pic.twitter.com/6rXxGjQZlS — Taryn Asher Fox 2 (@TarynAsherFox2) January 17, 2018

People also took the opportunity to poke a bit of humor at the astronomical event.

There was a meteor in the sky tonight over Michigan! #Pics pic.twitter.com/PPPiTVytpW — Lance White (@snleiyu) January 17, 2018

