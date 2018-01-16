Agriculture producer meetings in Altus - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Agriculture producer meetings in Altus

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO) A pair of agriculture producer meetings will be held in Altus on Wednesday.

The Red River Crops Conference will be at the Southwest Technology Center .

Registration is at 7:30 a.m., and the first speaker is scheduled to start at 8:15.

Wednesday meeting will wrap up at 3:30 and the conference will resume on Thursday for "In Season and Summer Crops Day."

A $25 registration fee will cover both days of the conference.

And Dicamba Certification Training will be held at the WOSC Pioneer Heritage room, starting at 4:30 p.m. and lasting for an hour.

This meeting is free, and will provide dicamba applicator training that meets EPA-mandated certification requirements.

Tomorrow's training will also meet the certification requirements for the Departments of Agriculture in Texas and Kansas.
