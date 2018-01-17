Man visiting all 417 National Parks in US comes through Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A man traveling across the country visiting all 417 National Parks crossed two from Oklahoma off his list.

30 year old, Mikah Meyers visited the Chickasha National Recreation area in Sulphur on Monday. Wednesday, he's at the Washita National battlefield.

Meyers is 21 months into his three year journey across the country.



After he leaves Oklahoma, he's heading to Amarillo which will mark park number 278.



He says his purpose for starting this adventure is because you only live once.

"When I was 19 years old, my dad passed away from esophageal cancer and he was just 58 at the time," said Meyer. "It really taught me a life lesson that we might not all make it to retirement. We might not all have the time we think we will have to do our dreams so I made it a goal that at age 30 I would do one of my dreams as a way to honor him and honor my life that I also might not get."



He says its been nothing but cold and windy during his time in Southwest Oklahoma. He hopes he gets come back again to visit the national parks when it's warmer.

