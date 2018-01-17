Lawton Fire Department gets new ambulance

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Lawton Fire Department feels a little bit safer now that they have a new ambulance that goes with them to assist fires.

This is the second unit that they have purchased. One is at Central Fire Station and one is on the west side of town.



It cost around $110,000. It's a re-mounted ambulance unit. They bought the chassis and had a used box re-mounted on it.

Fire Chief, Dewayne Burk says it will be used as a rehab unit on fire grounds whether they need to warm up, cool down or get the proper care they need right on scene.

"There's a lot more emphasis being placed on rehabbing at the scene, earlier detection for medical issues that might arise while they are out there putting fires out or performing rescues," said Burk. "It's a great opportunity for us to protect our guys and provide a higher degree of safety on scene and hopefully save additional lives."



Chief Burk says once they set up the radio inside it this week, it will be good to go.

