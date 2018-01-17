OSBI investigating possible threat against Oklahoma lawmaker - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OSBI investigating possible threat against Oklahoma lawmaker

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it is looking into a potential threat against a state lawmaker who says he discovered a tracking device beneath his pickup truck.

The Oklahoman reports Republican Rep. Mark McBride of Moore says he found the contraption beneath the driver's side of his pickup Dec. 4.

As first reported by online news site NonDoc, McBride reported the device to Moore police and filed a lawsuit alleging invasion of privacy and trespass in Oklahoma County District Court in an effort to identify who was responsible.

McBride told The Oklahoman on Tuesday the incident is linked to positions he's taken in his legislative work. McBride is known as a defender of oil-and-gas industry tax incentives and a critic of the wind industry.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

