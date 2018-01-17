Texas man pleads guilty in fatal Oklahoma highway shootings - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Texas man pleads guilty in fatal Oklahoma highway shootings

ARAPAHO, Okla. (AP) - A Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing two people as he drunkenly shot at vehicles while driving along a freeway in Oklahoma.

Custer County District Attorney Angela Marsee says 38-year-old Jeremy Doss Hardy of Pasadena pleaded guilty Tuesday shortly before jury selection was to begin for his trial on two counts of first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and other offenses.

Marsee says a judge sentenced Hardy to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty.

Hardy waived his right to appeal.

Investigators say Hardy fired randomly at vehicles along Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma on Dec. 16, 2015, killing 45-year-old Kent Powell of Arapaho, Oklahoma, and 63-year-old Billie West of Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.

