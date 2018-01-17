Oklahoma man reappointed to board after anti-gay comments

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A former Oklahoma City mayor has been reappointed to the board of a local charter school after resigning following anti-gay comments he made during a public affairs TV show.

Kirk Humphreys had also resigned from the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents after he compared gay people to pedophiles during a local TV show that aired on KFOR-TV in December.

The university sponsors John Rex Elementary School and had appointed Humphreys to the charter school’s board, where he was a non-voting member. He resigned from that post in the wake of his comments.

On Monday, the board agreed that Humphreys should fill the remaining term of a voting member who resigned in April, The Oklahoman reported . The term expires next year.

“I think we made the best possible decision that was available to the board on this issue,” said Vice Chairman Phil Horning. “I realize some will agree, some will disagree and most will be somewhere in between.”

Maggie Howell, parent of a John Rex student, initially called for Humphreys to resign.

“As parents, we are alarmed and saddened by the public views of Mr. Humphreys, and his continued and now unilaterally appointed position on this board,” Howell said.

Board member Gail Vines said while she disagrees with Humphreys’ viewpoints, she’s willing to continue working with him.

“I have never heard Kirk speak unfairly, unethically, at any board meeting,” Vines said. “I’m willing to be open and work together as a community and show some empathy.”

Humphreys was mayor of Oklahoma City from 1998 to 2003.