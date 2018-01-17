Plans announced for wind project in western Oklahoma - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Plans announced for wind project in western Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WOODWARD, Okla. (AP) — Plans are underway for another major wind project in northwest Oklahoma.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners announced Tuesday that it’s entered a joint venture with Elawan Wind to build a wind farm known as the Persimmon project. The Oklahoman reports that the project will involve 80 turbines spread across parts of Woodward, Dewey and Ellis counties.

Once it’s operational, the Persimmon project is expected to generate nearly 900,000-megawatt hours of renewable power every year that will be available for use within the Southwest Power Pool, which is based in Arkansas and serves multiple states.

Another wind farm known as the Wind Catcher Energy Connection project is also planned for Cimarron and Texas counties. That project is a joint effort by the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Co.

