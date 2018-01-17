Grand jury investigating football player sexual abuse case - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Grand jury investigating football player sexual abuse case

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A multicounty grand jury is investigating a case accusing officials at an Oklahoma high school of waiting too long to tell police after a 16-year-old football player reported being sexually assaulted by several teammates.

The Tulsa World reports that special prosecutor Matt Ballard and several witnesses Wednesday were at the state attorney general’s office, where the grand jury meets.

A spokeswoman for Ballard’s office declined to comment on the proceedings.

Bixby school officials are accused of waiting eight days to report what they first deemed “an alleged hazing incident” after the boy told officials a teammate in September had inserted a pool cue into his anus through his shorts while others restrained him.

The grand jury meets periodically and in secret to hear testimony involving several cases.

