OK has safeguards in place to prevent false alarm missile warnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Governor Mary Fallin is assuring residents that the state has several safeguards in place to prevent the kind of false alarm missile warning like Hawaii issued over the weekend.



As a part of those procedures, a group of members of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management will have to discuss the need for an alert before issuing one. Governor Fallin says Oklahoma's approach differs from Hawaii's, where one employee could mistakenly hit a live-alert button. She says these safeguards will ensure that Oklahomans will know for sure to take precautions at the right time, without the worry of a false alarm.

The OEM tests the Emergency Alert System monthly. The last time they issued an emergency alert was during the 2011 blizzard, alerting motorists how to request help.

