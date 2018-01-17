Del City police search for deadly home invasion suspect - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Del City police search for deadly home invasion suspect

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DEL CITY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities in Del City are searching for a man connected to a deadly home invasion from last week. A murder warrant was issued this week for Vincent Alexander who was involved in the Friday invasion.

Police say two suspects forced their way into the Del City home at gunpoint, grabbing a woman who was inside and dragging her to a back room -- which is where Alexander was with another person. The suspects demanded money but Alexander had a gun and the three-exchanged fire.

The woman was shot and killed in the gunfight. The suspects were also shot but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Alexander reportedly ran from the house before police arrived, gun in tow, and police are now looking for him.

