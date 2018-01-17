Valley View Fire Dept. given REAP grant to complete drive way - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Valley View Fire Dept. given REAP grant to complete drive way

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- Yesterday, the 2018 REAP contract signing took place at Canadian Valley Technology Center in Chickasha.

A Rural Economic Action Plan grant of $45,000 was given to Valley View Fire Department to complete their gravel drive.

A solid driveway is necessary to support the weight of the fire trucks.

