Man who stopped active-shooter situation in Norman speaks out

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- The man who helped stop an active-shooter situation in Norman is speaking out.

Tod Hanley was sitting at his desk at Bergey Windpower last week when he said the front-desk clerk peeked into his office and told him to call police. The gunman, William Adams, walked into the business wearing a gas mask and was armed with a shotgun and two pistols. He walked back to where his wife and her co-worker were sitting.

Adams and his wife had a fight and that's when her co-worker, Colette Wind, stepped in. Adams shot her in the arm and then set his shotgun down so Hanley grabbed it and shot him in the face.

"He grabbed for his pistol… I think I'm mostly OK. I'll be better. It'll just take a little while. We've all been through a big trauma."

Wind is recovering from her injuries. She asked for her computer so she could work and do payroll from her hospital bed.

The suspect was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment before he was booked into jail.

