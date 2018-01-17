City of Lawton is runner-up for Oklahoma Asphalt Pavement Associ - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

City of Lawton is runner-up for Oklahoma Asphalt Pavement Association award

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The City of Lawton is the Runner-Up of the 2017 Best “City, Co, BIA or St Hwy” Oklahoma Asphalt Pavement Association award.

The third phase of the Second Street Enhancement Project will be honored at the 46th Annual OAPA Awards in February.

The Second Street Enhancement Project beautified the entryway to Lawton by replacing five traffic lanes, installing new irrigation systems, upgrading the area stormwater system, mounting new traffic light assemblies and high-efficiency street lights. The concrete decorative pavement was also put in at major intersections to emulate the Wichita Mountains.

The 9-year project was funded by Capital Improvement Plan dollars and grant money from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Community Development Block Grants Entitlement program. The third and final phase of the project is valued at $3.3 million dollars and includes the portion of Second Street that stretches from Columbia to Ferris Avenue.

Information provided by the City of Lawton.

