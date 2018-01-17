Oklahoma county jail inmates found unresponsive, dies - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma county jail inmates found unresponsive, dies

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man arrested for trespassing when he refused to leave a Norman hospital has died after being found unresponsive in the Cleveland County jail.

Sheriff Todd Gibson says the man was found unresponsive in his cell shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate's name hasn't been released.

Gibson says the man went to Norman Regional Hospital earlier Tuesday complaining of a headache and asking for narcotics. He was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. after refusing to leave and causing a disturbance in the lobby.

Gibson says the man was examined by jail medical staff and was under observation when he was found unresponsive.

Gibson says he's asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 'Very strong' Democratic sentiment to oppose GOP budget bill

    'Very strong' Democratic sentiment to oppose GOP budget bill

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 1:23 AM EST2018-01-17 06:23:26 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 2:14 PM EST2018-01-18 19:14:47 GMT

    Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.

    Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.

  • Firefighters respond to grass fire in Indiahoma

    Firefighters respond to grass fire in Indiahoma

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:44 PM EST2018-01-18 18:44:05 GMT

    Fire crews are responding to a grass fire at NW Post Oak Road and US-62 in Indiahoma. The call came in around noon today. Multiple abandoned structures have been threatened but no homes are currently in danger. 7News is on the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

    Fire crews are responding to a grass fire at NW Post Oak Road and US-62 in Indiahoma. The call came in around noon today. Multiple abandoned structures have been threatened but no homes are currently in danger. 7News is on the scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

  • Wells Fargo says glitch emptying customer accounts fixed

    Wells Fargo says glitch emptying customer accounts fixed

    Thursday, January 18 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-01-18 13:43:08 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:07 PM EST2018-01-18 17:07:21 GMT
    Wells Fargo said it's working to address a glitch in its online banking system. (Source: Pixaby)Wells Fargo said it's working to address a glitch in its online banking system. (Source: Pixaby)

    The bank said the glitch has been resolved.

    The bank said the glitch has been resolved.

    •   
Powered by Frankly