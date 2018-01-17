Hearing reset for son of slain Oklahoma labor commissioner

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A pretrial hearing has been delayed for an Oklahoma City man charged in the fatal stabbing of his father, who was Oklahoma's labor commissioner at the time of his death.

Court records show Wednesday's scheduled hearing for 29-year-old Christian Costello was postponed until Feb. 14.

An attorney for Costello did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Costello is charged with first-degree murder in the August 2015 stabbing death of Labor Commissioner Mark Costello at an Oklahoma City restaurant.

Christian Costello has been found mentally competent to stand trial, although his attorney has filed documents saying a defense of insanity will be used. Costello's family has said he suffers from mental illness.

