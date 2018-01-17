Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its Board of Directors voted to pay a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2018.

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For nearly 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 357 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-announces-dividend-300584288.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.



