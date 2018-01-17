Fire Depts put out small grass fire near HWY 65

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A small grass fire was put out just before 5:00 p.m. off Goodin Road near Highway 65. The call came in around 4:15 this afternoon.

Hulen and Cox's Store Volunteer Fire Departments worked to put it out. No injuries were reported and all the livestock is fine.

