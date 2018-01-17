3 charged with capital murder in Houston-area couple's death

HOUSTON (AP) - Three men have been charged with capital murder after investigators accused them of following a suburban Houston couple to their home in an upscale gated community, forcing them into their house at gunpoint, killing them, then ransacking their house.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Aakiel Ricardo Kendrick, Khari Ty Kendrick and Erick Alfredo Peralta were arrested Wednesday. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says one of the men confessed to killing Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, Thursday at their Spring home.

Gonzalez says the men crawled under the gate to the community and waited for the Lams to return from dinner out Thursday night before forcing them at gunpoint to lead them into the house. Gonzalez said the Lams were killed execution style and their home ransacked for guns and jewelry.

All were denied bond and remain in Harris County Jail. None have attorneys.

