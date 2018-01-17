2018 Ammys Finalists Announced

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the finalists for the 2018 Ammys, recognizing excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry.

Voting for Best Sell-Side Report Headline is open to the public at ammyawards.com and closes at 11:59 PM CST on January 26, 2018.

The current members of the Hall of Fame will vote for the Class of 2018 Hall of Fame inductees, and the results will be announced in a press release on January 31, 2018.

The industry's investor relations professionals will vote for Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage and Best Bank Conference, with each unaffiliated company receiving one vote. Voting for the awards that will be given to members of industry will be undertaken by the industry's leading portfolio managers and sell-side research analysts.

The 25 investment firms that have a vote are: Advisory Research, Atlantic Trust, BP Capital, CBRE Clarion, Center Coast Capital Advisors, Chickasaw Capital, ClearBridge Investments, Cohen & Steers, Duff & Phelps, Eagle Global Advisors, Energy Income Partners, Goldman Sachs, Harvest Fund Advisors, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Jennison Associates, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Miller/Howard Investments, Neuberger Berman, RR Advisors, Salient Partners, Oppenheimer SteelPath, Swank Capital, Tortoise Capital Advisors, Westwood Holdings, Yorkville Capital.

The 25 sell-side firms that have a vote are: Baird, Barclays, BMO, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Evercore, Guggenheim, Howard Weil, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Ladenburg Thalmann, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Raymond James, RBC, Seaport Global, Stifel Nicolaus, SunTrust, Tudor Pickering Holt, UBS, US Capital Advisors, Wells Fargo, and Wolfe.

The winners of these awards, along with those that are calculated by Alerian's Data Science Division, will be announced at the annual awards dinner on March 5, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Congratulations to the finalists listed below:

Hall of Fame: Chief Executive Officer

Greg Armstrong

Al Martinelli

Mike Mears

Bob Phillips

Kelcy Warren

Hall of Fame: Chief Financial Officer

Nancy Buese

Don Chappel

Kim Dang

Ben Fink

Keith St. Clair

Hall of Fame: Investor Relations

Julie Dill

Paula Farrell

Dan Harrison

Steve Milbourne

Peter Staples

Hall of Fame: Research and Analysis

Ron Barone

Michael Blum

David Fleischer

Steve Maresca

Yves Siegel

Hall of Fame: Investment Banking

Michael Jamieson

Pierre Lapeyre

Rob Pierce

Andy Safran

Ray Strong

Hall of Fame: Legal Counsel

Mike Bresson

Josh Davidson

Robert McNamara

David Oelman

Mike Rosenwasser

Hall of Fame: Asset Management

Eric Conklin

Jim Cunnane

David Leuschen

Kyri Loupis

Jim Murchie

Merger of the Year

American Midstream Partners and Southcross Energy Partners

Andeavor Logistics and Western Refining Logistics

Enbridge Inc and Midcoast Energy Partners

ONEOK Inc and ONEOK Partners

Pembina Pipeline and Veresen

Project of the Year

Dakota Access Pipeline, Energy Transfer Partners

Phase III Expansion, Pembina Pipeline

Maurepas Pipeline, SemGroup

Sabal Trail Pipeline, Spectra Energy Partners

Leach Xpress, TransCanada

Acquisition of the Year

GP/IDRs, Andeavor Logistics (from Andeavor)

GP/IDRs, Holly Energy Partners (from HollyFrontier)

GP/IDRs, MPLX (from Marathon Petroleum)

Permian Basin Gathering and Processing Assets, Targa Resources (from Outrigger)

GP/IDRs, Williams Partners (from the Williams Companies)

Most Innovative Company

American Midstream Partners

Sempra Energy

Targa Resources

Tellurian

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Best Investor Relations Team

Cheniere Energy Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners

Enterprise Products Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners

Most Fiscally Responsible

Enterprise Products Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners

MPLX

Noble Midstream Partners

Williams Partners

Breakthrough Company of the Year

Cheniere Energy Partners

MPLX

Noble Midstream Partners

Pembina Pipeline

Williams Partners

Initial Public Offering of the Year

Antero Midstream GP

BP Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners

Best Sell-Side Report Headline

Barrett Blaschke , MUFG, "GEL: Don't Exodus from Genesis: The Numbers Improve"

, MUFG, "GEL: Don't Exodus from Genesis: The Numbers Improve" John Edwards , Credit Suisse, "PAA Gets to the Point with Cactus Expansion"

, Credit Suisse, "PAA Gets to the Point with Cactus Expansion" Sharon Lui , Wells Fargo, "SUN: Slurpees with Tacos Relieve SUN Indigestion"

, Wells Fargo, "SUN: Slurpees with Tacos Relieve SUN Indigestion" Tristan Richardson , SunTrust, "PAA: OneCut, TwoCut, RedBar, BlueBar"

, SunTrust, "PAA: OneCut, TwoCut, RedBar, BlueBar" Chris Sighinolfi , Jefferies, "PAA/PAGP: I Love It When You Call Me Big PopPAA"

Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage

Evercore, led by Timm Schneider

RBC, led by TJ Schultz & Elvira Scotto

UBS, led by Shneur Gershuni

US Capital Advisors, led by Becca Followill

Wells Fargo , led by Michael Blum

Best Bank Conference

Citi 1x1 MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference, Las Vegas, Nevada

Deutsche Bank MLP, Midstream & Natural Gas Conference, New York, New York

RBC Midstream Conference, Dallas, Texas

UBS MLP 1x1 Conference, Park City, Utah

Wells Fargo Pipeline, MLP & Utility Symposium, New York, New York

About the Ammys

The Ammys is a set of awards given annually by Alerian to recognize excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry. The awards were first presented in 2016 at the Houston Club. The 3rd Ammys ceremony, honoring the best companies, individuals, and transactions of 2017, as well as a class of Hall of Fame inductees for outstanding contributions to the sector during their lifetimes, will be hosted by Kevin Howard on March 5, 2018, at the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice Hotel in Houston.

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of December 31, 2017, over $16 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.

