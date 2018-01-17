2018 Ammys Finalists Announced - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2018 Ammys Finalists Announced

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the finalists for the 2018 Ammys, recognizing excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry.

Voting for Best Sell-Side Report Headline is open to the public at ammyawards.com and closes at 11:59 PM CST on January 26, 2018.

The current members of the Hall of Fame will vote for the Class of 2018 Hall of Fame inductees, and the results will be announced in a press release on January 31, 2018.

The industry's investor relations professionals will vote for Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage and Best Bank Conference, with each unaffiliated company receiving one vote. Voting for the awards that will be given to members of industry will be undertaken by the industry's leading portfolio managers and sell-side research analysts.

The 25 investment firms that have a vote are: Advisory Research, Atlantic Trust, BP Capital, CBRE Clarion, Center Coast Capital Advisors, Chickasaw Capital, ClearBridge Investments, Cohen & Steers, Duff & Phelps, Eagle Global Advisors, Energy Income Partners, Goldman Sachs, Harvest Fund Advisors, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Jennison Associates, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Miller/Howard Investments, Neuberger Berman, RR Advisors, Salient Partners, Oppenheimer SteelPath, Swank Capital, Tortoise Capital Advisors, Westwood Holdings, Yorkville Capital.

The 25 sell-side firms that have a vote are: Baird, Barclays, BMO, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Evercore, Guggenheim, Howard Weil, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Ladenburg Thalmann, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Raymond James, RBC, Seaport Global, Stifel Nicolaus, SunTrust, Tudor Pickering Holt, UBS, US Capital Advisors, Wells Fargo, and Wolfe.

The winners of these awards, along with those that are calculated by Alerian's Data Science Division, will be announced at the annual awards dinner on March 5, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Congratulations to the finalists listed below:

Hall of Fame: Chief Executive Officer

  • Greg Armstrong
  • Al Martinelli
  • Mike Mears
  • Bob Phillips
  • Kelcy Warren

Hall of Fame: Chief Financial Officer

  • Nancy Buese
  • Don Chappel
  • Kim Dang
  • Ben Fink
  • Keith St. Clair

Hall of Fame: Investor Relations

  • Julie Dill
  • Paula Farrell
  • Dan Harrison
  • Steve Milbourne
  • Peter Staples

Hall of Fame: Research and Analysis

  • Ron Barone
  • Michael Blum
  • David Fleischer
  • Steve Maresca
  • Yves Siegel

Hall of Fame: Investment Banking

  • Michael Jamieson
  • Pierre Lapeyre
  • Rob Pierce
  • Andy Safran
  • Ray Strong

Hall of Fame: Legal Counsel

  • Mike Bresson
  • Josh Davidson
  • Robert McNamara
  • David Oelman
  • Mike Rosenwasser

Hall of Fame: Asset Management

  • Eric Conklin
  • Jim Cunnane
  • David Leuschen
  • Kyri Loupis
  • Jim Murchie

Merger of the Year

  • American Midstream Partners and Southcross Energy Partners
  • Andeavor Logistics and Western Refining Logistics
  • Enbridge Inc and Midcoast Energy Partners
  • ONEOK Inc and ONEOK Partners
  • Pembina Pipeline and Veresen

Project of the Year

  • Dakota Access Pipeline, Energy Transfer Partners
  • Phase III Expansion, Pembina Pipeline
  • Maurepas Pipeline, SemGroup
  • Sabal Trail Pipeline, Spectra Energy Partners
  • Leach Xpress, TransCanada

Acquisition of the Year

  • GP/IDRs, Andeavor Logistics (from Andeavor)
  • GP/IDRs, Holly Energy Partners (from HollyFrontier)
  • GP/IDRs, MPLX (from Marathon Petroleum)
  • Permian Basin Gathering and Processing Assets, Targa Resources (from Outrigger)
  • GP/IDRs, Williams Partners (from the Williams Companies)

Most Innovative Company

  • American Midstream Partners
  • Sempra Energy
  • Targa Resources
  • Tellurian
  • Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Best Investor Relations Team

  • Cheniere Energy Partners
  • Crestwood Equity Partners
  • Enterprise Products Partners
  • Magellan Midstream Partners
  • Shell Midstream Partners

Most Fiscally Responsible

  • Enterprise Products Partners
  • Magellan Midstream Partners
  • MPLX
  • Noble Midstream Partners
  • Williams Partners

Breakthrough Company of the Year

  • Cheniere Energy Partners
  • MPLX
  • Noble Midstream Partners
  • Pembina Pipeline
  • Williams Partners

Initial Public Offering of the Year

  • Antero Midstream GP
  • BP Midstream Partners
  • Hess Midstream Partners
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners
  • Oasis Midstream Partners

Best Sell-Side Report Headline

  • Barrett Blaschke, MUFG, "GEL: Don't Exodus from Genesis: The Numbers Improve"
  • John Edwards, Credit Suisse, "PAA Gets to the Point with Cactus Expansion"
  • Sharon Lui, Wells Fargo, "SUN: Slurpees with Tacos Relieve SUN Indigestion"
  • Tristan Richardson, SunTrust, "PAA: OneCut, TwoCut, RedBar, BlueBar"
  • Chris Sighinolfi, Jefferies, "PAA/PAGP: I Love It When You Call Me Big PopPAA"

Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage

  • Evercore, led by Timm Schneider
  • RBC, led by TJ Schultz & Elvira Scotto
  • UBS, led by Shneur Gershuni
  • US Capital Advisors, led by Becca Followill
  • Wells Fargo, led by Michael Blum

Best Bank Conference

  • Citi 1x1 MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Deutsche Bank MLP, Midstream & Natural Gas Conference, New York, New York
  • RBC Midstream Conference, Dallas, Texas
  • UBS MLP 1x1 Conference, Park City, Utah
  • Wells Fargo Pipeline, MLP & Utility Symposium, New York, New York

About the Ammys
The Ammys is a set of awards given annually by Alerian to recognize excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry. The awards were first presented in 2016 at the Houston Club. The 3rd Ammys ceremony, honoring the best companies, individuals, and transactions of 2017, as well as a class of Hall of Fame inductees for outstanding contributions to the sector during their lifetimes, will be hosted by Kevin Howard on March 5, 2018, at the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice Hotel in Houston.

About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of December 31, 2017, over $16 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.

