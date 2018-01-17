2018 Ammys Finalists Announced

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com
DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced the finalists for the 2018 Ammys, recognizing excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry.
Voting for Best Sell-Side Report Headline is open to the public at ammyawards.com and closes at 11:59 PM CST on January 26, 2018.
The current members of the Hall of Fame will vote for the Class of 2018 Hall of Fame inductees, and the results will be announced in a press release on January 31, 2018.
The industry's investor relations professionals will vote for Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage and Best Bank Conference, with each unaffiliated company receiving one vote. Voting for the awards that will be given to members of industry will be undertaken by the industry's leading portfolio managers and sell-side research analysts.
The 25 investment firms that have a vote are: Advisory Research, Atlantic Trust, BP Capital, CBRE Clarion, Center Coast Capital Advisors, Chickasaw Capital, ClearBridge Investments, Cohen & Steers, Duff & Phelps, Eagle Global Advisors, Energy Income Partners, Goldman Sachs, Harvest Fund Advisors, Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Jennison Associates, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, Miller/Howard Investments, Neuberger Berman, RR Advisors, Salient Partners, Oppenheimer SteelPath, Swank Capital, Tortoise Capital Advisors, Westwood Holdings, Yorkville Capital.
The 25 sell-side firms that have a vote are: Baird, Barclays, BMO, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Evercore, Guggenheim, Howard Weil, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Ladenburg Thalmann, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Raymond James, RBC, Seaport Global, Stifel Nicolaus, SunTrust, Tudor Pickering Holt, UBS, US Capital Advisors, Wells Fargo, and Wolfe.
The winners of these awards, along with those that are calculated by Alerian's Data Science Division, will be announced at the annual awards dinner on March 5, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
Congratulations to the finalists listed below:
Hall of Fame: Chief Executive Officer
Hall of Fame: Chief Financial Officer
Hall of Fame: Investor Relations
Hall of Fame: Research and Analysis
Hall of Fame: Investment Banking
Hall of Fame: Legal Counsel
Hall of Fame: Asset Management
Merger of the Year
Project of the Year
Acquisition of the Year
Most Innovative Company
Best Investor Relations Team
Most Fiscally Responsible
Breakthrough Company of the Year
Initial Public Offering of the Year
Best Sell-Side Report Headline
Best Sell-Side Macro Coverage
Best Bank Conference
About the Ammys
The Ammys is a set of awards given annually by Alerian to recognize excellence in the North American energy infrastructure industry. The awards were first presented in 2016 at the Houston Club. The 3rd Ammys ceremony, honoring the best companies, individuals, and transactions of 2017, as well as a class of Hall of Fame inductees for outstanding contributions to the sector during their lifetimes, will be hosted by Kevin Howard on March 5, 2018, at the Crystal Ballroom at the Rice Hotel in Houston.
About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of December 31, 2017, over $16 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancings, please visit alerian.com.
