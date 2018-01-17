Steel Warehouse acquires Seigal Steel, a Chicago, IL service center

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Siegal Steel, Chicago, IL has been acquired by Steel Warehouse.

Steel Warehouse steelwarehouse.com is very pleased to announce the acquisition of Siegal Steel siegalsteel.com, a private family owned service center. Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Siegal Steel is a niche steel service center providing heavy gauge high carbon steel, low carbon steel, high-strength low alloy and stainless steel materials. The company offers a full-suite of value-added processing capabilities including edging, oscillate winding and slitting.

Siegal's reputation for industry leading quality and operational excellence along with their longstanding customer base adds to the strength of the Steel Warehouse organization. Siegal Steel will continue to operate under the Siegal Steel name, with its current management, operating teams and location providing customers the excellent service and products they have come to expect.

About Steel Warehouse

Steel Warehouse is one of the largest family-owned industrial networks in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil focused in the metal service center sector. The company offers a broad range of processing services to provide production-ready steel sheets, blanks and slit coil for metal stampers, fabricators and manufacturers. Services include leveling, slitting, temper pass/cut-to-length, blanking/shearing, pickling and cold reduction. Steel Warehouse's sister company Lock Joint Tube ljtube.com, produces mechanical and structural grade steel tubing.

