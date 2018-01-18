KeyCorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Net Income Of $181 Million, Or $.17 Per Common Share

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

Earnings per common share of $.36, excluding $.19 per common share from notable items: merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions

CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2018



Earnings Per Share Cash Efficiency(a) Return on Tangible

Common Equity(a)







Reported $.17 66.7% 6.4%







Adjusted (Non-GAAP)(b) $.36 61.3% 13.6%





(a) Non-GAAP measure; see financial supplement for reconciliation (b) Excludes notable items; see financial supplement for detail

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced fourth quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $181 million, or $.17 per common share, compared to $349 million or $.32 per common share, for the third quarter of 2017 and $213 million, or $.20 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2016. During the fourth quarter of 2017, Key's results included a number of notable items resulting in a net impact of $.19 per common share, including merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions. Notable items had a net impact of $.03 per common share in the third quarter of 2017 and $.11 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding notable items, earnings per common share were $.36 for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $.35 for the third quarter of 2017 and $.31 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $1.2 billion, or $1.12 per common share, compared to $753 million, or $.80 per common share, for the same period one year ago.



"Key's fourth quarter results were a solid finish to the year, with continued momentum in our core businesses. Revenue trends benefited from growth in our fee-based businesses, with investment banking and debt placement fees reaching new record levels for the fourth quarter and full year. Expenses this quarter reflect the strength of our capital markets business, along with a number of notable items, including merger-related charges and the impact from recent tax reform. We expect the new tax law will benefit both Key and our clients, by strengthening the competitive position of U.S businesses and promoting stronger economic growth. Our full-year results reflected growth in both our Community Bank and Corporate Bank, as well as the successful integration of our First Niagara acquisition. Key's return on average tangible common equity, excluding notable items, was 13.1%, and we generated positive operating leverage for the fifth consecutive year. We have also benefited from recent investments, including the acquisition of the investment banking firm Cain Brothers, which closed early in the fourth quarter. Our capital position remains strong, which allowed us to complete the second increase in our common share dividend this year, along with the repurchase of $199 million in common shares during the quarter. We believe that we are well-positioned to return higher levels of capital to our shareholders." - Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO

Estimated Impact of Tax Reform and Related Actions

As a result of the recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017, Key took a number of actions, including the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities, as well as certain tax-advantaged assets. This revaluation resulted in an estimated tax expense of $147 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense increased by $29 million in the quarter related to the impairment of certain tax-advantaged assets and an additional contribution to employee retirement accounts. The total impact of tax reform and related actions was $.16 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2017. The changes resulting from recent tax legislation are reasonable estimates as of December 31, 2017, and may be refined in future periods.

Beginning January 1, 2018, the new tax law will lower Key's marginal federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. Key's effective tax rate will also continue to benefit from the company's investments in certain tax-advantaged assets. Key will be sharing the expected tax benefits with its employees by increasing its minimum wage and making the additional retirement plan contribution referenced above. These actions will benefit over 80% of our workforce and allow us to reward and invest in the financial wellness of our employees.

Selected Financial Highlights



























dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 4Q17 vs.



4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 181 $ 349 $ 213

(48.1)% (15.0)% Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share - assuming dilution .17 .32 .20

(46.9) (15.0) Return on average total assets from continuing operations .57% 1.07% .69%

N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (a) 10.08 10.26 9.54

N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 13.09 $ 13.18 $ 12.58

(.7)% 4.1% Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 3.09% 3.15% 3.12%

N/A N/A































(a) 12/31/2017 ratio is estimated.



























TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable













INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Net interest income (TE) $ 952 $ 962 $ 948

(1.0)% .4% Noninterest income 656 592 618

10.8 6.1 Total revenue $ 1,608 $ 1,554 $ 1,566

3.5% 2.7%













TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $952 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and the net interest margin was 3.09%, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $948 million and a net interest margin of 3.12% for the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting the benefit from higher interest rates and low deposit betas, partly offset by a shift in funding mix into certificates of deposit. Fourth quarter 2017 net interest income included $38 million of purchase accounting accretion related to the acquisition of First Niagara, a decline of $54 million from the fourth quarter of 2016, which included $34 million related to the refinement of third quarter 2016 purchase accounting estimates.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, taxable-equivalent net interest income declined by $10 million, and the net interest margin decreased by six basis points. The decrease in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects a decline in purchase accounting accretion of $10 million. Additionally, higher interest rates and relatively low deposit betas partially offset a decline in average loan balances, resulting from paydowns and clients continuing to take advantage of attractive capital markets alternatives in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Excluding purchase accounting accretion, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $58 million from the fourth quarter of 2016 and was stable compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Trust and investment services income $ 131 $ 135 $ 123

(3.0)% 6.5% Investment banking and debt placement fees 200 141 157

41.8 27.4 Service charges on deposit accounts 89 91 84

(2.2) 6.0 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 27 16 21

68.8 28.6 Corporate services income 56 54 61

3.7 (8.2) Cards and payments income 77 75 69

2.7 11.6 Corporate-owned life insurance income 37 31 40

19.4 (7.5) Consumer mortgage income 7 7 6

- 16.7 Mortgage servicing fees 17 21 20

(19.0) (15.0) Net gains (losses) from principal investing 3 3 4

- (25.0) Other income 12 18 33

(33.3) (63.6) Total noninterest income $ 656 $ 592 $ 618

10.8% 6.1%















Key's noninterest income was $656 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $618 million for the year-ago quarter. Growth was largely driven by another record quarter of investment banking and debt placement fees, up $43 million from the year-ago period, related to the recent acquisition of Cain Brothers, as well as ongoing growth in the core Key franchise, including strength in commercial mortgage banking. Momentum continued in many fee-based businesses, as cards and payments income and trust and investment services income each grew $8 million from the year-ago period, as a result of higher credit card and merchant fees and strength in the equity markets, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decline in other income, including $7 million of impairments of certain tax-advantaged assets, which were offset by a reduction of related income tax expense.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, noninterest income increased by $64 million. The increase is largely driven by broad-based growth in investment banking and debt placement fees, which grew $59 million from the prior quarter. Operating lease income and other leasing gains increased $11 million, related to lease residual losses in the prior quarter. Slightly offsetting these increases was a decline in other income.

Noninterest Expense

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Personnel expense $ 608 $ 558 $ 648

9.0% (6.2)% Non-personnel expense 490 434 572

12.9 (14.3) Total noninterest expense $ 1,098 $ 992 $ 1,220

10.7 (10.0)













Notable items (a) 85 36 207

136.1 (58.9) Total noninterest expense excluding notable items $ 1,013 $ 956 $ 1,013

6.0% -















(a) Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. For the third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016, notable items includes $36 million and $207 million of merger-related charges, respectively. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items."

Key's noninterest expense was $1.098 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, and included a number of notable items, including merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions. Merger-related charges included $26 million of personnel expense and $30 million of non-personnel expense, mostly reflected in net occupancy, marketing and other expense. The fourth quarter of 2017 was the last quarter that merger charges related to the First Niagara acquisition will be reported. The estimated impact of tax reform and other related actions had an impact of $29 million on expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017, including the impairment of certain tax-advantaged assets, as well as a one-time additional contribution to employee retirement accounts.

Excluding notable items, noninterest expense was unchanged from the year-ago period. Expenses related to acquisitions and investments, including Cain Brothers, as well as higher operating lease expense were offset by the realization of First Niagara cost savings.

Excluding notable items, noninterest expense increased $57 million from the third quarter of 2017. The increase in personnel expense was largely the result of the acquisition of Cain Brothers early in the fourth quarter, which added $36 million of noninterest expense, as well as increased incentive compensation related to a strong capital markets performance. The increase in nonpersonnel expense was primarily related to higher other expense, as well as increases in net occupancy and operating lease expense.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Average Loans

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 41,289 $ 41,416 $ 39,495

(.3)% 4.5% Other commercial loans 21,040 21,598 21,617

(2.6) (2.7) Home equity loans 12,128 12,314 12,812

(1.5) (5.3) Other consumer loans 11,549 11,486 11,436

.5 1.0 Total loans $ 86,006 $ 86,814 $ 85,360

(.9)% .8%















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $119 million, $117 million, and $119 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.

Average loans were $86.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $646 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and indirect auto lending.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, average loans decreased by $808 million. Reductions in commercial real estate loans reflected significantly higher debt placements and paydowns throughout the quarter. Additionally, commercial loan balances declined due to lower line utilization in the fourth quarter of 2017. On a period-end basis, commercial and industrial loans increased $712 million, with growth very late in the quarter, therefore having a limited impact on average balances for the quarter.

At December 31, 2017, the remaining fair value discount on the First Niagara acquired loan portfolio was $266 million, compared to $302 million at September 30, 2017.

Average Deposits

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Non-time deposits $ 92,251 $ 92,039 $ 94,414

.2% (2.3)% Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,776 6,402 5,428

5.8 24.8 Other time deposits 4,771 4,664 4,849

2.3 (1.6) Total deposits $ 103,798 $ 103,105 $ 104,691

.7% (.9)%













Cost of total deposits .31% .28% .22%

N/A N/A













N/A = Not Applicable



















Average deposits totaled $103.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of $893 million compared to the year-ago quarter. NOW and money-market deposit accounts declined $1.8 billion, largely the result of lower escrow deposits and higher short-term commercial deposits in the fourth quarter of 2016. Certificates of deposits increased $1.3 billion, reflecting strength in Key's retail banking franchise and core growth from commercial clients.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, average deposits increased by $693 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $762 million from seasonal deposit inflows, and certificates of deposits and other time deposits increased $481 million, reflecting growth in core retail deposits. This growth was partly offset by declines in NOW and money market deposit accounts and savings deposits.

ASSET QUALITY

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Net loan charge-offs $ 52 $ 32 $ 72

62.5% (27.8)% Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .24% .15% .34%

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end (a) $ 503 $ 517 $ 625

(2.7) (19.5) Nonperforming assets at period end (a) 534 556 676

(4.0) (21.0) Allowance for loan and lease losses 877 880 858

(0.3) 2.2 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (a) 174.4% 170.2% 137.3%

N/A N/A Provision for credit losses $ 49 $ 51 $ 66

(3.9)% (25.8)%















(a) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.



N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $49 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $66 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $51 million for the third quarter of 2017. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $877 million, or 1.01% of total period-end loans, at December 31, 2017, compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2016, and 1.02% at September 30, 2017.

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $52 million, or .24% of average total loans. These results compare to $72 million, or .34%, for the fourth quarter of 2016, and $32 million, or .15%, for the third quarter of 2017.

At December 31, 2017, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $503 million, which represented .58% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .73% at December 31, 2016, and .60% at September 30, 2017. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2017, totaled $534 million, and represented .62% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .79% at December 31, 2016, and .64% at September 30, 2017.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2017.

Capital Ratios















12/31/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2016 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 10.08% 10.26% 9.54% Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.93 11.11 10.89 Total risk based capital (a) 12.84 13.09 12.85 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 8.23 8.49 8.09 Leverage (a) 9.64 9.83 9.90









(a) 12/31/2017 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. See below for further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules.

Key's capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2017, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.08% and 10.93%, respectively. The decline in Key's capital ratios in the fourth quarter of 2017 was largely due to the estimated impact of recent tax reform. This does not change Key's previously announced capital actions. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 8.23% at December 31, 2017.

As a "standardized approach" banking organization, Key's mandatory compliance with the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules") began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019. Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules was 9.97% at December 31, 2017. This estimate exceeds the fully phased-in required minimum Common Equity Tier 1 and Capital Conservation Buffer of 7.00%.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding



























in thousands







Change 4Q17 vs.



4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 1,079,039 1,092,739 1,082,055

(1.3)% (.3)% Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee

compensation plans (10,617) (15,298) (4,380)

(30.6) 142.4 Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 662 1,598 1,642

(58.6) (59.7) Common shares issued to acquire First Niagara - - (3)

N/M N/M Shares outstanding at end of period 1,069,084 1,079,039 1,079,314

(.9)% (.9)%















N/M = Not Meaningful











Consistent with Key's 2017 Capital Plan, during the fourth quarter of 2017, Key declared a dividend of $.105 per common share, an 11% increase from the prior quarter, and the second common share dividend increase of 2017. Key also completed $199 million of common share repurchases during the quarter, including $198 million of common share repurchases in the open market and $1 million of share repurchases related to employee equity compensation programs.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.



4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Key Community Bank $ 969 $ 959 $ 902

1.0% 7.4% Key Corporate Bank 603 560 630

7.7 (4.3) Other Segments 35 30 38

16.7 (7.9) Total segments 1,607 1,549 1,570

3.7 2.4 Reconciling Items 1 5 (4)

(80.0) N/M Total $ 1,608 $ 1,554 $ 1,566

3.5% 2.7%















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Key Community Bank $ 146 $ 162 $ 106

(9.9)% 37.7% Key Corporate Bank 221 190 224

16.3 (1.3) Other Segments 53 23 34

130.4 55.9 Total segments 420 375 364

12.0 15.4 Reconciling Items (a) (225) (12) (131)

N/M N/M Total $ 195 $ 363 $ 233

(46.3)% (16.3)%

















(a) Reconciling items consists primarily of the unallocated portion of merger-related charges, certain estimated impacts of tax reform, and items not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

Key Community Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 671 $ 670 $ 629

.1% 6.7% Noninterest income 298 289 273

3.1 9.2 Total revenue (TE) 969 959 902

1.0 7.4 Provision for credit losses 57 59 51

(3.4) 11.8 Noninterest expense 682 643 682

6.1 - Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 230 257 169

(10.5) 36.1 Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 84 95 63

(11.6) 33.3 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 146 $ 162 $ 106

(9.9)% 37.7%













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 47,403 $ 47,595 $ 47,059

(.4)% .7% Total assets 51,469 51,708 51,002

(.5) .9 Deposits 80,352 79,563 79,266

1.0 1.4













Assets under management at period end $ 39,588 $ 38,660 $ 36,592

2.4% 8.2%













TE = Taxable Equivalent















Additional Key Community Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 98 $ 101 $ 88

(3.0)% 11.4% Service charges on deposit accounts 77 78 71

(1.3) 8.5 Cards and payments income 67 65 59

3.1 13.6 Other noninterest income 56 45 55

24.4 1.8 Total noninterest income $ 298 $ 289 $ 273

3.1% 9.2%













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 44,415 $ 44,481 $ 44,276

(.1)% .3% Savings deposits 5,090 5,165 5,326

(1.5) (4.4) Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 4,628 4,195 3,658

10.3 26.5 Other time deposits 4,765 4,657 4,836

2.3 (1.5) Noninterest-bearing deposits 21,454 21,065 21,170

1.8 1.3 Total deposits $ 80,352 $ 79,563 $ 79,266

1.0% 1.4%













Home equity loans











Average balance $ 12,005 $ 12,182 $ 12,560





Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination) 70% 69% 71%





Percent first lien positions 60 60 57



















Other data











Branches 1,197 1,208 1,217





Automated teller machines 1,572 1,588 1,593





















Key Community Bank Summary of Operations (4Q17 vs. 4Q16)

Positive operating leverage compared to prior year

Net income increased $40 million , or 37.7%, from prior year

, or 37.7%, from prior year Average commercial and industrial loans increased $1.0 billion , or 6.0%, from the prior year

Key Community Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $146 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $106 million for the year-ago quarter, benefiting from momentum in Key's core businesses, as well as First Niagara-related synergies.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $42 million, or 6.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to the benefit from higher interest rates and a larger balance sheet. Average loans and leases increased $344 million, or .7%, largely driven by a $1.0 billion, or 6.0%, increase in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 1.4%, from one year ago.

Noninterest income was up $25 million, or 9.2%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by strength in cards and payments, which includes the impact of Key's merchant services acquisition in the second quarter of 2017, higher assets under management from market growth, and higher deposit service charges driven by investments in commercial payments.

The provision for credit losses increased by $6 million, or 11.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2016. Net loan charge-offs decreased $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily related to lower losses on consumer loans.

Noninterest expense was flat from the year-ago quarter. Personnel expense increased $14 million driven by on-going investments and business acquisitions, including HelloWallet. Nonpersonnel expense decreased by $14 million benefiting from First Niagara related expense synergies and includes the impact of business acquisitions of HelloWallet and Key's merchant services acquisition.

Key Corporate Bank







































dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 283 $ 291 $ 332

(2.7)% (14.8)% Noninterest income 320 269 298

19.0 7.4 Total revenue (TE) 603 560 630

7.7 (4.3) Provision for credit losses (6) (11) 17

N/M N/M Noninterest expense 353 303 326

16.5 8.3 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 256 268 287

(4.5) (10.8) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 34 78 64

N/M N/M Net income (loss) 222 190 223

16.8 (.4) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 - (1)

N/M N/M Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 221 $ 190 $ 224

16.3% (1.3)%













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 37,462 $ 38,040 $ 36,746

(1.5)% 1.9% Loans held for sale 1,345 1,521 1,223

(11.6) 10.0 Total assets 44,506 45,276 43,215

(1.7) 3.0 Deposits 21,558 21,559 23,171

- (7.0)













TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful















Additional Key Corporate Bank Data

























dollars in millions







Change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 33 $ 34 $ 35

(2.9)% (5.7)% Investment banking and debt placement fees 195 137 154

42.3 26.6 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 24 13 18

84.6 33.3













Corporate services income 40 40 43

- (7.0) Service charges on deposit accounts 12 13 12

(7.7) - Cards and payments income 10 10 10

- - Payments and services income 62 63 65

(1.6) (4.6)













Mortgage servicing fees 14 18 18

(22.2) (22.2) Other noninterest income (8) 4 8

N/M N/M Total noninterest income $ 320 $ 269 $ 298

19.0% 7.4%















Key Corporate Bank Summary of Operations (4Q17 vs. 4Q16)

Record quarter and year for investment banking and debt placement fees

Positive operating leverage compared to prior year

Net income down $3 million , or 1.3%, from prior year

Key Corporate Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $221 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $224 million for the same period one year ago.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $49 million, or 14.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, largely related to lower accretion of purchase accounting. Average loan and lease balances increased $716 million, or 1.9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans. Average deposit balances decreased $1.6 billion, or 7.0%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by the managed exit of higher cost corporate and public sector deposits.

Noninterest income was up $22 million, or 7.4%, from the prior year. This increase was largely due to higher investment banking and debt placement fees, which were up $41 million, related to the recent acquisition of Cain Brothers, as well as continued growth in the core Key franchise. This increase was partially offset by a decline in other noninterest income of $16 million, including impairments of certain tax-advantaged assets, as well as a decline in mortgage fees of $4 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the provision for credit losses decreased $23 million, or 135.3%, and net loan charge-offs declined $10 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, related to improving credit quality in the overall portfolio.

Noninterest expense increased by $27 million, or 8.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase from the prior year was largely driven by the recent acquisition of Cain Brothers as well as impairments to certain tax-advantaged assets related to tax reform.

Other Segments

Other Segments consist of Corporate Treasury, Key's Principal Investing unit, and various exit portfolios. Other Segments generated net income attributable to Key of $53 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $34 million for the same period last year.

*****

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.7 billion at December 31, 2017.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive and increasing regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.



Financial Highlights (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





12/31/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2016 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 952

$ 962

$ 948



Noninterest income 656

592

618



Total revenue (TE) 1,608

1,554

1,566



Provision for credit losses 49

51

66



Noninterest expense 1,098

992

1,220



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 195

363

233



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) 1

1

(4)



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 196

364

229















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 181

349

213



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) 1

1

(4)



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 182

350

209













Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .17

$ .32

$ .20



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) -

-

-



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b) .17

.32

.20















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution .17

.32

.20



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution (a) -

-

-



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (b) .17

.32

.19















Cash dividends declared .105

.095

.085



Book value at period end 13.09

13.18

12.58



Tangible book value at period end 10.35

10.52

9.99



Market price at period end 20.17

18.82

18.27













Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets .57 % 1.07 % .69 %

Return on average common equity 5.04

9.74

6.22



Return on average tangible common equity (c) 6.35

12.21

7.88



Net interest margin (TE) 3.09

3.15

3.12



Cash efficiency ratio (c) 66.7

62.2

76.2















From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets .57 % 1.06 % .67 %

Return on average common equity 5.07

9.77

6.10



Return on average tangible common equity (c) 6.39

12.25

7.73



Net interest margin (TE) 3.07

3.13

3.09



Loan to deposit (d) 84.4

86.2

85.2













Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 10.91 % 11.15 % 11.17 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 10.17

10.40

9.95



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (c) 8.23

8.49

8.09



Common Equity Tier 1 (e) 10.08

10.26

9.54



Tier 1 risk-based capital (e) 10.93

11.11

10.89



Total risk-based capital (e) 12.84

13.09

12.85



Leverage (e) 9.64

9.83

9.90













Asset quality - from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 52

$ 32

$ 72



Net loan charge-offs to average loans .24 % .15 % .34 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 877

$ 880

$ 858



Allowance for credit losses 934

937

913



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.00 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.08

1.08

1.06



Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (f) 174.4

170.2

137.3



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (f) 185.7

181.2

146.1



Nonperforming loans at period-end (f) $ 503

$ 517

$ 625



Nonperforming assets at period-end (f) 534

556

676



Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (f) .58 % .60 % .73 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (f) .62

.64

.79













Trust assets







Assets under management $ 39,588

$ 38,660

$ 36,592













Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 18,379

18,548

18,849



Branches 1,197

1,208

1,217













Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 14

$ 14

$ 10













Financial Highlights (continued) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Twelve months ended



12/31/2017

12/31/2016 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 3,830



$ 2,953



Noninterest income 2,478



2,071



Total revenue (TE) 6,308



5,024



Provision for credit losses 229



266



Noninterest expense 4,098



3,756



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 1,289



790



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) 7



1



Net income (loss) attributable to Key 1,296



791













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1,219



$ 753



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) 7



1



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 1,226



754











Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1.13



$ .81



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a) .01



-



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b) 1.14



.81













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution 1.12



.80



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution (a) .01



-



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (b) 1.13



.80













Cash dividends paid .38



.33











Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets .96 %

.70 %

Return on average common equity 8.65



6.26



Return on average tangible common equity (c) 10.84



7.39



Net interest margin (TE) 3.17



2.92



Cash efficiency ratio (c) 63.5



73.7













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets .96 %

.69 %

Return on average common equity 8.70



6.27



Return on average tangible common equity (c) 10.90



7.40



Net interest margin (TE) 3.15



2.91











Asset quality - from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs 208



205



Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .24 %

.29 %









Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 18,415



15,700











Taxable-equivalent adjustment 53



34



(a) In April 2009, management decided to wind down the operations of Austin Capital Management, Ltd., a subsidiary that specialized in managing hedge fund investments for institutional customers. In September 2009, management decided to discontinue the education lending business conducted through Key Education Resources, the education payment and financing unit of KeyBank National Association. (b) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (c) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. For further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules, see the "Capital" section of this release. (d) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (e) December 31, 2017, ratio is estimated. (f) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017,

September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "Common Equity Tier 1," "pre-provision net revenue," certain financial measures excluding merger-related charges and/or other notable items, and "cash efficiency ratio."

Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without merger-related charges and/or other notable items, including the impact of tax reform and related actions, in order to enable a better understanding of Company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Traditionally, the banking regulators have assessed bank and bank holding company capital adequacy based on both the amount and the composition of capital, the calculation of which is prescribed in federal banking regulations. In October 2013, the federal banking regulators published the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules"). The Regulatory Capital Rules require higher and better-quality capital and introduced a new capital measure, "Common Equity Tier 1," a non-GAAP financial measure. The mandatory compliance date for Key as a "standardized approach" banking organization began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

As previously disclosed, Key completed its purchase of First Niagara on August 1, 2016. The definitive agreement and plan of merger to acquire First Niagara was originally announced on October 30, 2015. As a result of this transaction, Key has recognized merger-related charges. For the third and fourth quarters of 2017, merger-related charges are included in the total for "notable items." The table below shows the computation of earnings per share excluding notable items, return on average tangible common equity excluding notable items, return on average assets from continuing operations excluding notable items, cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items, and pre-provision net revenue excluding notable items. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the merger-related charges and other notable items makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. The table below also shows the computation for the cash efficiency ratio excluding merger-related charges. Management believes these ratios provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, these ratios are used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2016

12/31/2017 12/31/2016 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 15,023

$ 15,249

$ 15,240







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,928

2,870

2,788







Preferred Stock (b) 1,009

1,009

1,640







Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 11,086

$ 11,370

$ 10,812







Total assets (GAAP) $ 137,698

$ 136,733

$ 136,453







Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,928

2,870

2,788







Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 134,770

$ 133,863

$ 133,665







Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.23 % 8.49 % 8.09 %





Earnings per common share (EPS) excluding notable items











EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders -

assuming dilution $ .17

$ .32

$ .20







Plus: EPS impact of notable items .19

.03

.11







EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ .36

$ .35

$ .31







Notable items











Merger-related charges $ (56)

$ (36)

$ (198)



$ (217)

$ (474)

Estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions (30)

-

-



(30)

-

Merchant services gain -

(5)

-



59

-

Purchase accounting finalization, net -

-

-



43

-

Charitable contribution -

-

-



(20)

-

Total notable items $ (86)

$ (41)

$ (198)



$ (165)

$ (474)

Income taxes (26)

(13)

(74)



(53)

(175)

Reevaluation of certain tax related assets 147

-

-



147

-

Total notable items, after tax $ (207)

$ (28)

$ (124)



$ (259)

$ (299)



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)





Three months ended

Twelve months ended





12/31/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2016

12/31/2017 12/31/2016 Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 938

$ 948

$ 938



$ 3,777

$ 2,919



Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 14

14

10



53

34





Noninterest income 656

592

618



2,478

2,071



Less: Noninterest expense 1,098

992

1,220



4,098

3,756





Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 510

$ 562

$ 346



$ 2,210

$ 1,268



Plus: Notable items 86

41

198



165

474





Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations excluding

notable items (non-GAAP) $ 596

$ 603

$ 544



$ 2,375

$ 1,742

Average tangible common equity













Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 15,268

$ 15,241

$ 14,901



$ 15,224

$ 12,647



Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,939

2,878

2,874



2,837

1,825





Preferred Stock (average) 1,025

1,025

1,274



1,137

627





Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 11,304

$ 11,338

$ 10,753



$ 11,250

$ 10,195

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations













Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common

shareholders (GAAP) $ 181

$ 349

$ 213



$ 1,219

$ 753



Plus: Notable items, after tax 207

28

124



259

299



Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common

shareholders excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 388

$ 377

$ 337



$ 1,478

$ 1,052



Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11,304

11,338

10,753



11,250

10,195





















Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-

GAAP) 6.35 % 12.21 % 7.88 %

10.84 % 7.39 %

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations

excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 13.62

13.19

12.47



13.14

10.32

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated













Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 182

$ 350

$ 209



$ 1,226

$ 754



Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11,304

11,338

10,753



11,250

10,195





















Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 6.39 % 12.25 % 7.73 %

10.90 % 7.40 % Cash efficiency ratio













Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,098

$ 992

$ 1,220



$ 4,098

$ 3,756



Less: Intangible asset amortization 26

25

27



95

55





Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 1,072

967

1,193



4,003

3,701



Less: Notable items (d) 85

36

207



262

465





Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP) $ 987

$ 931

$ 986



$ 3,741

$ 3,236



Net interest income (GAAP) $ 938

$ 948

$ 938



$ 3,777

$ 2,919



Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 14

14

10



53

34





Noninterest income 656

592

618



2,478

2,071





Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) 1,608

1,554

1,566



6,308

5,024



Plus: Notable items (e) 1

5

(9)



(97)

9





Adjusted total taxable-equivalent revenue excluding notable items

(non-GAAP) $ 1,609

$ 1,559

$ 1,557



$ 6,211

$ 5,033





















Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66.7 % 62.2 % 76.2 %

63.5 % 73.7 %

Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP) 61.3

59.7

63.3



60.2

64.3

Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding

notable items













Income from continuing operations attributable to Key (GAAP) $ 195

$ 363

$ 233



$ 1,289

$ 790



Plus: Notable items, after tax 207

28

124



259

299





Income from continuing operations attributable to Key excluding

notable items, after tax (non-GAAP) $ 402

$ 391

$ 357



$ 1,548

$ 1,089





















Average total assets from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 135,255

$ 134,356

$ 134,428



$ 133,719

$ 112,537





















Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding notable

items (non-GAAP) 1.18 % 1.15 % 1.06 %

1.16 % .97 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (dollars in millions)









Three

months

ended









12/31/2017 Common Equity Tier 1 under the Regulatory Capital Rules ("RCR") (estimates)







Common Equity Tier 1 under current RCR



$ 11,930



Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:









Deferred tax assets and other intangible assets (f)



(67)





Common Equity Tier 1 anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (g)



$ 11,863















Net risk-weighted assets under current RCR



$ 118,377



Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:









Mortgage servicing assets (h)



664





Deferred tax assets



60





All other assets



(83)





Total risk-weighted assets anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (g)



$ 119,018















Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under the fully phased-in RCR (g)



9.97 %





(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, intangible assets exclude $26 million, $30 million, and $42 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, average intangible assets exclude $28 million, $32 million, and $46 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, average intangible assets exclude $34 million and $43 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. (d) Notable items for the three months ended December 31, 2017, includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. (e) Notable items for the three months ended December 31, 2017, includes $1 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. (f) Includes the deferred tax assets subject to future taxable income for realization, primarily tax credit carryforwards, as well as intangible assets (other than goodwill and mortgage servicing assets) subject to the transition provisions of the final rule. (g) The anticipated amount of regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets is based upon the federal banking agencies' Regulatory Capital Rules (as fully phased-in on January 1, 2019); Key is subject to the Regulatory Capital Rules under the "standardized approach." (h) Item is included in the 10%/15% exceptions bucket calculation and is risk-weighted at 250%. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in millions)

















12/31/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2016 Assets







Loans $ 86,405

$ 86,492

$ 86,038



Loans held for sale 1,107

1,341

1,104



Securities available for sale 18,139

19,012

20,212



Held-to-maturity securities 11,830

10,276

10,232



Trading account assets 836

783

867



Short-term investments 4,447

3,993

2,775



Other investments 726

728

738





Total earning assets 123,490

122,625

121,966



Allowance for loan and lease losses (877)

(880)

(858)



Cash and due from banks 671

562

677



Premises and equipment 930

916

978



Operating lease assets 821

736

540



Goodwill 2,538

2,487

2,446



Other intangible assets 416

412

384



Corporate-owned life insurance 4,132

4,113

4,068



Derivative assets 669

622

803



Accrued income and other assets 3,568

3,744

3,864



Discontinued assets 1,340

1,396

1,585





Total assets $ 137,698

$ 136,733

$ 136,453













Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 53,627

$ 53,734

$ 54,590





Savings deposits 6,296

6,366

6,491





Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,849

6,519

5,483





Other time deposits 4,798

4,720

4,698





Total interest-bearing deposits 71,570

71,339

71,262





Noninterest-bearing deposits 33,665

32,107

32,825





Total deposits 105,235

103,446

104,087



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 377

372

1,502



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 634

616

808



Derivative liabilities 291

232

636



Accrued expense and other liabilities 1,803

1,717

1,796



Long-term debt 14,333

15,100

12,384





Total liabilities 122,673

121,483

121,213













Equity







Preferred stock 1,025

1,025

1,665



Common shares 1,257

1,257

1,257



Capital surplus 6,335

6,310

6,385



Retained earnings 10,194

10,125

9,378



Treasury stock, at cost (3,150)

(2,962)

(2,904)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (638)

(506)

(541)





Key shareholders' equity 15,023

15,249

15,240



Noncontrolling interests 2

1

-





Total equity 15,025

15,250

15,240

Total liabilities and equity $ 137,698

$ 136,733

$ 136,453













Common shares outstanding (000) 1,069,084

1,079,039

1,079,314



Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Twelve months ended





12/31/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2016

12/31/2017 12/31/2016 Interest income













Loans $ 924

$ 928

$ 898



$ 3,677

$ 2,773



Loans held for sale 13

17

11



52

34



Securities available for sale 93

91

92



369

329



Held-to-maturity securities 61

55

44



222

122



Trading account assets 6

7

6



27

23



Short-term investments 12

6

5



26

22



Other investments 5

5

6



17

16





Total interest income 1,114

1,109

1,062



4,390

3,319

Interest expense













Deposits 82

72

57



278

171



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements -

-

1



1

1



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3

3

3



15

10



Long-term debt 91

86

63



319

218





Total interest expense 176

161

124



613

400

Net interest income 938

948

938



3,777

2,919

Provision for credit losses 49

51

66



229

266

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 889

897

872



3,548

2,653

Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 131

135

123



535

464



Investment banking and debt placement fees 200

141

157



603

482



Service charges on deposit accounts 89

91

84



357

302



Operating lease income and other leasing gains 27

16

21



96

62



Corporate services income 56

54

61



219

215



Cards and payments income 77

75

69



287

233



Corporate-owned life insurance income 37

31

40



131

125



Consumer mortgage income 7

7

6



26

17



Mortgage servicing fees 17

21

20



71

57



Net gains (losses) from principal investing 3

3

4



7

20



Other income (a) 12

18

33



146

94





Total noninterest income 656

592

618



2,478

2,071

Noninterest expense













Personnel 608

558

648



2,273

2,073



Net occupancy 92

74

112



331

305



Computer processing 54

56

97



225

255



Business services and professional fees 52

49

78



192

235



Equipment 31

29

30



114

98



Operating lease expense 28

24

17



92

59



Marketing 35

34

35



120

101



FDIC assessment 20

21

23



82

61



Intangible asset amortization 26

25

27



95

55



OREO expense, net 3

3

3



11

9



Other expense 149

119

150



563

505





Total noninterest expense 1,098

992

1,220



4,098

3,756

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 447

497

270



1,928

968



Income taxes 251

134

38



637

179

Income (loss) from continuing operations 196

363

232



1,291

789



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1

1

(4)



7

1

Net income (loss) 197

364

228



1,298

790



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1

-

(1)



2

(1)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 196

$ 364

$ 229



$ 1,296

$ 791



















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 181

$ 349

$ 213



$ 1,219

$ 753

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 182

350

209



1,226

754

Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .17

$ .32

$ .20



$ 1.13

$ .81

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes -

-

-



.01

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b) .17

.32

.20



1.14

.81

Per common share - assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .17

$ .32

$ .20



$ 1.12

$ .80

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes -

-

-



.01

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b) .17

.32

.19



1.13

.80



















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .105

$ .095

$ .085



$ .38

$ .33



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 1,062,348

1,073,390

1,067,771



1,072,078

927,816



Effect of common share options and other stock awards 16,982

15,451

15,946



16,515

10,720

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c) 1,079,330

1,088,841

1,083,717



1,088,593

938,536



















(a) For the three months ended December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2017 net securities gains (losses) totaled less than $1 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2016, net securities gains totaled $6 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, Key did not have any impairment losses related to securities. (b) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (c) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards and/or convertible preferred stock, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)





























Fourth Quarter 2017

Third Quarter 2017

Fourth Quarter 2016



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 41,289

$ 417

4.01 %

$ 41,416

$ 414

3.97 %

$ 39,495

$ 365

3.68 %

Real estate - commercial mortgage 14,386

167

4.60



14,850

169

4.51



14,771

168

4.50



Real estate - construction 1,967

23

4.55



2,054

23

4.51



2,222

37

6.72



Commercial lease financing 4,687

45

3.86



4,694

46

3.89



4,624

50

4.34



Total commercial loans 62,329

652

4.15



63,014

652

4.11



61,112

620

4.04



Real estate - residential mortgage 5,474

54

3.95



5,493

54

3.92



5,554

57

4.17



Home equity loans 12,128

134

4.39



12,314

136

4.41



12,812

129

3.99



Consumer direct loans 1,782

32

7.15



1,774

33

7.26



1,785

31

6.84



Credit cards 1,061

30

11.14



1,049

30

11.34



1,088

29

10.78



Consumer indirect loans 3,232

36

4.42



3,170

37

4.64



3,009

42

5.50



Total consumer loans 23,677

286

4.80



23,800

290

4.85



24,248

288

4.73



Total loans 86,006

938

4.33



86,814

942

4.31



85,360

908

4.24



Loans held for sale 1,420

13

3.81



1,607

17

4.13



1,323

11

3.39



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 18,447

93

1.97



18,574

91

1.96



20,145

92

1.82



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 11,121

61

2.20



10,469

55

2.12



9,121

44

1.95



Trading account assets 898

6

2.72



889

7

2.74



892

6

2.54



Short-term investments 3,684

12

1.29



2,166

6

1.21



3,717

5

.49



Other investments (e) 725

5

2.80



728

5

2.46



741

6

3.23



Total earning assets 122,301

1,128

3.66



121,247

1,123

3.68



121,299

1,072

3.52



Allowance for loan and lease losses (871)







(868)







(855)







Accrued income and other assets 13,825







13,977







13,984







Discontinued assets 1,358







1,417







1,610







Total assets $ 136,613







$ 135,773







$ 136,038





Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 53,601

40

.29



$ 53,826

37

.27



$ 55,444

31

.22



Savings deposits 6,372

3

.24



6,697

5

.25



6,546

2

.10



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,776

26

1.50



6,402

21

1.31



5,428

15

1.11



Other time deposits 4,771

13

1.05



4,664

9

.81



4,849

9

.77



Total interest-bearing deposits 71,520

82

.45



71,589

72

.40



72,267

57

.32



Federal funds purchased and securities

sold under repurchase agreements 360

-

.08



456

-

.23



592

1

.11



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 693

3

1.72



865

3

1.49



934

3

1.11



Long-term debt (f), (g) 13,140

91

2.76



12,631

86

2.75



10,914

63

2.38



Total interest-bearing liabilities 85,713

176

.81



85,541

161

.75



84,707

124

.58



Noninterest-bearing deposits 32,278







31,516







32,424







Accrued expense and other liabilities 1,994







2,057







2,394







Discontinued liabilities (g) 1,359







1,417







1,610







Total liabilities 121,344







120,531







121,135





Equity























Key shareholders' equity 15,268







15,241







14,901







Noncontrolling interests 1







1







2







Total equity 15,269







15,242







14,903







Total liabilities and equity $ 136,613







$ 135,773







$ 136,038





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.85 %





2.93 %





2.94 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

952

3.09 %



962

3.15 %



948

3.12 % TE adjustment (b)

14







14







10





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 938







$ 948







$ 938







(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35%. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $119 million, $117 million, and $119 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles



















Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)





















Twelve months ended December 31, 2017

Twelve months ended December 31, 2016



Average





Average







Balance Interest (a) Yield/Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Yield/ Rate (a) Assets















Loans: (b), (c)















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 40,848

$ 1,613

3.95 %

$ 35,276

$ 1,215

3.45 %

Real estate - commercial mortgage 14,878

687

4.62



11,063

451

4.07



Real estate - construction 2,143

103

4.78



1,460

76

5.22



Commercial lease financing 4,677

185

3.96



4,261

161

3.78



Total commercial loans 62,546

2,588

4.14



52,060

1,903

3.66



Real estate - residential mortgage 5,499

214

3.89



3,632

148

4.09



Home equity loans 12,380

536

4.33



11,286

456

4.04



Consumer direct loans 1,765

126

7.12



1,661

113

6.79



Credit cards 1,055

118

11.15



916

98

10.73



Consumer indirect loans 3,120

148

4.75



1,593

89

5.58



Total consumer loans 23,819

1,142

4.79



19,088

904

4.74



Total loans 86,365

3,730

4.32



71,148

2,807

3.95



Loans held for sale 1,325

52

3.96



979

34

3.51



Securities available for sale (b), (e) 18,548

369

1.96



16,661

329

1.98



Held-to-maturity securities (b) 10,515

222

2.11



6,275

122

1.94



Trading account assets 949

27

2.81



884

23

2.59



Short-term investments 2,363

26

1.11



4,656

22

.47



Other investments (e) 712

17

2.35



679

16

2.37



Total earning assets 120,777

4,443

3.67



101,282

3,353

3.31



Allowance for loan and lease losses (865)







(835)







Accrued income and other assets 13,807







12,090







Discontinued assets 1,448







1,707







Total assets $ 135,167







$ 114,244





Liabilities















NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 54,032

143

.26



$ 46,079

87

.19



Savings deposits 6,569

13

.20



3,957

3

.07



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 6,233

82

1.31



3,911

48

1.22



Other time deposits 4,698

40

.85



4,088

33

.81



Total interest-bearing deposits 71,532

278

.39



58,035

171

.30



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 517

1

.24



487

1

.10



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1,140

15

1.34



852

10

1.18



Long-term debt (f), (g) 11,921

319

2.69



9,802

218

2.29



Total interest-bearing liabilities 85,110

613

.72



69,176

400

.58



Noninterest-bearing deposits 31,414







28,317







Accrued expense and other liabilities 1,970







2,393







Discontinued liabilities (g) 1,448







1,706







Total liabilities 119,942







101,592





Equity















Key shareholders' equity 15,224







12,647







Noncontrolling interests 1







5







Total equity 15,225







12,652







Total liabilities and equity $ 135,167







$ 114,244





Interest rate spread (TE)



2.95 %





2.73 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

3,830 3.17 %



2,953

2.92 % TE adjustment (b)

53





34





Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 3,777







$ 2,919







(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35%. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $117 million and $99 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles





















Noninterest Expense (dollars in millions)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016

12/31/2017

12/31/2016 Personnel (a) $ 608



$ 558



$ 648



$ 2,273



$ 2,073

Net occupancy 92



74



112



331



305

Computer processing 54



56



97



225



255

Business services and professional fees 52



49



78



192



235

Equipment 31



29



30



114



98

Operating lease expense 28



24



17



92



59

Marketing 35



34



35



120



101

FDIC assessment 20



21



23



82



61

Intangible asset amortization 26



25



27



95



55

OREO expense, net 3



3



3



11



9

Other expense 149



119



150



563



505

Total noninterest expense $ 1,098



$ 992



$ 1,220



$ 4,098



$ 3,756

Notable items (b) 85



36



207



262



465

Total noninterest expense excluding notable items $ 1,013



$ 956



$ 1,013



$ 3,836



$ 3,291

Average full-time equivalent employees (c) 18,379



18,548



18,849



18,415



15,700







(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. For the third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016, notable items includes $36 million and $207 million of merger-related charges, respectively. Notable items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, includes $217 million of merger-related charges, $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions, $4 million of purchase accounting finalization, and $20 million of a charitable contribution. Notable items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, include $465 million of merger-related charges. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items." (c) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (in millions)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016

12/31/2017

12/31/2016 Salaries and contract labor $ 346



$ 339



$ 352



$ 1,341



$ 1,191

Incentive and stock-based compensation 168



134



185



566



537

Employee benefits 90



80



98



342



297

Severance 4



5



13



24



48

Total personnel expense $ 608



$ 558



$ 648



$ 2,273



$ 2,073

Notable items (a) 42



25



80



128



228

Total personnel expense excluding notable items $ 566



$ 533



$ 568



$ 2,145



$ 1,845







(a) Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $26 million of merger-related charges and $16 million of estimated impacts of tax reform related actions. For the third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016, notable items includes $25 million and $80 million of merger-related charges, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, notable items includes $112 million of merger-related charges and $16 million of estimated impacts of tax reform related actions. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, notable items includes $228 million of merger-related charges.

Merger-Related Charges (in millions)





















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016

12/31/2017

12/31/2016 Net interest income -



-



-



-



$ (6)





















Operating lease income and other leasing gains -



-



-



-



(2)

Other income -



-



$ 9



-



(1)

Noninterest income -



-



9



-



(3)





















Personnel $ 26



$ 25



80



$ 112



228

Net occupancy 12



(2)



29



14



29

Business services and professional fees 3



2



22



16



66

Computer processing 1



4



38



12



53

Marketing 5



5



13



22



26

Other non-personnel expense 9



2



25



41



63

Noninterest expense 56



36



207



217



465

Total merger-related charges $ 56



$ 36



$ 198



$ 217



$ 474



Loan Composition (dollars in millions)



















Percent change 12/31/2017 vs.

12/31/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2016

9/30/2017 12/31/2016 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 41,859

$ 41,147

$ 39,768



1.7 % 5.3 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 14,088

14,929

15,111



(5.6)

(6.8)

Construction 1,960

1,954

2,345



.3

(16.4)

Total commercial real estate loans 16,048

16,883

17,456



(4.9)

(8.1)

Commercial lease financing (b) 4,826

4,716

4,685



2.3

3.0

Total commercial loans 62,733

62,746

61,909



-

1.3

Residential - prime loans:











Real estate - residential mortgage 5,483

5,476

5,547



.1

(1.2)

Home equity loans 12,028

12,238

12,674



(1.7)

(5.1)

Total residential - prime loans 17,511

17,714

18,221



(1.1)

(3.9)

Consumer direct loans 1,794

1,789

1,788



.3

.3

Credit cards 1,106

1,045

1,111



5.8

(.5)

Consumer indirect loans 3,261

3,198

3,009



2.0

8.4

Total consumer loans 23,672

23,746

24,129



(.3) % (1.9)

Total loans (c), (d) $ 86,405

$ 86,492

$ 86,038



(.1)

.4 %





(a) Loan balances include $119 million, $118 million, and $116 million of commercial credit card balances at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $24 million, $31 million, and $68 million at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) At December 31, 2017, total loans include purchased loans of $15.4 billion, of which $738 million were purchased credit impaired. At September 30, 2017, total loans include purchased loans of $16.7 billion, of which $783 million were purchased credit impaired. At December 31, 2016, total loans include purchased loans of $21.0 billion, of which $865 million were purchased credit impaired. (d) Total loans exclude loans of $1.3 billion at December 31, 2017, $1.4 billion at September 30, 2017, and $1.6 billion at December 31, 2016, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (dollars in millions)























Percent change 12/31/2017 vs.

12/31/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2016

9/30/2017 12/31/2016 Commercial and industrial $ 139

$ 34

$ 19



308.8 % 631.6 % Real estate - commercial mortgage 897

1,246

1,022



(28.0)

(12.2)

Commercial lease financing -

1

-



N/M

N/M

Real estate - residential mortgage 71

60

62



18.3

14.5

Real estate - construction -

-

1



N/M

N/M

Total loans held for sale (a) $ 1,107

$ 1,341

$ 1,104



(17.4) % .3 %





(a) Total loans held for sale include Real estate - residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $71 million at December 31, 2017, $60 million at September 30, 2017, and $62 million at December 31, 2016.

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (in millions)













4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17 4Q16 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,341

$ 1,743

$ 1,384

$ 1,104

$ 1,137

Purchases -

-

-

-

-

New originations 3,566

2,855

2,876

2,563

2,846

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (10)

(63)

(7)

17

11

Loan sales (3,783)

(3,191)

(2,507)

(2,299)

(2,889)

Loan draws (payments), net (7)

(3)

(3)

(1)

(1)

Balance at end of period (a) $ 1,107

$ 1,341

$ 1,743

$ 1,384

$ 1,104







(a) Total loans held for sale include Real estate - residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $71 million at December 31, 2017, $60 million at September 30, 2017, $63 million at June 30, 2017, and $62 million at both March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016.

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Twelve months ended

12/31/2017 9/30/2017 12/31/2016

12/31/2017 12/31/2016 Average loans outstanding $ 86,006

$ 86,814

$ 85,360



$ 86,365

$ 71,148

Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 880

$ 870

$ 865



$ 858

$ 796

Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 32

29

40



133

118















Real estate - commercial mortgage 2

6

2



11

5

Real estate - construction -

2

-



2

9

Total commercial real estate loans 2

8

2



13

14

Commercial lease financing 5

1

1



14

12

Total commercial loans 39

38

43



160

144

Real estate - residential mortgage 1

-

-



3

4

Home equity loans 7

6

8



30

30

Consumer direct loans 8

8

9



34

27

Credit cards 10

11

10



44

35

Consumer indirect loans 7

8

12



31

21

Total consumer loans 33

33

39



142

117

Total loans charged off 72

71

82



302

261

Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 8

25

3



40

11















Real estate - commercial mortgage 1

1

-



2

9

Real estate - construction -

-

-



1

2

Total commercial real estate loans 1

1

-



3

11

Commercial lease financing 1

3

1



6

3

Total commercial loans 10

29

4



49

25

Real estate - residential mortgage -

1

(2)



4

1

Home equity loans 3

4

4



15

14

Consumer direct loans 2

1

1



6

5

Credit cards 1

1

1



5

4

Consumer indirect loans 4

3

2



15

7

Total consumer loans 10

10

6



45

31

Total recoveries 20

39

10



94

56

Net loan charge-offs (52)

(32)

(72)



(208)

(205)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 49

42

64



227

267

Foreign currency translation adjustment -

-

1



-

-

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 877

$ 880

$ 858



$ 877

$ 858















Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of

period $ 57

$ 48

$ 53



$ 55

$ 56

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments -

9

2



2

(1)

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 57

$ 57

$ 55



$ 57

$ 55















Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 934

$ 937

$ 913



$ 934

$ 913















Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .24 % .15 % .34 %

.24 % .29 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.01

1.02

1.00



1.01

1.00

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.08

1.08

1.06



1.08

1.06

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 174.4

170.2

137.3



174.4

137.3

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 185.7

181.2

146.1



185.7

146.1















Discontinued operations - education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 6

$ 10

$ 7



$ 26

$ 28

Recoveries 2

2

3



8

11

Net loan charge-offs $ (4)

$ (8)

$ (4)



$ (18)

$ (17)







(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17 4Q16 Net loan charge-offs $ 52

$ 32

$ 66

$ 58

$ 72

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .24 % .15 % .31 % .27 % .34 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 877

$ 880

$ 870

$ 870

$ 858

Allowance for credit losses (a) 934

937

918

918

913

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.00 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.08

1.08

1.06

1.07

1.06

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (b) 174.4

170.2

171.6

151.8

137.3

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (b) 185.7

181.2

181.1

160.2

146.1

Nonperforming loans at period end (b) $ 503

$ 517

$ 507

$ 573

$ 625

Nonperforming assets at period end (b) 534

556

556

623

676

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (b) .58 % .60 % .59 % .67 % .73 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming

assets (b) .62

.64

.64

.72

.79







(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related unfunded commitments. (b) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, $812 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (dollars in millions)

12/31/2017 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 Commercial and industrial $ 153

$ 169

$ 178

$ 258

$ 297













Real estate - commercial mortgage 30

30

34

32

26

Real estate - construction 2

2

4

2

3

Total commercial real estate loans 32

32

38

34

29

Commercial lease financing 6

11

11

5

8

Total commercial loans 191

212

227

297

334

Real estate - residential mortgage 58

57

58

54

56

Home equity loans 229

227

208

207

223

Consumer direct loans 4

3

2

3

6

Credit cards 2

2

2

3

2

Consumer indirect loans 19

16

10

9

4

Total consumer loans 312

305

280

276

291

Total nonperforming loans (a) 503

517

507

573

625

OREO 31

39

48

49

51

Other nonperforming assets -

-

1

1

-

Total nonperforming assets (a) $ 534

$ 556

$ 556

$ 623

$ 676

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 89

$ 86

$ 85

$ 79

$ 87

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 359

329

340

312

404

Restructured loans - accruing and nonaccruing (b) 317

315

333

302

280

Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (b) 189

187

193

161

141

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business 7

8

5

4

5

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (a) .58 % .60 % .59 % .67 % .73 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets (a) .62

.64

.64

.72

.79







(a) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, $812 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively. (b) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (in millions)

4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17 4Q16 Balance at beginning of period $ 517

$ 507

$ 573

$ 625

$ 723

Loans placed on nonaccrual status 137

181

143

218

170

Nonperforming loans acquired from First Niagara (a) -

-

-

-

(31)

Charge-offs (67)

(71)

(82)

(77)

(81)

Loans sold -

(1)

-

(8)

(9)

Payments (52)

(32)

(84)

(59)

(30)

Transfers to OREO (8)

(10)

(8)

(11)

(21)

Loans returned to accrual status (24)

(57)

(35)

(115)

(96)

Balance at end of period (b) $ 503

$ 517

$ 507

$ 573

$ 625







(a) During the fourth quarter of 2016, Key adjusted the estimated fair value of the First Niagara acquired loan portfolio recorded during the third quarter of 2016, resulting in a $31 million decrease in the balance of acquired nonperforming loans. (b) Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, $812 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.

Line of Business Results (dollars in millions)































Percent change 4Q17 vs.

4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17 4Q16

3Q17 4Q16 Key Community Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 969

$ 959

$ 1,010

$ 905

$ 902



1.0 % 7.4 % Provision for credit losses 57

59

47

46

51



(3.4)

11.8

Noninterest expense 682

643

651

627

682



6.1

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 146

162

196

146

106



(9.9)

37.7

Average loans and leases 47,403

47,595

47,461

47,068

47,059



(.4)

.7

Average deposits 80,352

79,563

79,601

79,148

79,266



1.0

1.4

Net loan charge-offs 35

41

47

43

42



(14.6)

(16.7)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .29 % .34 % .40 % .37 % .36 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 405

$ 427

$ 406

$ 395

$ 412



(5.2)

(1.7)

Return on average allocated equity 12.02 % 13.36 % 16.51 % 12.58 % 8.87 %

N/A

N/A

Average full-time equivalent employees 10,957

11,032

10,899

10,804

11,198



(.7)

(2.2)



















Key Corporate Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 603

$ 560

$ 596

$ 578

$ 630



7.7 % (4.3) % Provision for credit losses (6)

(11)

19

18

17



N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense 353

303

299

302

326



16.5

8.3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 221

190

222

181

224



16.3

(1.3)

Average loans and leases 37,462

38,040

37,721

37,705

36,746



(1.5)

1.9

Average loans held for sale 1,345

1,521

1,000

1,097

1,223



(11.6)

10.0

Average deposits 21,558

21,559

21,145

21,002

23,171



-

(7.0)

Net loan charge-offs 16

(9)

19

14

26



N/M

(38.5)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .17 % (.09) % .20 % .15 % .28 %

N/A

N/A

Nonperforming assets at period end $ 109

$ 106

$ 119

$ 197

$ 244



2.8

(55.3)

Return on average allocated equity 31.77 % 26.92 % 31.25 % 24.97 % 31.17 %

N/A

N/A

Average full-time equivalent employees 2,418

2,460

2,364

2,384

2,380



(1.7)

1.6



TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful

