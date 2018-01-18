KeyCorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Net Income Of $181 Million, - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

KeyCorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Net Income Of $181 Million, Or $.17 Per Common Share

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE KeyCorp

Earnings per common share of $.36, excluding $.19 per common share from notable items: merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions

CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --                                                                                                                            


Earnings Per Share

Cash Efficiency(a)

Return on Tangible
Common Equity(a)





Reported

$.17

66.7%

6.4%





Adjusted (Non-GAAP)(b)

$.36

61.3%

13.6%



     (a)

Non-GAAP measure; see financial supplement for reconciliation

     (b)

Excludes notable items; see financial supplement for detail

 

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced fourth quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $181 million, or $.17 per common share, compared to $349 million or $.32 per common share, for the third quarter of 2017 and $213 million, or $.20 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2016. During the fourth quarter of 2017, Key's results included a number of notable items resulting in a net impact of $.19 per common share, including merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions. Notable items had a net impact of $.03 per common share in the third quarter of 2017 and $.11 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding notable items, earnings per common share were $.36 for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $.35 for the third quarter of 2017 and $.31 for the fourth quarter of 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $1.2 billion, or $1.12 per common share, compared to $753 million, or $.80 per common share, for the same period one year ago.


 

"Key's fourth quarter results were a solid finish to the year, with continued momentum in our core businesses. Revenue trends benefited from growth in our fee-based businesses, with investment banking and debt placement fees reaching new record levels for the fourth quarter and full year.  Expenses this quarter reflect the strength of our capital markets business, along with a number of notable items, including merger-related charges and the impact from recent tax reform. We expect the new tax law will benefit both Key and our clients, by strengthening the competitive position of U.S businesses and promoting stronger economic growth.

 

Our full-year results reflected growth in both our Community Bank and Corporate Bank, as well as the successful integration of our First Niagara acquisition. Key's return on average tangible common equity, excluding notable items, was 13.1%, and we generated positive operating leverage for the fifth consecutive year. We have also benefited from recent investments, including the acquisition of the investment banking firm Cain Brothers, which closed early in the fourth quarter.

 

Our capital position remains strong, which allowed us to complete the second increase in our common share dividend this year, along with the repurchase of $199 million in common shares during the quarter. We believe that we are well-positioned to return higher levels of capital to our shareholders."

     

 -  Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO

 

Estimated Impact of Tax Reform and Related Actions

As a result of the recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017, Key took a number of actions, including the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities, as well as certain tax-advantaged assets. This revaluation resulted in an estimated tax expense of $147 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense increased by $29 million in the quarter related to the impairment of certain tax-advantaged assets and an additional contribution to employee retirement accounts. The total impact of tax reform and related actions was $.16 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2017. The changes resulting from recent tax legislation are reasonable estimates as of December 31, 2017, and may be refined in future periods.

Beginning January 1, 2018, the new tax law will lower Key's marginal federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. Key's effective tax rate will also continue to benefit from the company's investments in certain tax-advantaged assets. Key will be sharing the expected tax benefits with its employees by increasing its minimum wage and making the additional retirement plan contribution referenced above. These actions will benefit over 80% of our workforce and allow us to reward and invest in the financial wellness of our employees.

Selected Financial Highlights















dollars in millions, except per share data





Change 4Q17 vs.



4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

181

$

349

$

213


(48.1)%

(15.0)%

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
   common share - assuming dilution

.17

.32

.20


(46.9)

(15.0)

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

.57%

1.07%

.69%


N/A

N/A

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (a)

10.08

10.26

9.54


N/A

N/A

Book value at period end

$

13.09

$

13.18

$

12.58


(.7)%

4.1%

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

3.09%

3.15%

3.12%


N/A

N/A

















(a)   12/31/2017 ratio is estimated.















TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable







 

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS














Revenue














dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Net interest income (TE)

$

952

$

962

$

948


(1.0)%

.4%

Noninterest income

656

592

618


10.8

6.1

Total revenue

$

1,608

$

1,554

$

1,566


3.5%

2.7%








TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $952 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and the net interest margin was 3.09%, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $948 million and a net interest margin of 3.12% for the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting the benefit from higher interest rates and low deposit betas, partly offset by a shift in funding mix into certificates of deposit. Fourth quarter 2017 net interest income included $38 million of purchase accounting accretion related to the acquisition of First Niagara, a decline of $54 million from the fourth quarter of 2016, which included $34 million related to the refinement of third quarter 2016 purchase accounting estimates. 

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, taxable-equivalent net interest income declined by $10 million, and the net interest margin decreased by six basis points. The decrease in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects a decline in purchase accounting accretion of $10 million. Additionally, higher interest rates and relatively low deposit betas partially offset a decline in average loan balances, resulting from paydowns and clients continuing to take advantage of attractive capital markets alternatives in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Excluding purchase accounting accretion, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $58 million from the fourth quarter of 2016 and was stable compared to the third quarter of 2017.

Noninterest Income














dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Trust and investment services income

$

131

$

135

$

123


(3.0)%

6.5%

Investment banking and debt placement fees

200

141

157


41.8

27.4

Service charges on deposit accounts

89

91

84


(2.2)

6.0

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

27

16

21


68.8

28.6

Corporate services income

56

54

61


3.7

(8.2)

Cards and payments income

77

75

69


2.7

11.6

Corporate-owned life insurance income

37

31

40


19.4

(7.5)

Consumer mortgage income

7

7

6


-

16.7

Mortgage servicing fees

17

21

20


(19.0)

(15.0)

Net gains (losses) from principal investing

3

3

4


-

(25.0)

Other income

12

18

33


(33.3)

(63.6)

Total noninterest income

$

656

$

592

$

618


10.8%

6.1%








Key's noninterest income was $656 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $618 million for the year-ago quarter. Growth was largely driven by another record quarter of investment banking and debt placement fees, up $43 million from the year-ago period, related to the recent acquisition of Cain Brothers, as well as ongoing growth in the core Key franchise, including strength in commercial mortgage banking. Momentum continued in many fee-based businesses, as cards and payments income and trust and investment services income each grew $8 million from the year-ago period, as a result of higher credit card and merchant fees and strength in the equity markets, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decline in other income, including $7 million of impairments of certain tax-advantaged assets, which were offset by a reduction of related income tax expense.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, noninterest income increased by $64 million. The increase is largely driven by broad-based growth in investment banking and debt placement fees, which grew $59 million from the prior quarter. Operating lease income and other leasing gains increased $11 million, related to lease residual losses in the prior quarter. Slightly offsetting these increases was a decline in other income.

Noninterest Expense














dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Personnel expense

$

608

$

558

$

648


9.0%

(6.2)%

Non-personnel expense

490

434

572


12.9

(14.3)

  Total noninterest expense

$

1,098

$

992

$

1,220


10.7

(10.0)








Notable items (a)

85

36

207


136.1

(58.9)

  Total noninterest expense excluding notable items

$

1,013

$

956

$

1,013


6.0%

-








(a)

Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. For the third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016, notable items includes $36 million and $207 million of merger-related charges, respectively. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items."


Key's noninterest expense was $1.098 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, and included a number of notable items, including merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions. Merger-related charges included $26 million of personnel expense and $30 million of non-personnel expense, mostly reflected in net occupancy, marketing and other expense. The fourth quarter of 2017 was the last quarter that merger charges related to the First Niagara acquisition will be reported. The estimated impact of tax reform and other related actions had an impact of $29 million on expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017, including the impairment of certain tax-advantaged assets, as well as a one-time additional contribution to employee retirement accounts.

Excluding notable items, noninterest expense was unchanged from the year-ago period. Expenses related to acquisitions and investments, including Cain Brothers, as well as higher operating lease expense were offset by the realization of First Niagara cost savings.

Excluding notable items, noninterest expense increased $57 million from the third quarter of 2017. The increase in personnel expense was largely the result of the acquisition of Cain Brothers early in the fourth quarter, which added $36 million of noninterest expense, as well as increased incentive compensation related to a strong capital markets performance. The increase in nonpersonnel expense was primarily related to higher other expense, as well as increases in net occupancy and operating lease expense.

 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Average Loans














dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

41,289

$

41,416

$

39,495


(.3)%

4.5%

Other commercial loans

21,040

21,598

21,617


(2.6)

(2.7)

Home equity loans

12,128

12,314

12,812


(1.5)

(5.3)

Other consumer loans

11,549

11,486

11,436


.5

1.0

  Total loans

$

86,006

$

86,814

$

85,360


(.9)%

.8%








(a)

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $119 million, $117 million, and $119 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.


Average loans were $86.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $646 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and indirect auto lending. 

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, average loans decreased by $808 million. Reductions in commercial real estate loans reflected significantly higher debt placements and paydowns throughout the quarter. Additionally, commercial loan balances declined due to lower line utilization in the fourth quarter of 2017. On a period-end basis, commercial and industrial loans increased $712 million, with growth very late in the quarter, therefore having a limited impact on average balances for the quarter.

At December 31, 2017, the remaining fair value discount on the First Niagara acquired loan portfolio was $266 million, compared to $302 million at September 30, 2017.

Average Deposits














dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Non-time deposits

$

92,251

$

92,039

$

94,414


.2%

(2.3)%

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

6,776

6,402

5,428


5.8

24.8

Other time deposits

4,771

4,664

4,849


2.3

(1.6)

  Total deposits

$

103,798

$

103,105

$

104,691


.7%

(.9)%








Cost of total deposits

.31%

.28%

.22%


N/A

N/A








N/A = Not Applicable










Average deposits totaled $103.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of $893 million compared to the year-ago quarter. NOW and money-market deposit accounts declined $1.8 billion, largely the result of lower escrow deposits and higher short-term commercial deposits in the fourth quarter of 2016.  Certificates of deposits increased $1.3 billion, reflecting strength in Key's retail banking franchise and core growth from commercial clients.

Compared to the third quarter of 2017, average deposits increased by $693 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $762 million from seasonal deposit inflows, and certificates of deposits and other time deposits increased $481 million, reflecting growth in core retail deposits. This growth was partly offset by declines in NOW and money market deposit accounts and savings deposits.

ASSET QUALITY














dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Net loan charge-offs

$

52

$

32

$

72


62.5%

(27.8)%

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.24%

.15%

.34%


N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end (a)

$

503

$

517

$

625


(2.7)

(19.5)

Nonperforming assets at period end (a)

534

556

676


(4.0)

(21.0)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

877

880

858


(0.3)

2.2

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (a)

174.4%

170.2%

137.3%


N/A

N/A

Provision for credit losses

$

49

$

51

$

66


(3.9)%

(25.8)%








(a)

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.



N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $49 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $66 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $51 million for the third quarter of 2017. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $877 million, or 1.01% of total period-end loans, at December 31, 2017, compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2016, and 1.02% at September 30, 2017.

Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $52 million, or .24% of average total loans. These results compare to $72 million, or .34%, for the fourth quarter of 2016, and $32 million, or .15%, for the third quarter of 2017.

At December 31, 2017, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $503 million, which represented .58% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .73% at December 31, 2016, and .60% at September 30, 2017. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2017, totaled $534 million, and represented .62% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .79% at December 31, 2016, and .64% at September 30, 2017.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2017.

Capital Ratios









12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

10.08%

10.26%

9.54%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.93

11.11

10.89

Total risk based capital (a)

12.84

13.09

12.85

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)                                              

8.23

8.49

8.09

Leverage (a)

9.64

9.83

9.90





(a)

12/31/2017 ratio is estimated.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. See below for further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules.

Key's capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2017, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.08% and 10.93%, respectively. The decline in Key's capital ratios in the fourth quarter of 2017 was largely due to the estimated impact of recent tax reform. This does not change Key's previously announced capital actions. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 8.23% at December 31, 2017.

As a "standardized approach" banking organization, Key's mandatory compliance with the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules") began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019. Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules was 9.97% at December 31, 2017.  This estimate exceeds the fully phased-in required minimum Common Equity Tier 1 and Capital Conservation Buffer of 7.00%.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding















in thousands





Change 4Q17 vs.



4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

1,079,039

1,092,739

1,082,055


(1.3)%

(.3)%

Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee
compensation plans

(10,617)

(15,298)

(4,380)


(30.6)

142.4

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)

662

1,598

1,642


(58.6)

(59.7)

Common shares issued to acquire First Niagara

-

-

(3)


N/M

N/M

   Shares outstanding at end of period

1,069,084

1,079,039

1,079,314


(.9)%

(.9)%









N/M = Not Meaningful






Consistent with Key's 2017 Capital Plan, during the fourth quarter of 2017, Key declared a dividend of $.105 per common share, an 11% increase from the prior quarter, and the second common share dividend increase of 2017. Key also completed $199 million of common share repurchases during the quarter, including $198 million of common share repurchases in the open market and $1 million of share repurchases related to employee equity compensation programs.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments















dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.



4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)







Key Community Bank

$

969

$

959

$

902


1.0%

7.4%

Key Corporate Bank

603

560

630


7.7

(4.3)

Other Segments

35

30

38


16.7

(7.9)

    Total segments

1,607

1,549

1,570


3.7

2.4

Reconciling Items

1

5

(4)


(80.0)

N/M

    Total

$

1,608

$

1,554

$

1,566


3.5%

2.7%









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key







Key Community Bank

$

146

$

162

$

106


(9.9)%

37.7%

Key Corporate Bank

221

190

224


16.3

(1.3)

Other Segments

53

23

34


130.4

55.9

    Total segments

420

375

364


12.0

15.4

Reconciling Items (a)

(225)

(12)

(131)


N/M

N/M

    Total

$

195

$

363

$

233


(46.3)%

(16.3)%









(a)

Reconciling items consists primarily of the unallocated portion of merger-related charges, certain estimated impacts of tax reform, and items not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

 

Key Community Bank





















dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE)

$

671

$

670

$

629


.1%

6.7%

Noninterest income

298

289

273


3.1

9.2

  Total revenue (TE)

969

959

902


1.0

7.4

Provision for credit losses

57

59

51


(3.4)

11.8

Noninterest expense

682

643

682


6.1

-

  Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

230

257

169


(10.5)

36.1

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

84

95

63


(11.6)

33.3

  Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

146

$

162

$

106


(9.9)%

37.7%








Average balances







Loans and leases

$

47,403

$

47,595

$

47,059


(.4)%

.7%

Total assets

51,469

51,708

51,002


(.5)

.9

Deposits

80,352

79,563

79,266


1.0

1.4








Assets under management at period end

$

39,588

$

38,660

$

36,592


2.4%

8.2%








TE = Taxable Equivalent








 

Additional Key Community Bank Data














dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income

$

98

$

101

$

88


(3.0)%

11.4%

Service charges on deposit accounts

77

78

71


(1.3)

8.5

Cards and payments income

67

65

59


3.1

13.6

Other noninterest income

56

45

55


24.4

1.8

  Total noninterest income

$

298

$

289

$

273


3.1%

9.2%








Average deposit balances







NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

44,415

$

44,481

$

44,276


(.1)%

.3%

Savings deposits

5,090

5,165

5,326


(1.5)

(4.4)

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

4,628

4,195

3,658


10.3

26.5

Other time deposits

4,765

4,657

4,836


2.3

(1.5)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

21,454

21,065

21,170


1.8

1.3

  Total deposits

$

80,352

$

79,563

$

79,266


1.0%

1.4%








Home equity loans







Average balance

$

12,005

$

12,182

$

12,560




Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination)

70%

69%

71%




Percent first lien positions

60

60

57











Other data







Branches

1,197

1,208

1,217




Automated teller machines

1,572

1,588

1,593











Key Community Bank Summary of Operations (4Q17 vs. 4Q16)

  • Positive operating leverage compared to prior year
  • Net income increased $40 million, or 37.7%, from prior year
  • Average commercial and industrial loans increased $1.0 billion, or 6.0%, from the prior year

Key Community Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $146 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $106 million for the year-ago quarter, benefiting from momentum in Key's core businesses, as well as First Niagara-related synergies.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $42 million, or 6.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to the benefit from higher interest rates and a larger balance sheet. Average loans and leases increased $344 million, or .7%, largely driven by a $1.0 billion, or 6.0%, increase in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 1.4%, from one year ago.

Noninterest income was up $25 million, or 9.2%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by strength in cards and payments, which includes the impact of Key's merchant services acquisition in the second quarter of 2017, higher assets under management from market growth, and higher deposit service charges driven by investments in commercial payments.

The provision for credit losses increased by $6 million, or 11.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2016. Net loan charge-offs decreased $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily related to lower losses on consumer loans.

Noninterest expense was flat from the year-ago quarter. Personnel expense increased $14 million driven by on-going investments and business acquisitions, including HelloWallet. Nonpersonnel expense decreased by $14 million benefiting from First Niagara related expense synergies and includes the impact of business acquisitions of HelloWallet and Key's merchant services acquisition.

Key Corporate Bank





















dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE)

$

283

$

291

$

332


(2.7)%

(14.8)%

Noninterest income

320

269

298


19.0

7.4

  Total revenue (TE)

603

560

630


7.7

(4.3)

Provision for credit losses

(6)

(11)

17


N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

353

303

326


16.5

8.3

  Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

256

268

287


(4.5)

(10.8)

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

34

78

64


N/M

N/M

  Net income (loss)

222

190

223


16.8

(.4)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

-

(1)


N/M

N/M

  Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

221

$

190

$

224


16.3%

(1.3)%








Average balances







Loans and leases

$

37,462

$

38,040

$

36,746


(1.5)%

1.9%

Loans held for sale

1,345

1,521

1,223


(11.6)

10.0

Total assets

44,506

45,276

43,215


(1.7)

3.0

Deposits

21,558

21,559

23,171


-

(7.0)








TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful








 

Additional Key Corporate Bank Data














dollars in millions





Change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income

$

33

$

34

$

35


(2.9)%

(5.7)%

Investment banking and debt placement fees

195

137

154


42.3

26.6

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

24

13

18


84.6

33.3








Corporate services income

40

40

43


-

(7.0)

Service charges on deposit accounts

12

13

12


(7.7)

-

Cards and payments income

10

10

10


-

-

  Payments and services income

62

63

65


(1.6)

(4.6)








Mortgage servicing fees

14

18

18


(22.2)

(22.2)

Other noninterest income

(8)

4

8


N/M

N/M

  Total noninterest income

$

320

$

269

$

298


19.0%

7.4%








Key Corporate Bank Summary of Operations (4Q17 vs. 4Q16)

  • Record quarter and year for investment banking and debt placement fees
  • Positive operating leverage compared to prior year
  • Net income down $3 million, or 1.3%, from prior year

Key Corporate Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $221 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $224 million for the same period one year ago.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $49 million, or 14.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, largely related to lower accretion of purchase accounting. Average loan and lease balances increased $716 million, or 1.9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans. Average deposit balances decreased $1.6 billion, or 7.0%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by the managed exit of higher cost corporate and public sector deposits.

Noninterest income was up $22 million, or 7.4%, from the prior year. This increase was largely due to higher investment banking and debt placement fees, which were up $41 million, related to the recent acquisition of Cain Brothers, as well as continued growth in the core Key franchise.  This increase was partially offset by a decline in other noninterest income of $16 million, including impairments of certain tax-advantaged assets, as well as a decline in mortgage fees of $4 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the provision for credit losses decreased $23 million, or 135.3%, and net loan charge-offs declined $10 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, related to improving credit quality in the overall portfolio.

Noninterest expense increased by $27 million, or 8.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase from the prior year was largely driven by the recent acquisition of Cain Brothers as well as impairments to certain tax-advantaged assets related to tax reform.

Other Segments

Other Segments consist of Corporate Treasury, Key's Principal Investing unit, and various exit portfolios. Other Segments generated net income attributable to Key of $53 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $34 million for the same period last year.

*****

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.7 billion at December 31, 2017.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete.  Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).  These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive and increasing regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.


Notes to Editors:
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, January 18, 2018.  An audio replay of the call will be available through January 28, 2018.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.

*****

 

Financial Highlights

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Three months ended




12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

952


$

962


$

948



Noninterest income

656


592


618



        Total revenue (TE)

1,608


1,554


1,566



Provision for credit losses

49


51


66



Noninterest expense

1,098


992


1,220



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

195


363


233



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)

1


1


(4)



Net income (loss) attributable to Key

196


364


229









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

181


349


213



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)

1


1


(4)



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

182


350


209








Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.17


$

.32


$

.20



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)

-


-


-



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)

.17


.32


.20









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution

.17


.32


.20



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution (a)

-


-


-



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (b)

.17


.32


.19









Cash dividends declared

.105


.095


.085



Book value at period end

13.09


13.18


12.58



Tangible book value at period end

10.35


10.52


9.99



Market price at period end

20.17


18.82


18.27








Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets

.57

%

1.07

%

.69

%


Return on average common equity

5.04


9.74


6.22



Return on average tangible common equity (c)

6.35


12.21


7.88



Net interest margin (TE)

3.09


3.15


3.12



Cash efficiency ratio (c)

66.7


62.2


76.2









From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets

.57

%

1.06

%

.67

%


Return on average common equity

5.07


9.77


6.10



Return on average tangible common equity (c)

6.39


12.25


7.73



Net interest margin (TE)

3.07


3.13


3.09



Loan to deposit (d)

84.4


86.2


85.2








Capital ratios at period end





Key shareholders' equity to assets

10.91

%

11.15

%

11.17

%


Key common shareholders' equity to assets

10.17


10.40


9.95



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (c)

8.23


8.49


8.09



Common Equity Tier 1 (e)

10.08


10.26


9.54



Tier 1 risk-based capital (e)

10.93


11.11


10.89



Total risk-based capital (e)

12.84


13.09


12.85



Leverage (e)

9.64


9.83


9.90








Asset quality - from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs

$

52


$

32


$

72



Net loan charge-offs to average loans

.24

%

.15

%

.34

%


Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

877


$

880


$

858



Allowance for credit losses

934


937


913



Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.01

%

1.02

%

1.00

%


Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.08


1.08


1.06



Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (f)

174.4


170.2


137.3



Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (f)

185.7


181.2


146.1



Nonperforming loans at period-end (f)

$

503


$

517


$

625



Nonperforming assets at period-end (f)

534


556


676



Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (f)

.58

%

.60

%

.73

%


Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (f)

.62


.64


.79








Trust assets





Assets under management

$

39,588


$

38,660


$

36,592








Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees

18,379


18,548


18,849



Branches

1,197


1,208


1,217








Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$

14


$

14


$

10


 

 






Financial Highlights (continued)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Twelve months ended



12/31/2017


12/31/2016

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$

3,830



$

2,953



Noninterest income

2,478



2,071



  Total revenue (TE)

6,308



5,024



Provision for credit losses

229



266



Noninterest expense

4,098



3,756



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

1,289



790



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)

7



1



Net income (loss) attributable to Key

1,296



791








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

1,219



$

753



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)

7



1



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

1,226



754







Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

1.13



$

.81



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)

.01



-



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)

1.14



.81








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution

1.12



.80



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution (a)

.01



-



Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (b)

1.13



.80








Cash dividends paid

.38



.33







Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets

.96

%


.70

%


Return on average common equity

8.65



6.26



Return on average tangible common equity (c)

10.84



7.39



Net interest margin (TE)

3.17



2.92



Cash efficiency ratio (c)

63.5



73.7








From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets

.96

%


.69

%


Return on average common equity

8.70



6.27



Return on average tangible common equity (c)

10.90



7.40



Net interest margin (TE)

3.15



2.91







Asset quality - from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs

208



205



Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.24

%


.29

%






Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees

18,415



15,700







Taxable-equivalent adjustment

53



34


(a)

In April 2009, management decided to wind down the operations of Austin Capital Management, Ltd., a subsidiary that specialized in managing hedge fund investments for institutional customers. In September 2009, management decided to discontinue the education lending business conducted through Key Education Resources, the education payment and financing unit of KeyBank National Association.

(b)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(c)

The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. For further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules, see the "Capital" section of this release.

(d)

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(e)

December 31, 2017, ratio is estimated.

(f)

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017,
September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

 

 

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(dollars in millions)


The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "Common Equity Tier 1," "pre-provision net revenue," certain financial measures excluding merger-related charges and/or other notable items, and "cash efficiency ratio."


Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without merger-related charges and/or other notable items, including the impact of tax reform and related actions, in order to enable a better understanding of Company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.


The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Traditionally, the banking regulators have assessed bank and bank holding company capital adequacy based on both the amount and the composition of capital, the calculation of which is prescribed in federal banking regulations. In October 2013, the federal banking regulators published the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules"). The Regulatory Capital Rules require higher and better-quality capital and introduced a new capital measure, "Common Equity Tier 1," a non-GAAP financial measure. The mandatory compliance date for Key as a "standardized approach" banking organization began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019.


The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.


As previously disclosed, Key completed its purchase of First Niagara on August 1, 2016. The definitive agreement and plan of merger to acquire First Niagara was originally announced on October 30, 2015. As a result of this transaction, Key has recognized merger-related charges. For the third and fourth quarters of 2017, merger-related charges are included in the total for "notable items." The table below shows the computation of earnings per share excluding notable items, return on average tangible common equity excluding notable items, return on average assets from continuing operations excluding notable items, cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items, and pre-provision net revenue excluding notable items. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the merger-related charges and other notable items makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.


The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. The table below also shows the computation for the cash efficiency ratio excluding merger-related charges. Management believes these ratios provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, these ratios are used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.


Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016


12/31/2017

12/31/2016

Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end







Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

15,023


$

15,249


$

15,240





Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,928


2,870


2,788





Preferred Stock (b)

1,009


1,009


1,640





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

11,086


$

11,370


$

10,812





Total assets (GAAP)

$

137,698


$

136,733


$

136,453





Less: Intangible assets (a)

2,928


2,870


2,788





Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

134,770


$

133,863


$

133,665





Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

8.23

%

8.49

%

8.09

%




Earnings per common share (EPS) excluding notable items







EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders  -
   assuming dilution

$

.17


$

.32


$

.20





Plus: EPS impact of notable items

.19


.03


.11





EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
   excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

.36


$

.35


$

.31





Notable items







Merger-related charges

$

(56)


$

(36)


$

(198)



$

(217)


$

(474)


Estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions

(30)


-


-



(30)


-


Merchant services gain

-


(5)


-



59


-


Purchase accounting finalization, net

-


-


-



43


-


Charitable contribution

-


-


-



(20)


-


   Total notable items

$

(86)


$

(41)


$

(198)



$

(165)


$

(474)


Income taxes

(26)


(13)


(74)



(53)


(175)


Reevaluation of certain tax related assets

147


-


-



147


-


   Total notable items, after tax

$

(207)


$

(28)


$

(124)



$

(259)


$

(299)


 

 

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(dollars in millions)




Three months ended


Twelve months ended




12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016


12/31/2017

12/31/2016

Pre-provision net revenue







Net interest income (GAAP)

$

938


$

948


$

938



$

3,777


$

2,919



Plus:

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

14


14


10



53


34




Noninterest income

656


592


618



2,478


2,071



Less:

Noninterest expense

1,098


992


1,220



4,098


3,756




Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$

510


$

562


$

346



$

2,210


$

1,268



Plus:

Notable items

86


41


198



165


474




Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations excluding
   notable items (non-GAAP)

$

596


$

603


$

544



$

2,375


$

1,742


Average tangible common equity








Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

15,268


$

15,241


$

14,901



$

15,224


$

12,647



Less:

Intangible assets (average) (c)

2,939


2,878


2,874



2,837


1,825




Preferred Stock (average)

1,025


1,025


1,274



1,137


627




Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$

11,304


$

11,338


$

10,753



$

11,250


$

10,195


Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations








Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
   shareholders (GAAP)

$

181


$

349


$

213



$

1,219


$

753



Plus:

Notable items, after tax

207


28


124



259


299



Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
   shareholders excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

388


$

377


$

337



$

1,478


$

1,052



Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

11,304


11,338


10,753



11,250


10,195












Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-
   GAAP)

6.35

%

12.21

%

7.88

%


10.84

%

7.39

%


Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
   excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

13.62


13.19


12.47



13.14


10.32


Return on average tangible common equity consolidated








Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$

182


$

350


$

209



$

1,226


$

754



Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

11,304


11,338


10,753



11,250


10,195












Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)

6.39

%

12.25

%

7.73

%


10.90

%

7.40

%

Cash efficiency ratio








Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

1,098


$

992


$

1,220



$

4,098


$

3,756



Less:

Intangible asset amortization

26


25


27



95


55




Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

1,072


967


1,193



4,003


3,701



Less:

Notable items (d)

85


36


207



262


465




Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

$

987


$

931


$

986



$

3,741


$

3,236



Net interest income (GAAP)

$

938


$

948


$

938



$

3,777


$

2,919



Plus:

Taxable-equivalent adjustment

14


14


10



53


34




Noninterest income

656


592


618



2,478


2,071




Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

1,608


1,554


1,566



6,308


5,024



Plus:

Notable items (e)

1


5


(9)



(97)


9




Adjusted total taxable-equivalent revenue excluding notable items
   (non-GAAP)

$

1,609


$

1,559


$

1,557



$

6,211


$

5,033












Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

66.7

%

62.2

%

76.2

%


63.5

%

73.7

%


Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

61.3


59.7


63.3



60.2


64.3


Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding
   notable items








Income from continuing operations attributable to Key (GAAP)

$

195


$

363


$

233



$

1,289


$

790



Plus:

Notable items, after tax

207


28


124



259


299




Income from continuing operations attributable to Key excluding
   notable items, after tax (non-GAAP)

$

402


$

391


$

357



$

1,548


$

1,089












Average total assets from continuing operations (GAAP)

$

135,255


$

134,356


$

134,428



$

133,719


$

112,537












Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding notable
   items (non-GAAP)

1.18

%

1.15

%

1.06

%


1.16

%

.97

%

 

 

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(dollars in millions)






Three
months
ended






12/31/2017

Common Equity Tier 1 under the Regulatory Capital Rules ("RCR") (estimates)





Common Equity Tier 1 under current RCR



$

11,930



Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:






Deferred tax assets and other intangible assets (f)



(67)




Common Equity Tier 1 anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (g)



$

11,863









Net risk-weighted assets under current RCR



$

118,377



Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:






Mortgage servicing assets (h)



664




Deferred tax assets



60




All other assets



(83)




Total risk-weighted assets anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (g)



$

119,018









Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under the fully phased-in RCR (g)



9.97

%



(a)

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, intangible assets exclude $26 million, $30 million, and $42 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. 

(b)

Net of capital surplus.

(c)

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, average intangible assets exclude $28 million, $32 million, and $46 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, average intangible assets exclude $34 million and $43 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.

(d)

Notable items for the three months ended December 31, 2017, includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions.

(e)

Notable items for the three months ended December 31, 2017, includes $1 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions.

(f)

Includes the deferred tax assets subject to future taxable income for realization, primarily tax credit carryforwards, as well as intangible assets (other than goodwill and mortgage servicing assets) subject to the transition provisions of the final rule.

(g)

The anticipated amount of regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets is based upon the federal banking agencies' Regulatory Capital Rules (as fully phased-in on January 1, 2019); Key is subject to the Regulatory Capital Rules under the "standardized approach."

(h)

Item is included in the 10%/15% exceptions bucket calculation and is risk-weighted at 250%.

GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in millions)










12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016

Assets





Loans

$

86,405


$

86,492


$

86,038



Loans held for sale

1,107


1,341


1,104



Securities available for sale

18,139


19,012


20,212



Held-to-maturity securities

11,830


10,276


10,232



Trading account assets

836


783


867



Short-term investments

4,447


3,993


2,775



Other investments

726


728


738




Total earning assets

123,490


122,625


121,966



Allowance for loan and lease losses

(877)


(880)


(858)



Cash and due from banks

671


562


677



Premises and equipment

930


916


978



Operating lease assets

821


736


540



Goodwill

2,538


2,487


2,446



Other intangible assets

416


412


384



Corporate-owned life insurance

4,132


4,113


4,068



Derivative assets

669


622


803



Accrued income and other assets

3,568


3,744


3,864



Discontinued assets

1,340


1,396


1,585




Total assets

$

137,698


$

136,733


$

136,453








Liabilities





Deposits in domestic offices:






NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

53,627


$

53,734


$

54,590




Savings deposits

6,296


6,366


6,491




Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

6,849


6,519


5,483




Other time deposits

4,798


4,720


4,698




Total interest-bearing deposits

71,570


71,339


71,262




Noninterest-bearing deposits

33,665


32,107


32,825




Total deposits

105,235


103,446


104,087



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

377


372


1,502



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

634


616


808



Derivative liabilities

291


232


636



Accrued expense and other liabilities

1,803


1,717


1,796



Long-term debt

14,333


15,100


12,384




Total liabilities

122,673


121,483


121,213








Equity





Preferred stock

1,025


1,025


1,665



Common shares

1,257


1,257


1,257



Capital surplus

6,335


6,310


6,385



Retained earnings

10,194


10,125


9,378



Treasury stock, at cost

(3,150)


(2,962)


(2,904)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(638)


(506)


(541)




Key shareholders' equity

15,023


15,249


15,240



Noncontrolling interests

2


1


-




Total equity

15,025


15,250


15,240


Total liabilities and equity

$

137,698


$

136,733


$

136,453








Common shares outstanding (000)

1,069,084


1,079,039


1,079,314


 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Three months ended


Twelve months ended




12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016


12/31/2017

12/31/2016

Interest income








Loans

$

924


$

928


$

898



$

3,677


$

2,773



Loans held for sale

13


17


11



52


34



Securities available for sale

93


91


92



369


329



Held-to-maturity securities

61


55


44



222


122



Trading account assets

6


7


6



27


23



Short-term investments

12


6


5



26


22



Other investments

5


5


6



17


16




Total interest income

1,114


1,109


1,062



4,390


3,319


Interest expense








Deposits

82


72


57



278


171



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

-


-


1



1


1



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

3


3


3



15


10



Long-term debt

91


86


63



319


218




Total interest expense

176


161


124



613


400


Net interest income

938


948


938



3,777


2,919


Provision for credit losses

49


51


66



229


266


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

889


897


872



3,548


2,653


Noninterest income








Trust and investment services income

131


135


123



535


464



Investment banking and debt placement fees

200


141


157



603


482



Service charges on deposit accounts

89


91


84



357


302



Operating lease income and other leasing gains

27


16


21



96


62



Corporate services income

56


54


61



219


215



Cards and payments income

77


75


69



287


233



Corporate-owned life insurance income

37


31


40



131


125



Consumer mortgage income

7


7


6



26


17



Mortgage servicing fees

17


21


20



71


57



Net gains (losses) from principal investing

3


3


4



7


20



Other income (a)

12


18


33



146


94




Total noninterest income

656


592


618



2,478


2,071


Noninterest expense








Personnel

608


558


648



2,273


2,073



Net occupancy

92


74


112



331


305



Computer processing

54


56


97



225


255



Business services and professional fees

52


49


78



192


235



Equipment

31


29


30



114


98



Operating lease expense

28


24


17



92


59



Marketing

35


34


35



120


101



FDIC assessment

20


21


23



82


61



Intangible asset amortization

26


25


27



95


55



OREO expense, net

3


3


3



11


9



Other expense

149


119


150



563


505




Total noninterest expense

1,098


992


1,220



4,098


3,756


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

447


497


270



1,928


968



Income taxes

251


134


38



637


179


Income (loss) from continuing operations

196


363


232



1,291


789



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

1


1


(4)



7


1


Net income (loss)

197


364


228



1,298


790



Less:  Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1


-


(1)



2


(1)


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$

196


$

364


$

229



$

1,296


$

791











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

181


$

349


$

213



$

1,219


$

753


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

182


350


209



1,226


754


Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.17


$

.32


$

.20



$

1.13


$

.81


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-


-


-



.01


-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)

.17


.32


.20



1.14


.81


Per common share - assuming dilution







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$

.17


$

.32


$

.20



$

1.12


$

.80


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-


-


-



.01


-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)

.17


.32


.19



1.13


.80











Cash dividends declared per common share

$

.105


$

.095


$

.085



$

.38


$

.33











Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

1,062,348


1,073,390


1,067,771



1,072,078


927,816



Effect of common share options and other stock awards

16,982


15,451


15,946



16,515


10,720


Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c)

1,079,330


1,088,841


1,083,717



1,088,593


938,536











(a)

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2017 net securities gains (losses) totaled less than $1 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2016, net securities gains totaled $6 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, Key did not have any impairment losses related to securities.

(b) 

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(c) 

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards and/or convertible preferred stock, as applicable.

 

 

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)
















Fourth Quarter 2017


Third Quarter 2017


Fourth Quarter 2016



Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/



Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets













Loans: (b), (c)













Commercial and industrial (d)

$

41,289


$

417


4.01

%


$

41,416


$

414


3.97

%


$

39,495


$

365


3.68

%


Real estate - commercial mortgage

14,386


167


4.60



14,850


169


4.51



14,771


168


4.50



Real estate - construction

1,967


23


4.55



2,054


23


4.51



2,222


37


6.72



Commercial lease financing

4,687


45


3.86



4,694


46


3.89



4,624


50


4.34



Total commercial loans

62,329


652


4.15



63,014


652


4.11



61,112


620


4.04



Real estate - residential mortgage

5,474


54


3.95



5,493


54


3.92



5,554


57


4.17



Home equity loans

12,128


134


4.39



12,314


136


4.41



12,812


129


3.99



Consumer direct loans

1,782


32


7.15



1,774


33


7.26



1,785


31


6.84



Credit cards

1,061


30


11.14



1,049


30


11.34



1,088


29


10.78



Consumer indirect loans

3,232


36


4.42



3,170


37


4.64



3,009


42


5.50



Total consumer loans

23,677


286


4.80



23,800


290


4.85



24,248


288


4.73



Total loans

86,006


938


4.33



86,814


942


4.31



85,360


908


4.24



Loans held for sale

1,420


13


3.81



1,607


17


4.13



1,323


11


3.39



Securities available for sale (b), (e)

18,447


93


1.97



18,574


91


1.96



20,145


92


1.82



Held-to-maturity securities (b)

11,121


61


2.20



10,469


55


2.12



9,121


44


1.95



Trading account assets

898


6


2.72



889


7


2.74



892


6


2.54



Short-term investments

3,684


12


1.29



2,166


6


1.21



3,717


5


.49



Other investments (e)

725


5


2.80



728


5


2.46



741


6


3.23



Total earning assets

122,301


1,128


3.66



121,247


1,123


3.68



121,299


1,072


3.52



Allowance for loan and lease losses

(871)





(868)





(855)





Accrued income and other assets

13,825





13,977





13,984





Discontinued assets

1,358





1,417





1,610





Total assets

$

136,613





$

135,773





$

136,038




Liabilities













NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

53,601


40


.29



$

53,826


37


.27



$

55,444


31


.22



Savings deposits

6,372


3


.24



6,697


5


.25



6,546


2


.10



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

6,776


26


1.50



6,402


21


1.31



5,428


15


1.11



Other time deposits

4,771


13


1.05



4,664


9


.81



4,849


9


.77



Total interest-bearing deposits

71,520


82


.45



71,589


72


.40



72,267


57


.32



Federal funds purchased and securities
        sold under repurchase agreements

360


-


.08



456


-


.23



592


1


.11



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

693


3


1.72



865


3


1.49



934


3


1.11



Long-term debt (f), (g)

13,140


91


2.76



12,631


86


2.75



10,914


63


2.38



Total interest-bearing liabilities

85,713


176


.81



85,541


161


.75



84,707


124


.58



Noninterest-bearing deposits

32,278





31,516





32,424





Accrued expense and other liabilities

1,994





2,057





2,394





Discontinued liabilities (g)

1,359





1,417





1,610





Total liabilities

121,344





120,531





121,135




Equity













Key shareholders' equity

15,268





15,241





14,901





Noncontrolling interests

1





1





2





Total equity

15,269





15,242





14,903





Total liabilities and equity

$

136,613





$

135,773





$

136,038




Interest rate spread (TE)



2.85

%




2.93

%




2.94

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)


952


3.09

%



962


3.15

%



948


3.12

%

TE adjustment (b)


14





14





10




Net interest income, GAAP basis


$

938





$

948





$

938





(a)

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35%.

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $119 million, $117 million, and $119 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.

(e)

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f)

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

    

 










Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates  From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)












Twelve months ended December 31, 2017


Twelve months ended December 31, 2016



Average




Average





Balance

Interest (a)

Yield/Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Yield/ Rate (a)

Assets









Loans: (b), (c)









Commercial and industrial (d)

$

40,848


$

1,613


3.95

%


$

35,276


$

1,215


3.45

%


Real estate - commercial mortgage

14,878


687


4.62



11,063


451


4.07



Real estate - construction

2,143


103


4.78



1,460


76


5.22



Commercial lease financing

4,677


185


3.96



4,261


161


3.78



Total commercial loans

62,546


2,588


4.14



52,060


1,903


3.66



Real estate - residential mortgage

5,499


214


3.89



3,632


148


4.09



Home equity loans

12,380


536


4.33



11,286


456


4.04



Consumer direct loans

1,765


126


7.12



1,661


113


6.79



Credit cards

1,055


118


11.15



916


98


10.73



Consumer indirect loans

3,120


148


4.75



1,593


89


5.58



Total consumer loans

23,819


1,142


4.79



19,088


904


4.74



  Total loans

86,365


3,730


4.32



71,148


2,807


3.95



Loans held for sale

1,325


52


3.96



979


34


3.51



Securities available for sale (b), (e)

18,548


369


1.96



16,661


329


1.98



Held-to-maturity securities (b)

10,515


222


2.11



6,275


122


1.94



Trading account assets

949


27


2.81



884


23


2.59



Short-term investments

2,363


26


1.11



4,656


22


.47



Other investments (e)

712


17


2.35



679


16


2.37



Total earning assets

120,777


4,443


3.67



101,282


3,353


3.31



Allowance for loan and lease losses

(865)





(835)





Accrued income and other assets

13,807





12,090





Discontinued assets

1,448





1,707





Total assets

$

135,167





$

114,244




Liabilities









NOW and money market deposit accounts

$

54,032


143


.26



$

46,079


87


.19



Savings deposits

6,569


13


.20



3,957


3


.07



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)

6,233


82


1.31



3,911


48


1.22



Other time deposits

4,698


40


.85



4,088


33


.81



Total interest-bearing deposits

71,532


278


.39



58,035


171


.30



Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

517


1


.24



487


1


.10



Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

1,140


15


1.34



852


10


1.18



Long-term debt (f), (g)

11,921


319


2.69



9,802


218


2.29



Total interest-bearing liabilities

85,110


613


.72



69,176


400


.58



Noninterest-bearing deposits

31,414





28,317





Accrued expense and other liabilities

1,970





2,393





Discontinued liabilities (g)

1,448





1,706





Total liabilities

119,942





101,592




Equity









Key shareholders' equity

15,224





12,647





Noncontrolling interests

1





5





Total equity

15,225





12,652





Total liabilities and equity

$

135,167





$

114,244




Interest rate spread (TE)



2.95

%




2.73

%

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)


3,830

3.17

%



2,953


2.92

%

TE adjustment (b)


53




34




Net interest income, GAAP basis


$

3,777





$

2,919





(a)

Results are from continuing operations.  Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b) 

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35%.  

(c) 

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d) 

Commercial and industrial average balances include $117 million and $99 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.

(e) 

Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.

(f) 

Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. 

(g) 

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

 

 











Noninterest Expense

(dollars in millions)












Three months ended


Twelve months ended


12/31/2017


9/30/2017


12/31/2016


12/31/2017


12/31/2016

Personnel (a)

$

608



$

558



$

648



$

2,273



$

2,073


Net occupancy

92



74



112



331



305


Computer processing

54



56



97



225



255


Business services and professional fees

52



49



78



192



235


Equipment

31



29



30



114



98


Operating lease expense

28



24



17



92



59


Marketing

35



34



35



120



101


FDIC assessment

20



21



23



82



61


Intangible asset amortization

26



25



27



95



55


OREO expense, net

3



3



3



11



9


Other expense

149



119



150



563



505


Total noninterest expense

$

1,098



$

992



$

1,220



$

4,098



$

3,756


Notable items (b)

85



36



207



262



465


Total noninterest expense excluding notable items

$

1,013



$

956



$

1,013



$

3,836



$

3,291


Average full-time equivalent employees (c)

18,379



18,548



18,849



18,415



15,700




(a)

Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.

(b)

Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. For the third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016, notable items includes $36 million and $207 million of merger-related charges, respectively. Notable items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, includes $217 million of merger-related charges, $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions, $4 million of purchase accounting finalization, and $20 million of a charitable contribution. Notable items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, include $465 million of merger-related charges. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items."

(c)

The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

 

 

Personnel Expense

(in millions)












Three months ended


Twelve months ended


12/31/2017


9/30/2017


12/31/2016


12/31/2017


12/31/2016

Salaries and contract labor

$

346



$

339



$

352



$

1,341



$

1,191


Incentive and stock-based compensation

168



134



185



566



537


Employee benefits

90



80



98



342



297


Severance

4



5



13



24



48


Total personnel expense

$

608



$

558



$

648



$

2,273



$

2,073


Notable items (a)

42



25



80



128



228


Total personnel expense excluding notable items

$

566



$

533



$

568



$

2,145



$

1,845




(a)

Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $26 million of merger-related charges and $16 million of estimated impacts of tax reform related actions. For the third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016, notable items includes $25 million and $80 million of merger-related charges, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, notable items includes $112 million of merger-related charges and $16 million of estimated impacts of tax reform related actions. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, notable items includes $228 million of merger-related charges.

 

 

Merger-Related Charges

(in millions)












Three months ended


Twelve months ended


12/31/2017


9/30/2017


12/31/2016


12/31/2017


12/31/2016

Net interest income

-



-



-



-



$

(6)












Operating lease income and other leasing gains

-



-



-



-



(2)


Other income

-



-



$

9



-



(1)


Noninterest income

-



-



9



-



(3)












Personnel

$

26



$

25



80



$

112



228


Net occupancy

12



(2)



29



14



29


Business services and professional fees

3



2



22



16



66


Computer processing

1



4



38



12



53


Marketing

5



5



13



22



26


Other non-personnel expense

9



2



25



41



63


Noninterest expense

56



36



207



217



465


Total merger-related charges

$

56



$

36



$

198



$

217



$

474


 

 

Loan Composition

(dollars in millions)











Percent change 12/31/2017 vs.


12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016


9/30/2017

12/31/2016

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

41,859


$

41,147


$

39,768



1.7

%

5.3

%

Commercial real estate:







Commercial mortgage

14,088


14,929


15,111



(5.6)


(6.8)


Construction

1,960


1,954


2,345



.3


(16.4)


Total commercial real estate loans

16,048


16,883


17,456



(4.9)


(8.1)


Commercial lease financing (b)

4,826


4,716


4,685



2.3


3.0


Total commercial loans

62,733


62,746


61,909



-


1.3


Residential - prime loans:







Real estate - residential mortgage

5,483


5,476


5,547



.1


(1.2)


Home equity loans

12,028


12,238


12,674



(1.7)


(5.1)


Total residential - prime loans

17,511


17,714


18,221



(1.1)


(3.9)


Consumer direct loans

1,794


1,789


1,788



.3


.3


Credit cards

1,106


1,045


1,111



5.8


(.5)


Consumer indirect loans

3,261


3,198


3,009



2.0


8.4


Total consumer loans

23,672


23,746


24,129



(.3)

%

(1.9)


Total loans (c), (d)

$

86,405


$

86,492


$

86,038



(.1)


.4

%



(a) 

Loan balances include $119 million, $118 million, and $116 million of commercial credit card balances at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.

(b) 

Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $24 million, $31 million, and $68 million at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.

(c) 

At December 31, 2017, total loans include purchased loans of $15.4 billion, of which $738 million were purchased credit impaired. At September 30, 2017, total loans include purchased loans of $16.7 billion, of which $783 million were purchased credit impaired. At December 31, 2016, total loans include purchased loans of $21.0 billion, of which $865 million were purchased credit impaired.

(d) 

Total loans exclude loans of $1.3 billion at December 31, 2017, $1.4 billion at September 30, 2017, and $1.6 billion at December 31, 2016, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

 

 

Loans Held for Sale Composition

(dollars in millions)













Percent change 12/31/2017 vs.


12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016


9/30/2017

12/31/2016

Commercial and industrial

$

139


$

34


$

19



308.8

%

631.6

%

Real estate - commercial mortgage

897


1,246


1,022



(28.0)


(12.2)


Commercial lease financing

-


1


-



N/M


N/M


Real estate - residential mortgage

71


60


62



18.3


14.5


Real estate - construction

-


-


1



N/M


N/M


Total loans held for sale (a)

$

1,107


$

1,341


$

1,104



(17.4)

%

.3

%



(a) 

Total loans held for sale include Real estate - residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $71 million at December 31, 2017, $60 million at September 30, 2017, and $62 million at December 31, 2016.

 

 

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

(in millions)








4Q17

3Q17

2Q17

1Q17

4Q16

Balance at beginning of period

$

1,341


$

1,743


$

1,384


$

1,104


$

1,137


Purchases

-


-


-


-


-


New originations

3,566


2,855


2,876


2,563


2,846


Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net

(10)


(63)


(7)


17


11


Loan sales

(3,783)


(3,191)


(2,507)


(2,299)


(2,889)


Loan draws (payments), net

(7)


(3)


(3)


(1)


(1)


Balance at end of period (a)

$

1,107


$

1,341


$

1,743


$

1,384


$

1,104




(a) 

Total loans held for sale include Real estate - residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $71 million at December 31, 2017, $60 million at September 30, 2017, $63 million at June 30, 2017, and $62 million at both March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016.

 

 

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)









Three months ended


Twelve months ended


12/31/2017

9/30/2017

12/31/2016


12/31/2017

12/31/2016

Average loans outstanding

$

86,006


$

86,814


$

85,360



$

86,365


$

71,148


Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period

$

880


$

870


$

865



$

858


$

796


Loans charged off:







Commercial and industrial

32


29


40



133


118









Real estate - commercial mortgage

2


6


2



11


5


Real estate - construction

-


2


-



2


9


Total commercial real estate loans

2


8


2



13


14


Commercial lease financing

5


1


1



14


12


Total commercial loans

39


38


43



160


144


Real estate - residential mortgage

1


-


-



3


4


Home equity loans

7


6


8



30


30


Consumer direct loans

8


8


9



34


27


Credit cards

10


11


10



44


35


Consumer indirect loans

7


8


12



31


21


Total consumer loans

33


33


39



142


117


Total loans charged off

72


71


82



302


261


Recoveries:







Commercial and industrial

8


25


3



40


11









Real estate - commercial mortgage

1


1


-



2


9


Real estate - construction

-


-


-



1


2


Total commercial real estate loans

1


1


-



3


11


Commercial lease financing

1


3


1



6


3


Total commercial loans

10


29


4



49


25


Real estate - residential mortgage

-


1


(2)



4


1


Home equity loans

3


4


4



15


14


Consumer direct loans

2


1


1



6


5


Credit cards

1


1


1



5


4


Consumer indirect loans

4


3


2



15


7


Total consumer loans

10


10


6



45


31


Total recoveries

20


39


10



94


56


Net loan charge-offs

(52)


(32)


(72)



(208)


(205)


Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

49


42


64



227


267


Foreign currency translation adjustment

-


-


1



-


-


Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$

877


$

880


$

858



$

877


$

858









Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of
  period

$

57


$

48


$

53



$

55


$

56


Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments

-


9


2



2


(1)


Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)

$

57


$

57


$

55



$

57


$

55









Total allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

934


$

937


$

913



$

934


$

913









Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.24

%

.15

%

.34

%


.24

%

.29

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.01


1.02


1.00



1.01


1.00


Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.08


1.08


1.06



1.08


1.06


Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

174.4


170.2


137.3



174.4


137.3


Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

185.7


181.2


146.1



185.7


146.1









Discontinued operations - education lending business:







Loans charged off

$

6


$

10


$

7



$

26


$

28


Recoveries

2


2


3



8


11


Net loan charge-offs

$

(4)


$

(8)


$

(4)



$

(18)


$

(17)




(a) 

Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

 

 

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)


4Q17

3Q17

2Q17

1Q17

4Q16

Net loan charge-offs

$

52


$

32


$

66


$

58


$

72


Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.24

%

.15

%

.31

%

.27

%

.34

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

877


$

880


$

870


$

870


$

858


Allowance for credit losses (a)

934


937


918


918


913


Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.01

%

1.02

%

1.01

%

1.01

%

1.00

%

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.08


1.08


1.06


1.07


1.06


Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (b)

174.4


170.2


171.6


151.8


137.3


Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (b)

185.7


181.2


181.1


160.2


146.1


Nonperforming loans at period end (b)

$

503


$

517


$

507


$

573


$

625


Nonperforming assets at period end (b)

534


556


556


623


676


Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (b)

.58

%

.60

%

.59

%

.67

%

.73

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming
  assets (b)

.62


.64


.64


.72


.79




(a) 

Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related unfunded commitments.

(b) 

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, $812 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.

 

 

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

(dollars in millions)


12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017

12/31/2016

Commercial and industrial

$

153


$

169


$

178


$

258


$

297








Real estate - commercial mortgage

30


30


34


32


26


Real estate - construction

2


2


4


2


3


Total commercial real estate loans

32


32


38


34


29


Commercial lease financing

6


11


11


5


8


Total commercial loans

191


212


227


297


334


Real estate - residential mortgage

58


57


58


54


56


Home equity loans

229


227


208


207


223


Consumer direct loans

4


3


2


3


6


Credit cards

2


2


2


3


2


Consumer indirect loans

19


16


10


9


4


Total consumer loans

312


305


280


276


291


Total nonperforming loans (a)

503


517


507


573


625


OREO

31


39


48


49


51


Other nonperforming assets

-


-


1


1


-


Total nonperforming assets (a)

$

534


$

556


$

556


$

623


$

676


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$

89


$

86


$

85


$

79


$

87


Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days

359


329


340


312


404


Restructured loans - accruing and nonaccruing (b)

317


315


333


302


280


Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (b)

189


187


193


161


141


Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business

7


8


5


4


5


Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (a)

.58

%

.60

%

.59

%

.67

%

.73

%

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
   nonperforming assets (a)

.62


.64


.64


.72


.79




(a) 

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, $812 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.              

(b) 

Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider.  These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

 

 

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

(in millions)


4Q17

3Q17

2Q17

1Q17

4Q16

Balance at beginning of period

$

517


$

507


$

573


$

625


$

723


Loans placed on nonaccrual status

137


181


143


218


170


Nonperforming loans acquired from First Niagara (a)

-


-


-


-


(31)


Charge-offs

(67)


(71)


(82)


(77)


(81)


Loans sold

-


(1)


-


(8)


(9)


Payments

(52)


(32)


(84)


(59)


(30)


Transfers to OREO

(8)


(10)


(8)


(11)


(21)


Loans returned to accrual status

(24)


(57)


(35)


(115)


(96)


Balance at end of period (b)

$

503


$

517


$

507


$

573


$

625




(a)

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Key adjusted the estimated fair value of the First Niagara acquired loan portfolio recorded during the third quarter of 2016, resulting in a $31 million decrease in the balance of acquired nonperforming loans.

(b) 

Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, $812 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.

 

 

Line of Business Results

(dollars in millions)

















Percent change 4Q17 vs.


4Q17

3Q17

2Q17

1Q17

4Q16


3Q17

4Q16

Key Community Bank









Summary of operations









Total revenue (TE)

$

969


$

959


$

1,010


$

905


$

902



1.0

%

7.4

%

Provision for credit losses

57


59


47


46


51



(3.4)


11.8


Noninterest expense

682


643


651


627


682



6.1


-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

146


162


196


146


106



(9.9)


37.7


Average loans and leases

47,403


47,595


47,461


47,068


47,059



(.4)


.7


Average deposits

80,352


79,563


79,601


79,148


79,266



1.0


1.4


Net loan charge-offs

35


41


47


43


42



(14.6)


(16.7)


Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.29

%

.34

%

.40

%

.37

%

.36

%


N/A


N/A


Nonperforming assets at period end

$

405


$

427


$

406


$

395


$

412



(5.2)


(1.7)


Return on average allocated equity

12.02

%

13.36

%

16.51

%

12.58

%

8.87

%


N/A


N/A


Average full-time equivalent employees

10,957


11,032


10,899


10,804


11,198



(.7)


(2.2)











Key Corporate Bank









Summary of operations









Total revenue (TE)

$

603


$

560


$

596


$

578


$

630



7.7

%

(4.3)

%

Provision for credit losses

(6)


(11)


19


18


17



N/M


N/M


Noninterest expense

353


303


299


302


326



16.5


8.3


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

221


190


222


181


224



16.3


(1.3)


Average loans and leases

37,462


38,040


37,721


37,705


36,746



(1.5)


1.9


Average loans held for sale

1,345


1,521


1,000


1,097


1,223



(11.6)


10.0


Average deposits

21,558


21,559


21,145


21,002


23,171



-


(7.0)


Net loan charge-offs

16


(9)


19


14


26



N/M


(38.5)


Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.17

%

(.09)

%

.20

%

.15

%

.28

%


N/A


N/A


Nonperforming assets at period end

$

109


$

106


$

119


$

197


$

244



2.8


(55.3)


Return on average allocated equity

31.77

%

26.92

%

31.25

%

24.97

%

31.17

%


N/A


N/A


Average full-time equivalent employees

2,418


2,460


2,364


2,384


2,380



(1.7)


1.6


TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keycorp-reports-fourth-quarter-2017-net-income-of-181-million-or-17-per-common-share-300584500.html

©2017 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly