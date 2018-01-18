KeyCorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Net Income Of $181 Million, Or $.17 Per Common Share

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com
Earnings per common share of $.36, excluding $.19 per common share from notable items: merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions
CLEVELAND, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Earnings Per Share
Cash Efficiency(a)
Return on Tangible
Reported
$.17
66.7%
6.4%
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)(b)
$.36
61.3%
13.6%
(a)
Non-GAAP measure; see financial supplement for reconciliation
(b)
Excludes notable items; see financial supplement for detail
KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced fourth quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $181 million, or $.17 per common share, compared to $349 million or $.32 per common share, for the third quarter of 2017 and $213 million, or $.20 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2016. During the fourth quarter of 2017, Key's results included a number of notable items resulting in a net impact of $.19 per common share, including merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions. Notable items had a net impact of $.03 per common share in the third quarter of 2017 and $.11 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding notable items, earnings per common share were $.36 for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $.35 for the third quarter of 2017 and $.31 for the fourth quarter of 2016.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $1.2 billion, or $1.12 per common share, compared to $753 million, or $.80 per common share, for the same period one year ago.
"Key's fourth quarter results were a solid finish to the year, with continued momentum in our core businesses. Revenue trends benefited from growth in our fee-based businesses, with investment banking and debt placement fees reaching new record levels for the fourth quarter and full year. Expenses this quarter reflect the strength of our capital markets business, along with a number of notable items, including merger-related charges and the impact from recent tax reform. We expect the new tax law will benefit both Key and our clients, by strengthening the competitive position of U.S businesses and promoting stronger economic growth.
Our full-year results reflected growth in both our Community Bank and Corporate Bank, as well as the successful integration of our First Niagara acquisition. Key's return on average tangible common equity, excluding notable items, was 13.1%, and we generated positive operating leverage for the fifth consecutive year. We have also benefited from recent investments, including the acquisition of the investment banking firm Cain Brothers, which closed early in the fourth quarter.
Our capital position remains strong, which allowed us to complete the second increase in our common share dividend this year, along with the repurchase of $199 million in common shares during the quarter. We believe that we are well-positioned to return higher levels of capital to our shareholders."
- Beth Mooney, Chairman and CEO
Estimated Impact of Tax Reform and Related Actions
As a result of the recent passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017, Key took a number of actions, including the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities, as well as certain tax-advantaged assets. This revaluation resulted in an estimated tax expense of $147 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense increased by $29 million in the quarter related to the impairment of certain tax-advantaged assets and an additional contribution to employee retirement accounts. The total impact of tax reform and related actions was $.16 per common share in the fourth quarter of 2017. The changes resulting from recent tax legislation are reasonable estimates as of December 31, 2017, and may be refined in future periods.
Beginning January 1, 2018, the new tax law will lower Key's marginal federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. Key's effective tax rate will also continue to benefit from the company's investments in certain tax-advantaged assets. Key will be sharing the expected tax benefits with its employees by increasing its minimum wage and making the additional retirement plan contribution referenced above. These actions will benefit over 80% of our workforce and allow us to reward and invest in the financial wellness of our employees.
Selected Financial Highlights
dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
181
$
349
$
213
(48.1)%
(15.0)%
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
.17
.32
.20
(46.9)
(15.0)
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
.57%
1.07%
.69%
N/A
N/A
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (a)
10.08
10.26
9.54
N/A
N/A
Book value at period end
$
13.09
$
13.18
$
12.58
(.7)%
4.1%
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
3.09%
3.15%
3.12%
N/A
N/A
(a) 12/31/2017 ratio is estimated.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Net interest income (TE)
$
952
$
962
$
948
(1.0)%
.4%
Noninterest income
656
592
618
10.8
6.1
Total revenue
$
1,608
$
1,554
$
1,566
3.5%
2.7%
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $952 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and the net interest margin was 3.09%, compared to taxable-equivalent net interest income of $948 million and a net interest margin of 3.12% for the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting the benefit from higher interest rates and low deposit betas, partly offset by a shift in funding mix into certificates of deposit. Fourth quarter 2017 net interest income included $38 million of purchase accounting accretion related to the acquisition of First Niagara, a decline of $54 million from the fourth quarter of 2016, which included $34 million related to the refinement of third quarter 2016 purchase accounting estimates.
Compared to the third quarter of 2017, taxable-equivalent net interest income declined by $10 million, and the net interest margin decreased by six basis points. The decrease in net interest income and the net interest margin reflects a decline in purchase accounting accretion of $10 million. Additionally, higher interest rates and relatively low deposit betas partially offset a decline in average loan balances, resulting from paydowns and clients continuing to take advantage of attractive capital markets alternatives in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Excluding purchase accounting accretion, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $58 million from the fourth quarter of 2016 and was stable compared to the third quarter of 2017.
Noninterest Income
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Trust and investment services income
$
131
$
135
$
123
(3.0)%
6.5%
Investment banking and debt placement fees
200
141
157
41.8
27.4
Service charges on deposit accounts
89
91
84
(2.2)
6.0
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
27
16
21
68.8
28.6
Corporate services income
56
54
61
3.7
(8.2)
Cards and payments income
77
75
69
2.7
11.6
Corporate-owned life insurance income
37
31
40
19.4
(7.5)
Consumer mortgage income
7
7
6
-
16.7
Mortgage servicing fees
17
21
20
(19.0)
(15.0)
Net gains (losses) from principal investing
3
3
4
-
(25.0)
Other income
12
18
33
(33.3)
(63.6)
Total noninterest income
$
656
$
592
$
618
10.8%
6.1%
Key's noninterest income was $656 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $618 million for the year-ago quarter. Growth was largely driven by another record quarter of investment banking and debt placement fees, up $43 million from the year-ago period, related to the recent acquisition of Cain Brothers, as well as ongoing growth in the core Key franchise, including strength in commercial mortgage banking. Momentum continued in many fee-based businesses, as cards and payments income and trust and investment services income each grew $8 million from the year-ago period, as a result of higher credit card and merchant fees and strength in the equity markets, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decline in other income, including $7 million of impairments of certain tax-advantaged assets, which were offset by a reduction of related income tax expense.
Compared to the third quarter of 2017, noninterest income increased by $64 million. The increase is largely driven by broad-based growth in investment banking and debt placement fees, which grew $59 million from the prior quarter. Operating lease income and other leasing gains increased $11 million, related to lease residual losses in the prior quarter. Slightly offsetting these increases was a decline in other income.
Noninterest Expense
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Personnel expense
$
608
$
558
$
648
9.0%
(6.2)%
Non-personnel expense
490
434
572
12.9
(14.3)
Total noninterest expense
$
1,098
$
992
$
1,220
10.7
(10.0)
Notable items (a)
85
36
207
136.1
(58.9)
Total noninterest expense excluding notable items
$
1,013
$
956
$
1,013
6.0%
-
(a)
Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. For the third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016, notable items includes $36 million and $207 million of merger-related charges, respectively. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items."
Key's noninterest expense was $1.098 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, and included a number of notable items, including merger-related charges and the estimated impact of tax reform and related actions. Merger-related charges included $26 million of personnel expense and $30 million of non-personnel expense, mostly reflected in net occupancy, marketing and other expense. The fourth quarter of 2017 was the last quarter that merger charges related to the First Niagara acquisition will be reported. The estimated impact of tax reform and other related actions had an impact of $29 million on expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017, including the impairment of certain tax-advantaged assets, as well as a one-time additional contribution to employee retirement accounts.
Excluding notable items, noninterest expense was unchanged from the year-ago period. Expenses related to acquisitions and investments, including Cain Brothers, as well as higher operating lease expense were offset by the realization of First Niagara cost savings.
Excluding notable items, noninterest expense increased $57 million from the third quarter of 2017. The increase in personnel expense was largely the result of the acquisition of Cain Brothers early in the fourth quarter, which added $36 million of noninterest expense, as well as increased incentive compensation related to a strong capital markets performance. The increase in nonpersonnel expense was primarily related to higher other expense, as well as increases in net occupancy and operating lease expense.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Commercial and industrial (a)
$
41,289
$
41,416
$
39,495
(.3)%
4.5%
Other commercial loans
21,040
21,598
21,617
(2.6)
(2.7)
Home equity loans
12,128
12,314
12,812
(1.5)
(5.3)
Other consumer loans
11,549
11,486
11,436
.5
1.0
Total loans
$
86,006
$
86,814
$
85,360
(.9)%
.8%
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $119 million, $117 million, and $119 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.
Average loans were $86.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $646 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and indirect auto lending.
Compared to the third quarter of 2017, average loans decreased by $808 million. Reductions in commercial real estate loans reflected significantly higher debt placements and paydowns throughout the quarter. Additionally, commercial loan balances declined due to lower line utilization in the fourth quarter of 2017. On a period-end basis, commercial and industrial loans increased $712 million, with growth very late in the quarter, therefore having a limited impact on average balances for the quarter.
At December 31, 2017, the remaining fair value discount on the First Niagara acquired loan portfolio was $266 million, compared to $302 million at September 30, 2017.
Average Deposits
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Non-time deposits
$
92,251
$
92,039
$
94,414
.2%
(2.3)%
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
6,776
6,402
5,428
5.8
24.8
Other time deposits
4,771
4,664
4,849
2.3
(1.6)
Total deposits
$
103,798
$
103,105
$
104,691
.7%
(.9)%
Cost of total deposits
.31%
.28%
.22%
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $103.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, a decrease of $893 million compared to the year-ago quarter. NOW and money-market deposit accounts declined $1.8 billion, largely the result of lower escrow deposits and higher short-term commercial deposits in the fourth quarter of 2016. Certificates of deposits increased $1.3 billion, reflecting strength in Key's retail banking franchise and core growth from commercial clients.
Compared to the third quarter of 2017, average deposits increased by $693 million. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $762 million from seasonal deposit inflows, and certificates of deposits and other time deposits increased $481 million, reflecting growth in core retail deposits. This growth was partly offset by declines in NOW and money market deposit accounts and savings deposits.
ASSET QUALITY
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Net loan charge-offs
$
52
$
32
$
72
62.5%
(27.8)%
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.24%
.15%
.34%
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming loans at period end (a)
$
503
$
517
$
625
(2.7)
(19.5)
Nonperforming assets at period end (a)
534
556
676
(4.0)
(21.0)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
877
880
858
(0.3)
2.2
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (a)
174.4%
170.2%
137.3%
N/A
N/A
Provision for credit losses
$
49
$
51
$
66
(3.9)%
(25.8)%
(a)
Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.
N/A = Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was $49 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $66 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 and $51 million for the third quarter of 2017. Key's allowance for loan and lease losses was $877 million, or 1.01% of total period-end loans, at December 31, 2017, compared to 1.00% at December 31, 2016, and 1.02% at September 30, 2017.
Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $52 million, or .24% of average total loans. These results compare to $72 million, or .34%, for the fourth quarter of 2016, and $32 million, or .15%, for the third quarter of 2017.
At December 31, 2017, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $503 million, which represented .58% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .73% at December 31, 2016, and .60% at September 30, 2017. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2017, totaled $534 million, and represented .62% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .79% at December 31, 2016, and .64% at September 30, 2017.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2017.
Capital Ratios
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
10.08%
10.26%
9.54%
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
10.93
11.11
10.89
Total risk based capital (a)
12.84
13.09
12.85
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
8.23
8.49
8.09
Leverage (a)
9.64
9.83
9.90
(a)
12/31/2017 ratio is estimated.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. See below for further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules.
Key's capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2017, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 10.08% and 10.93%, respectively. The decline in Key's capital ratios in the fourth quarter of 2017 was largely due to the estimated impact of recent tax reform. This does not change Key's previously announced capital actions. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 8.23% at December 31, 2017.
As a "standardized approach" banking organization, Key's mandatory compliance with the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules") began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019. Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio as calculated under the fully phased-in Regulatory Capital Rules was 9.97% at December 31, 2017. This estimate exceeds the fully phased-in required minimum Common Equity Tier 1 and Capital Conservation Buffer of 7.00%.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
in thousands
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
1,079,039
1,092,739
1,082,055
(1.3)%
(.3)%
Open market repurchases and return of shares under employee
(10,617)
(15,298)
(4,380)
(30.6)
142.4
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
662
1,598
1,642
(58.6)
(59.7)
Common shares issued to acquire First Niagara
-
-
(3)
N/M
N/M
Shares outstanding at end of period
1,069,084
1,079,039
1,079,314
(.9)%
(.9)%
N/M = Not Meaningful
Consistent with Key's 2017 Capital Plan, during the fourth quarter of 2017, Key declared a dividend of $.105 per common share, an 11% increase from the prior quarter, and the second common share dividend increase of 2017. Key also completed $199 million of common share repurchases during the quarter, including $198 million of common share repurchases in the open market and $1 million of share repurchases related to employee equity compensation programs.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Key Community Bank
$
969
$
959
$
902
1.0%
7.4%
Key Corporate Bank
603
560
630
7.7
(4.3)
Other Segments
35
30
38
16.7
(7.9)
Total segments
1,607
1,549
1,570
3.7
2.4
Reconciling Items
1
5
(4)
(80.0)
N/M
Total
$
1,608
$
1,554
$
1,566
3.5%
2.7%
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Key Community Bank
$
146
$
162
$
106
(9.9)%
37.7%
Key Corporate Bank
221
190
224
16.3
(1.3)
Other Segments
53
23
34
130.4
55.9
Total segments
420
375
364
12.0
15.4
Reconciling Items (a)
(225)
(12)
(131)
N/M
N/M
Total
$
195
$
363
$
233
(46.3)%
(16.3)%
(a)
Reconciling items consists primarily of the unallocated portion of merger-related charges, certain estimated impacts of tax reform, and items not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Key Community Bank
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
671
$
670
$
629
.1%
6.7%
Noninterest income
298
289
273
3.1
9.2
Total revenue (TE)
969
959
902
1.0
7.4
Provision for credit losses
57
59
51
(3.4)
11.8
Noninterest expense
682
643
682
6.1
-
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
230
257
169
(10.5)
36.1
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
84
95
63
(11.6)
33.3
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$
146
$
162
$
106
(9.9)%
37.7%
Average balances
Loans and leases
$
47,403
$
47,595
$
47,059
(.4)%
.7%
Total assets
51,469
51,708
51,002
(.5)
.9
Deposits
80,352
79,563
79,266
1.0
1.4
Assets under management at period end
$
39,588
$
38,660
$
36,592
2.4%
8.2%
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Key Community Bank Data
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$
98
$
101
$
88
(3.0)%
11.4%
Service charges on deposit accounts
77
78
71
(1.3)
8.5
Cards and payments income
67
65
59
3.1
13.6
Other noninterest income
56
45
55
24.4
1.8
Total noninterest income
$
298
$
289
$
273
3.1%
9.2%
Average deposit balances
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
44,415
$
44,481
$
44,276
(.1)%
.3%
Savings deposits
5,090
5,165
5,326
(1.5)
(4.4)
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
4,628
4,195
3,658
10.3
26.5
Other time deposits
4,765
4,657
4,836
2.3
(1.5)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
21,454
21,065
21,170
1.8
1.3
Total deposits
$
80,352
$
79,563
$
79,266
1.0%
1.4%
Home equity loans
Average balance
$
12,005
$
12,182
$
12,560
Combined weighted-average loan-to-value ratio (at date of origination)
70%
69%
71%
Percent first lien positions
60
60
57
Other data
Branches
1,197
1,208
1,217
Automated teller machines
1,572
1,588
1,593
Key Community Bank Summary of Operations (4Q17 vs. 4Q16)
Key Community Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $146 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $106 million for the year-ago quarter, benefiting from momentum in Key's core businesses, as well as First Niagara-related synergies.
Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $42 million, or 6.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to the benefit from higher interest rates and a larger balance sheet. Average loans and leases increased $344 million, or .7%, largely driven by a $1.0 billion, or 6.0%, increase in commercial and industrial loans. Additionally, average deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 1.4%, from one year ago.
Noninterest income was up $25 million, or 9.2%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by strength in cards and payments, which includes the impact of Key's merchant services acquisition in the second quarter of 2017, higher assets under management from market growth, and higher deposit service charges driven by investments in commercial payments.
The provision for credit losses increased by $6 million, or 11.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2016. Net loan charge-offs decreased $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily related to lower losses on consumer loans.
Noninterest expense was flat from the year-ago quarter. Personnel expense increased $14 million driven by on-going investments and business acquisitions, including HelloWallet. Nonpersonnel expense decreased by $14 million benefiting from First Niagara related expense synergies and includes the impact of business acquisitions of HelloWallet and Key's merchant services acquisition.
Key Corporate Bank
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
283
$
291
$
332
(2.7)%
(14.8)%
Noninterest income
320
269
298
19.0
7.4
Total revenue (TE)
603
560
630
7.7
(4.3)
Provision for credit losses
(6)
(11)
17
N/M
N/M
Noninterest expense
353
303
326
16.5
8.3
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
256
268
287
(4.5)
(10.8)
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
34
78
64
N/M
N/M
Net income (loss)
222
190
223
16.8
(.4)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
-
(1)
N/M
N/M
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$
221
$
190
$
224
16.3%
(1.3)%
Average balances
Loans and leases
$
37,462
$
38,040
$
36,746
(1.5)%
1.9%
Loans held for sale
1,345
1,521
1,223
(11.6)
10.0
Total assets
44,506
45,276
43,215
(1.7)
3.0
Deposits
21,558
21,559
23,171
-
(7.0)
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Additional Key Corporate Bank Data
dollars in millions
Change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$
33
$
34
$
35
(2.9)%
(5.7)%
Investment banking and debt placement fees
195
137
154
42.3
26.6
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
24
13
18
84.6
33.3
Corporate services income
40
40
43
-
(7.0)
Service charges on deposit accounts
12
13
12
(7.7)
-
Cards and payments income
10
10
10
-
-
Payments and services income
62
63
65
(1.6)
(4.6)
Mortgage servicing fees
14
18
18
(22.2)
(22.2)
Other noninterest income
(8)
4
8
N/M
N/M
Total noninterest income
$
320
$
269
$
298
19.0%
7.4%
Key Corporate Bank Summary of Operations (4Q17 vs. 4Q16)
Key Corporate Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $221 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $224 million for the same period one year ago.
Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $49 million, or 14.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, largely related to lower accretion of purchase accounting. Average loan and lease balances increased $716 million, or 1.9%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans. Average deposit balances decreased $1.6 billion, or 7.0%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by the managed exit of higher cost corporate and public sector deposits.
Noninterest income was up $22 million, or 7.4%, from the prior year. This increase was largely due to higher investment banking and debt placement fees, which were up $41 million, related to the recent acquisition of Cain Brothers, as well as continued growth in the core Key franchise. This increase was partially offset by a decline in other noninterest income of $16 million, including impairments of certain tax-advantaged assets, as well as a decline in mortgage fees of $4 million.
During the fourth quarter of 2017, the provision for credit losses decreased $23 million, or 135.3%, and net loan charge-offs declined $10 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, related to improving credit quality in the overall portfolio.
Noninterest expense increased by $27 million, or 8.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase from the prior year was largely driven by the recent acquisition of Cain Brothers as well as impairments to certain tax-advantaged assets related to tax reform.
Other Segments
Other Segments consist of Corporate Treasury, Key's Principal Investing unit, and various exit portfolios. Other Segments generated net income attributable to Key of $53 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $34 million for the same period last year.
*****
KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $137.7 billion at December 31, 2017.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, insurance, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,200 branches and more than 1,500 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others: deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a reversal of the U.S. economic recovery due to financial, political, or other shocks, and the extensive and increasing regulation of the U.S. financial services industry. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
Notes to Editors:
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Thursday, January 18, 2018. An audio replay of the call will be available through January 28, 2018.
For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.
*****
Financial Highlights
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
952
$
962
$
948
Noninterest income
656
592
618
Total revenue (TE)
1,608
1,554
1,566
Provision for credit losses
49
51
66
Noninterest expense
1,098
992
1,220
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
195
363
233
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)
1
1
(4)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
196
364
229
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
181
349
213
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)
1
1
(4)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
182
350
209
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.17
$
.32
$
.20
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)
.17
.32
.20
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution
.17
.32
.20
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution (a)
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (b)
.17
.32
.19
Cash dividends declared
.105
.095
.085
Book value at period end
13.09
13.18
12.58
Tangible book value at period end
10.35
10.52
9.99
Market price at period end
20.17
18.82
18.27
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.57
%
1.07
%
.69
%
Return on average common equity
5.04
9.74
6.22
Return on average tangible common equity (c)
6.35
12.21
7.88
Net interest margin (TE)
3.09
3.15
3.12
Cash efficiency ratio (c)
66.7
62.2
76.2
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.57
%
1.06
%
.67
%
Return on average common equity
5.07
9.77
6.10
Return on average tangible common equity (c)
6.39
12.25
7.73
Net interest margin (TE)
3.07
3.13
3.09
Loan to deposit (d)
84.4
86.2
85.2
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
10.91
%
11.15
%
11.17
%
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
10.17
10.40
9.95
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (c)
8.23
8.49
8.09
Common Equity Tier 1 (e)
10.08
10.26
9.54
Tier 1 risk-based capital (e)
10.93
11.11
10.89
Total risk-based capital (e)
12.84
13.09
12.85
Leverage (e)
9.64
9.83
9.90
Asset quality - from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$
52
$
32
$
72
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.24
%
.15
%
.34
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
877
$
880
$
858
Allowance for credit losses
934
937
913
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.01
%
1.02
%
1.00
%
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.08
1.08
1.06
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (f)
174.4
170.2
137.3
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (f)
185.7
181.2
146.1
Nonperforming loans at period-end (f)
$
503
$
517
$
625
Nonperforming assets at period-end (f)
534
556
676
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (f)
.58
%
.60
%
.73
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets (f)
.62
.64
.79
Trust assets
Assets under management
$
39,588
$
38,660
$
36,592
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
18,379
18,548
18,849
Branches
1,197
1,208
1,217
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$
14
$
14
$
10
Financial Highlights (continued)
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve months ended
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
3,830
$
2,953
Noninterest income
2,478
2,071
Total revenue (TE)
6,308
5,024
Provision for credit losses
229
266
Noninterest expense
4,098
3,756
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
1,289
790
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)
7
1
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
1,296
791
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
1,219
$
753
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)
7
1
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
1,226
754
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
1.13
$
.81
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (a)
.01
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)
1.14
.81
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution
1.12
.80
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution (a)
.01
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (b)
1.13
.80
Cash dividends paid
.38
.33
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.96
%
.70
%
Return on average common equity
8.65
6.26
Return on average tangible common equity (c)
10.84
7.39
Net interest margin (TE)
3.17
2.92
Cash efficiency ratio (c)
63.5
73.7
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.96
%
.69
%
Return on average common equity
8.70
6.27
Return on average tangible common equity (c)
10.90
7.40
Net interest margin (TE)
3.15
2.91
Asset quality - from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
208
205
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.24
%
.29
%
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
18,415
15,700
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
53
34
(a)
In April 2009, management decided to wind down the operations of Austin Capital Management, Ltd., a subsidiary that specialized in managing hedge fund investments for institutional customers. In September 2009, management decided to discontinue the education lending business conducted through Key Education Resources, the education payment and financing unit of KeyBank National Association.
(b)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(c)
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. For further information on the Regulatory Capital Rules, see the "Capital" section of this release.
(d)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(e)
December 31, 2017, ratio is estimated.
(f)
Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017,
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "Common Equity Tier 1," "pre-provision net revenue," certain financial measures excluding merger-related charges and/or other notable items, and "cash efficiency ratio."
Notable items include certain revenue or expense items that may occur in a reporting period which management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes it is useful to consider certain financial metrics with and without merger-related charges and/or other notable items, including the impact of tax reform and related actions, in order to enable a better understanding of Company results, increase comparability of period-to-period results, and to evaluate and forecast those results.
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Traditionally, the banking regulators have assessed bank and bank holding company capital adequacy based on both the amount and the composition of capital, the calculation of which is prescribed in federal banking regulations. In October 2013, the federal banking regulators published the final Basel III capital framework for U.S. banking organizations (the "Regulatory Capital Rules"). The Regulatory Capital Rules require higher and better-quality capital and introduced a new capital measure, "Common Equity Tier 1," a non-GAAP financial measure. The mandatory compliance date for Key as a "standardized approach" banking organization began on January 1, 2015, subject to transitional provisions extending to January 1, 2019.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
As previously disclosed, Key completed its purchase of First Niagara on August 1, 2016. The definitive agreement and plan of merger to acquire First Niagara was originally announced on October 30, 2015. As a result of this transaction, Key has recognized merger-related charges. For the third and fourth quarters of 2017, merger-related charges are included in the total for "notable items." The table below shows the computation of earnings per share excluding notable items, return on average tangible common equity excluding notable items, return on average assets from continuing operations excluding notable items, cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items, and pre-provision net revenue excluding notable items. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the merger-related charges and other notable items makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. The table below also shows the computation for the cash efficiency ratio excluding merger-related charges. Management believes these ratios provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, these ratios are used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
15,023
$
15,249
$
15,240
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,928
2,870
2,788
Preferred Stock (b)
1,009
1,009
1,640
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
11,086
$
11,370
$
10,812
Total assets (GAAP)
$
137,698
$
136,733
$
136,453
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,928
2,870
2,788
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
134,770
$
133,863
$
133,665
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
8.23
%
8.49
%
8.09
%
Earnings per common share (EPS) excluding notable items
EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders -
$
.17
$
.32
$
.20
Plus: EPS impact of notable items
.19
.03
.11
EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.36
$
.35
$
.31
Notable items
Merger-related charges
$
(56)
$
(36)
$
(198)
$
(217)
$
(474)
Estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions
(30)
-
-
(30)
-
Merchant services gain
-
(5)
-
59
-
Purchase accounting finalization, net
-
-
-
43
-
Charitable contribution
-
-
-
(20)
-
Total notable items
$
(86)
$
(41)
$
(198)
$
(165)
$
(474)
Income taxes
(26)
(13)
(74)
(53)
(175)
Reevaluation of certain tax related assets
147
-
-
147
-
Total notable items, after tax
$
(207)
$
(28)
$
(124)
$
(259)
$
(299)
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
938
$
948
$
938
$
3,777
$
2,919
Plus:
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
14
14
10
53
34
Noninterest income
656
592
618
2,478
2,071
Less:
Noninterest expense
1,098
992
1,220
4,098
3,756
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$
510
$
562
$
346
$
2,210
$
1,268
Plus:
Notable items
86
41
198
165
474
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations excluding
$
596
$
603
$
544
$
2,375
$
1,742
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
15,268
$
15,241
$
14,901
$
15,224
$
12,647
Less:
Intangible assets (average) (c)
2,939
2,878
2,874
2,837
1,825
Preferred Stock (average)
1,025
1,025
1,274
1,137
627
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
11,304
$
11,338
$
10,753
$
11,250
$
10,195
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
$
181
$
349
$
213
$
1,219
$
753
Plus:
Notable items, after tax
207
28
124
259
299
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
$
388
$
377
$
337
$
1,478
$
1,052
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
11,304
11,338
10,753
11,250
10,195
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-
6.35
%
12.21
%
7.88
%
10.84
%
7.39
%
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
13.62
13.19
12.47
13.14
10.32
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$
182
$
350
$
209
$
1,226
$
754
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
11,304
11,338
10,753
11,250
10,195
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
6.39
%
12.25
%
7.73
%
10.90
%
7.40
%
Cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
1,098
$
992
$
1,220
$
4,098
$
3,756
Less:
Intangible asset amortization
26
25
27
95
55
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
1,072
967
1,193
4,003
3,701
Less:
Notable items (d)
85
36
207
262
465
Adjusted noninterest expense excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
$
987
$
931
$
986
$
3,741
$
3,236
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
938
$
948
$
938
$
3,777
$
2,919
Plus:
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
14
14
10
53
34
Noninterest income
656
592
618
2,478
2,071
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
1,608
1,554
1,566
6,308
5,024
Plus:
Notable items (e)
1
5
(9)
(97)
9
Adjusted total taxable-equivalent revenue excluding notable items
$
1,609
$
1,559
$
1,557
$
6,211
$
5,033
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
66.7
%
62.2
%
76.2
%
63.5
%
73.7
%
Cash efficiency ratio excluding notable items (non-GAAP)
61.3
59.7
63.3
60.2
64.3
Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding
Income from continuing operations attributable to Key (GAAP)
$
195
$
363
$
233
$
1,289
$
790
Plus:
Notable items, after tax
207
28
124
259
299
Income from continuing operations attributable to Key excluding
$
402
$
391
$
357
$
1,548
$
1,089
Average total assets from continuing operations (GAAP)
$
135,255
$
134,356
$
134,428
$
133,719
$
112,537
Return on average total assets from continuing operations excluding notable
1.18
%
1.15
%
1.06
%
1.16
%
.97
%
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(dollars in millions)
Three
12/31/2017
Common Equity Tier 1 under the Regulatory Capital Rules ("RCR") (estimates)
Common Equity Tier 1 under current RCR
$
11,930
Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:
Deferred tax assets and other intangible assets (f)
(67)
Common Equity Tier 1 anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (g)
$
11,863
Net risk-weighted assets under current RCR
$
118,377
Adjustments from current RCR to the fully phased-in RCR:
Mortgage servicing assets (h)
664
Deferred tax assets
60
All other assets
(83)
Total risk-weighted assets anticipated under the fully phased-in RCR (g)
$
119,018
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under the fully phased-in RCR (g)
9.97
%
(a)
For the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, intangible assets exclude $26 million, $30 million, and $42 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
(b)
Net of capital surplus.
(c)
For the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, average intangible assets exclude $28 million, $32 million, and $46 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, average intangible assets exclude $34 million and $43 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.
(d)
Notable items for the three months ended December 31, 2017, includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions.
(e)
Notable items for the three months ended December 31, 2017, includes $1 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions.
(f)
Includes the deferred tax assets subject to future taxable income for realization, primarily tax credit carryforwards, as well as intangible assets (other than goodwill and mortgage servicing assets) subject to the transition provisions of the final rule.
(g)
The anticipated amount of regulatory capital and risk-weighted assets is based upon the federal banking agencies' Regulatory Capital Rules (as fully phased-in on January 1, 2019); Key is subject to the Regulatory Capital Rules under the "standardized approach."
(h)
Item is included in the 10%/15% exceptions bucket calculation and is risk-weighted at 250%.
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in millions)
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
Assets
Loans
$
86,405
$
86,492
$
86,038
Loans held for sale
1,107
1,341
1,104
Securities available for sale
18,139
19,012
20,212
Held-to-maturity securities
11,830
10,276
10,232
Trading account assets
836
783
867
Short-term investments
4,447
3,993
2,775
Other investments
726
728
738
Total earning assets
123,490
122,625
121,966
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(877)
(880)
(858)
Cash and due from banks
671
562
677
Premises and equipment
930
916
978
Operating lease assets
821
736
540
Goodwill
2,538
2,487
2,446
Other intangible assets
416
412
384
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,132
4,113
4,068
Derivative assets
669
622
803
Accrued income and other assets
3,568
3,744
3,864
Discontinued assets
1,340
1,396
1,585
Total assets
$
137,698
$
136,733
$
136,453
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
53,627
$
53,734
$
54,590
Savings deposits
6,296
6,366
6,491
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
6,849
6,519
5,483
Other time deposits
4,798
4,720
4,698
Total interest-bearing deposits
71,570
71,339
71,262
Noninterest-bearing deposits
33,665
32,107
32,825
Total deposits
105,235
103,446
104,087
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
377
372
1,502
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
634
616
808
Derivative liabilities
291
232
636
Accrued expense and other liabilities
1,803
1,717
1,796
Long-term debt
14,333
15,100
12,384
Total liabilities
122,673
121,483
121,213
Equity
Preferred stock
1,025
1,025
1,665
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,335
6,310
6,385
Retained earnings
10,194
10,125
9,378
Treasury stock, at cost
(3,150)
(2,962)
(2,904)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(638)
(506)
(541)
Key shareholders' equity
15,023
15,249
15,240
Noncontrolling interests
2
1
-
Total equity
15,025
15,250
15,240
Total liabilities and equity
$
137,698
$
136,733
$
136,453
Common shares outstanding (000)
1,069,084
1,079,039
1,079,314
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
Interest income
Loans
$
924
$
928
$
898
$
3,677
$
2,773
Loans held for sale
13
17
11
52
34
Securities available for sale
93
91
92
369
329
Held-to-maturity securities
61
55
44
222
122
Trading account assets
6
7
6
27
23
Short-term investments
12
6
5
26
22
Other investments
5
5
6
17
16
Total interest income
1,114
1,109
1,062
4,390
3,319
Interest expense
Deposits
82
72
57
278
171
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
-
-
1
1
1
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
3
3
3
15
10
Long-term debt
91
86
63
319
218
Total interest expense
176
161
124
613
400
Net interest income
938
948
938
3,777
2,919
Provision for credit losses
49
51
66
229
266
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
889
897
872
3,548
2,653
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
131
135
123
535
464
Investment banking and debt placement fees
200
141
157
603
482
Service charges on deposit accounts
89
91
84
357
302
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
27
16
21
96
62
Corporate services income
56
54
61
219
215
Cards and payments income
77
75
69
287
233
Corporate-owned life insurance income
37
31
40
131
125
Consumer mortgage income
7
7
6
26
17
Mortgage servicing fees
17
21
20
71
57
Net gains (losses) from principal investing
3
3
4
7
20
Other income (a)
12
18
33
146
94
Total noninterest income
656
592
618
2,478
2,071
Noninterest expense
Personnel
608
558
648
2,273
2,073
Net occupancy
92
74
112
331
305
Computer processing
54
56
97
225
255
Business services and professional fees
52
49
78
192
235
Equipment
31
29
30
114
98
Operating lease expense
28
24
17
92
59
Marketing
35
34
35
120
101
FDIC assessment
20
21
23
82
61
Intangible asset amortization
26
25
27
95
55
OREO expense, net
3
3
3
11
9
Other expense
149
119
150
563
505
Total noninterest expense
1,098
992
1,220
4,098
3,756
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
447
497
270
1,928
968
Income taxes
251
134
38
637
179
Income (loss) from continuing operations
196
363
232
1,291
789
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
1
(4)
7
1
Net income (loss)
197
364
228
1,298
790
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
-
(1)
2
(1)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$
196
$
364
$
229
$
1,296
$
791
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
181
$
349
$
213
$
1,219
$
753
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
182
350
209
1,226
754
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.17
$
.32
$
.20
$
1.13
$
.81
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
.01
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)
.17
.32
.20
1.14
.81
Per common share - assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$
.17
$
.32
$
.20
$
1.12
$
.80
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
.01
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (b)
.17
.32
.19
1.13
.80
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
.105
$
.095
$
.085
$
.38
$
.33
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
1,062,348
1,073,390
1,067,771
1,072,078
927,816
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
16,982
15,451
15,946
16,515
10,720
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c)
1,079,330
1,088,841
1,083,717
1,088,593
938,536
(a)
For the three months ended December 31, 2017, and September 30, 2017 net securities gains (losses) totaled less than $1 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2016, net securities gains totaled $6 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, Key did not have any impairment losses related to securities.
(b)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(c)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards and/or convertible preferred stock, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
Fourth Quarter 2017
Third Quarter 2017
Fourth Quarter 2016
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$
41,289
$
417
4.01
%
$
41,416
$
414
3.97
%
$
39,495
$
365
3.68
%
Real estate - commercial mortgage
14,386
167
4.60
14,850
169
4.51
14,771
168
4.50
Real estate - construction
1,967
23
4.55
2,054
23
4.51
2,222
37
6.72
Commercial lease financing
4,687
45
3.86
4,694
46
3.89
4,624
50
4.34
Total commercial loans
62,329
652
4.15
63,014
652
4.11
61,112
620
4.04
Real estate - residential mortgage
5,474
54
3.95
5,493
54
3.92
5,554
57
4.17
Home equity loans
12,128
134
4.39
12,314
136
4.41
12,812
129
3.99
Consumer direct loans
1,782
32
7.15
1,774
33
7.26
1,785
31
6.84
Credit cards
1,061
30
11.14
1,049
30
11.34
1,088
29
10.78
Consumer indirect loans
3,232
36
4.42
3,170
37
4.64
3,009
42
5.50
Total consumer loans
23,677
286
4.80
23,800
290
4.85
24,248
288
4.73
Total loans
86,006
938
4.33
86,814
942
4.31
85,360
908
4.24
Loans held for sale
1,420
13
3.81
1,607
17
4.13
1,323
11
3.39
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
18,447
93
1.97
18,574
91
1.96
20,145
92
1.82
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
11,121
61
2.20
10,469
55
2.12
9,121
44
1.95
Trading account assets
898
6
2.72
889
7
2.74
892
6
2.54
Short-term investments
3,684
12
1.29
2,166
6
1.21
3,717
5
.49
Other investments (e)
725
5
2.80
728
5
2.46
741
6
3.23
Total earning assets
122,301
1,128
3.66
121,247
1,123
3.68
121,299
1,072
3.52
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(871)
(868)
(855)
Accrued income and other assets
13,825
13,977
13,984
Discontinued assets
1,358
1,417
1,610
Total assets
$
136,613
$
135,773
$
136,038
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
53,601
40
.29
$
53,826
37
.27
$
55,444
31
.22
Savings deposits
6,372
3
.24
6,697
5
.25
6,546
2
.10
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
6,776
26
1.50
6,402
21
1.31
5,428
15
1.11
Other time deposits
4,771
13
1.05
4,664
9
.81
4,849
9
.77
Total interest-bearing deposits
71,520
82
.45
71,589
72
.40
72,267
57
.32
Federal funds purchased and securities
360
-
.08
456
-
.23
592
1
.11
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
693
3
1.72
865
3
1.49
934
3
1.11
Long-term debt (f), (g)
13,140
91
2.76
12,631
86
2.75
10,914
63
2.38
Total interest-bearing liabilities
85,713
176
.81
85,541
161
.75
84,707
124
.58
Noninterest-bearing deposits
32,278
31,516
32,424
Accrued expense and other liabilities
1,994
2,057
2,394
Discontinued liabilities (g)
1,359
1,417
1,610
Total liabilities
121,344
120,531
121,135
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
15,268
15,241
14,901
Noncontrolling interests
1
1
2
Total equity
15,269
15,242
14,903
Total liabilities and equity
$
136,613
$
135,773
$
136,038
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.85
%
2.93
%
2.94
%
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
952
3.09
%
962
3.15
%
948
3.12
%
TE adjustment (b)
14
14
10
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$
938
$
948
$
938
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35%.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $119 million, $117 million, and $119 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2017
Twelve months ended December 31, 2016
Average
Average
Balance
Interest (a)
Yield/Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Yield/ Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$
40,848
$
1,613
3.95
%
$
35,276
$
1,215
3.45
%
Real estate - commercial mortgage
14,878
687
4.62
11,063
451
4.07
Real estate - construction
2,143
103
4.78
1,460
76
5.22
Commercial lease financing
4,677
185
3.96
4,261
161
3.78
Total commercial loans
62,546
2,588
4.14
52,060
1,903
3.66
Real estate - residential mortgage
5,499
214
3.89
3,632
148
4.09
Home equity loans
12,380
536
4.33
11,286
456
4.04
Consumer direct loans
1,765
126
7.12
1,661
113
6.79
Credit cards
1,055
118
11.15
916
98
10.73
Consumer indirect loans
3,120
148
4.75
1,593
89
5.58
Total consumer loans
23,819
1,142
4.79
19,088
904
4.74
Total loans
86,365
3,730
4.32
71,148
2,807
3.95
Loans held for sale
1,325
52
3.96
979
34
3.51
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
18,548
369
1.96
16,661
329
1.98
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
10,515
222
2.11
6,275
122
1.94
Trading account assets
949
27
2.81
884
23
2.59
Short-term investments
2,363
26
1.11
4,656
22
.47
Other investments (e)
712
17
2.35
679
16
2.37
Total earning assets
120,777
4,443
3.67
101,282
3,353
3.31
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(865)
(835)
Accrued income and other assets
13,807
12,090
Discontinued assets
1,448
1,707
Total assets
$
135,167
$
114,244
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$
54,032
143
.26
$
46,079
87
.19
Savings deposits
6,569
13
.20
3,957
3
.07
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
6,233
82
1.31
3,911
48
1.22
Other time deposits
4,698
40
.85
4,088
33
.81
Total interest-bearing deposits
71,532
278
.39
58,035
171
.30
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
517
1
.24
487
1
.10
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
1,140
15
1.34
852
10
1.18
Long-term debt (f), (g)
11,921
319
2.69
9,802
218
2.29
Total interest-bearing liabilities
85,110
613
.72
69,176
400
.58
Noninterest-bearing deposits
31,414
28,317
Accrued expense and other liabilities
1,970
2,393
Discontinued liabilities (g)
1,448
1,706
Total liabilities
119,942
101,592
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
15,224
12,647
Noncontrolling interests
1
5
Total equity
15,225
12,652
Total liabilities and equity
$
135,167
$
114,244
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.95
%
2.73
%
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
3,830
3.17
%
2,953
2.92
%
TE adjustment (b)
53
34
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$
3,777
$
2,919
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 35%.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $117 million and $99 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
Personnel (a)
$
608
$
558
$
648
$
2,273
$
2,073
Net occupancy
92
74
112
331
305
Computer processing
54
56
97
225
255
Business services and professional fees
52
49
78
192
235
Equipment
31
29
30
114
98
Operating lease expense
28
24
17
92
59
Marketing
35
34
35
120
101
FDIC assessment
20
21
23
82
61
Intangible asset amortization
26
25
27
95
55
OREO expense, net
3
3
3
11
9
Other expense
149
119
150
563
505
Total noninterest expense
$
1,098
$
992
$
1,220
$
4,098
$
3,756
Notable items (b)
85
36
207
262
465
Total noninterest expense excluding notable items
$
1,013
$
956
$
1,013
$
3,836
$
3,291
Average full-time equivalent employees (c)
18,379
18,548
18,849
18,415
15,700
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $56 million of merger-related charges and $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions. For the third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016, notable items includes $36 million and $207 million of merger-related charges, respectively. Notable items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, includes $217 million of merger-related charges, $29 million of estimated impacts of tax reform and related actions, $4 million of purchase accounting finalization, and $20 million of a charitable contribution. Notable items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, include $465 million of merger-related charges. See the table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement which presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "notable items."
(c)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
Salaries and contract labor
$
346
$
339
$
352
$
1,341
$
1,191
Incentive and stock-based compensation
168
134
185
566
537
Employee benefits
90
80
98
342
297
Severance
4
5
13
24
48
Total personnel expense
$
608
$
558
$
648
$
2,273
$
2,073
Notable items (a)
42
25
80
128
228
Total personnel expense excluding notable items
$
566
$
533
$
568
$
2,145
$
1,845
(a)
Notable items for the fourth quarter of 2017 includes $26 million of merger-related charges and $16 million of estimated impacts of tax reform related actions. For the third quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2016, notable items includes $25 million and $80 million of merger-related charges, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, notable items includes $112 million of merger-related charges and $16 million of estimated impacts of tax reform related actions. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, notable items includes $228 million of merger-related charges.
Merger-Related Charges
(in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
Net interest income
-
-
-
-
$
(6)
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
-
-
-
-
(2)
Other income
-
-
$
9
-
(1)
Noninterest income
-
-
9
-
(3)
Personnel
$
26
$
25
80
$
112
228
Net occupancy
12
(2)
29
14
29
Business services and professional fees
3
2
22
16
66
Computer processing
1
4
38
12
53
Marketing
5
5
13
22
26
Other non-personnel expense
9
2
25
41
63
Noninterest expense
56
36
207
217
465
Total merger-related charges
$
56
$
36
$
198
$
217
$
474
Loan Composition
(dollars in millions)
Percent change 12/31/2017 vs.
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
Commercial and industrial (a)
$
41,859
$
41,147
$
39,768
1.7
%
5.3
%
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
14,088
14,929
15,111
(5.6)
(6.8)
Construction
1,960
1,954
2,345
.3
(16.4)
Total commercial real estate loans
16,048
16,883
17,456
(4.9)
(8.1)
Commercial lease financing (b)
4,826
4,716
4,685
2.3
3.0
Total commercial loans
62,733
62,746
61,909
-
1.3
Residential - prime loans:
Real estate - residential mortgage
5,483
5,476
5,547
.1
(1.2)
Home equity loans
12,028
12,238
12,674
(1.7)
(5.1)
Total residential - prime loans
17,511
17,714
18,221
(1.1)
(3.9)
Consumer direct loans
1,794
1,789
1,788
.3
.3
Credit cards
1,106
1,045
1,111
5.8
(.5)
Consumer indirect loans
3,261
3,198
3,009
2.0
8.4
Total consumer loans
23,672
23,746
24,129
(.3)
%
(1.9)
Total loans (c), (d)
$
86,405
$
86,492
$
86,038
(.1)
.4
%
(a)
Loan balances include $119 million, $118 million, and $116 million of commercial credit card balances at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.
(b)
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $24 million, $31 million, and $68 million at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
At December 31, 2017, total loans include purchased loans of $15.4 billion, of which $738 million were purchased credit impaired. At September 30, 2017, total loans include purchased loans of $16.7 billion, of which $783 million were purchased credit impaired. At December 31, 2016, total loans include purchased loans of $21.0 billion, of which $865 million were purchased credit impaired.
(d)
Total loans exclude loans of $1.3 billion at December 31, 2017, $1.4 billion at September 30, 2017, and $1.6 billion at December 31, 2016, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(dollars in millions)
Percent change 12/31/2017 vs.
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
Commercial and industrial
$
139
$
34
$
19
308.8
%
631.6
%
Real estate - commercial mortgage
897
1,246
1,022
(28.0)
(12.2)
Commercial lease financing
-
1
-
N/M
N/M
Real estate - residential mortgage
71
60
62
18.3
14.5
Real estate - construction
-
-
1
N/M
N/M
Total loans held for sale (a)
$
1,107
$
1,341
$
1,104
(17.4)
%
.3
%
(a)
Total loans held for sale include Real estate - residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $71 million at December 31, 2017, $60 million at September 30, 2017, and $62 million at December 31, 2016.
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(in millions)
4Q17
3Q17
2Q17
1Q17
4Q16
Balance at beginning of period
$
1,341
$
1,743
$
1,384
$
1,104
$
1,137
Purchases
-
-
-
-
-
New originations
3,566
2,855
2,876
2,563
2,846
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
(10)
(63)
(7)
17
11
Loan sales
(3,783)
(3,191)
(2,507)
(2,299)
(2,889)
Loan draws (payments), net
(7)
(3)
(3)
(1)
(1)
Balance at end of period (a)
$
1,107
$
1,341
$
1,743
$
1,384
$
1,104
(a)
Total loans held for sale include Real estate - residential mortgage loans held for sale at fair value of $71 million at December 31, 2017, $60 million at September 30, 2017, $63 million at June 30, 2017, and $62 million at both March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016.
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
12/31/2016
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
Average loans outstanding
$
86,006
$
86,814
$
85,360
$
86,365
$
71,148
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period
$
880
$
870
$
865
$
858
$
796
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
32
29
40
133
118
Real estate - commercial mortgage
2
6
2
11
5
Real estate - construction
-
2
-
2
9
Total commercial real estate loans
2
8
2
13
14
Commercial lease financing
5
1
1
14
12
Total commercial loans
39
38
43
160
144
Real estate - residential mortgage
1
-
-
3
4
Home equity loans
7
6
8
30
30
Consumer direct loans
8
8
9
34
27
Credit cards
10
11
10
44
35
Consumer indirect loans
7
8
12
31
21
Total consumer loans
33
33
39
142
117
Total loans charged off
72
71
82
302
261
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
8
25
3
40
11
Real estate - commercial mortgage
1
1
-
2
9
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
1
2
Total commercial real estate loans
1
1
-
3
11
Commercial lease financing
1
3
1
6
3
Total commercial loans
10
29
4
49
25
Real estate - residential mortgage
-
1
(2)
4
1
Home equity loans
3
4
4
15
14
Consumer direct loans
2
1
1
6
5
Credit cards
1
1
1
5
4
Consumer indirect loans
4
3
2
15
7
Total consumer loans
10
10
6
45
31
Total recoveries
20
39
10
94
56
Net loan charge-offs
(52)
(32)
(72)
(208)
(205)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
49
42
64
227
267
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-
-
1
-
-
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$
877
$
880
$
858
$
877
$
858
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of
$
57
$
48
$
53
$
55
$
56
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
-
9
2
2
(1)
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
$
57
$
57
$
55
$
57
$
55
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$
934
$
937
$
913
$
934
$
913
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.24
%
.15
%
.34
%
.24
%
.29
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.01
1.02
1.00
1.01
1.00
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.08
1.08
1.06
1.08
1.06
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
174.4
170.2
137.3
174.4
137.3
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
185.7
181.2
146.1
185.7
146.1
Discontinued operations - education lending business:
Loans charged off
$
6
$
10
$
7
$
26
$
28
Recoveries
2
2
3
8
11
Net loan charge-offs
$
(4)
$
(8)
$
(4)
$
(18)
$
(17)
(a)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
4Q17
3Q17
2Q17
1Q17
4Q16
Net loan charge-offs
$
52
$
32
$
66
$
58
$
72
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.24
%
.15
%
.31
%
.27
%
.34
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
877
$
880
$
870
$
870
$
858
Allowance for credit losses (a)
934
937
918
918
913
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.01
%
1.02
%
1.01
%
1.01
%
1.00
%
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.08
1.08
1.06
1.07
1.06
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans (b)
174.4
170.2
171.6
151.8
137.3
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (b)
185.7
181.2
181.1
160.2
146.1
Nonperforming loans at period end (b)
$
503
$
517
$
507
$
573
$
625
Nonperforming assets at period end (b)
534
556
556
623
676
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (b)
.58
%
.60
%
.59
%
.67
%
.73
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming
.62
.64
.64
.72
.79
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related unfunded commitments.
(b)
Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, $812 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(dollars in millions)
12/31/2017
9/30/2017
6/30/2017
3/31/2017
12/31/2016
Commercial and industrial
$
153
$
169
$
178
$
258
$
297
Real estate - commercial mortgage
30
30
34
32
26
Real estate - construction
2
2
4
2
3
Total commercial real estate loans
32
32
38
34
29
Commercial lease financing
6
11
11
5
8
Total commercial loans
191
212
227
297
334
Real estate - residential mortgage
58
57
58
54
56
Home equity loans
229
227
208
207
223
Consumer direct loans
4
3
2
3
6
Credit cards
2
2
2
3
2
Consumer indirect loans
19
16
10
9
4
Total consumer loans
312
305
280
276
291
Total nonperforming loans (a)
503
517
507
573
625
OREO
31
39
48
49
51
Other nonperforming assets
-
-
1
1
-
Total nonperforming assets (a)
$
534
$
556
$
556
$
623
$
676
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$
89
$
86
$
85
$
79
$
87
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
359
329
340
312
404
Restructured loans - accruing and nonaccruing (b)
317
315
333
302
280
Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (b)
189
187
193
161
141
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business
7
8
5
4
5
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans (a)
.58
%
.60
%
.59
%
.67
%
.73
%
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.62
.64
.64
.72
.79
(a)
Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, $812 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.
(b)
Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(in millions)
4Q17
3Q17
2Q17
1Q17
4Q16
Balance at beginning of period
$
517
$
507
$
573
$
625
$
723
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
137
181
143
218
170
Nonperforming loans acquired from First Niagara (a)
-
-
-
-
(31)
Charge-offs
(67)
(71)
(82)
(77)
(81)
Loans sold
-
(1)
-
(8)
(9)
Payments
(52)
(32)
(84)
(59)
(30)
Transfers to OREO
(8)
(10)
(8)
(11)
(21)
Loans returned to accrual status
(24)
(57)
(35)
(115)
(96)
Balance at end of period (b)
$
503
$
517
$
507
$
573
$
625
(a)
During the fourth quarter of 2016, Key adjusted the estimated fair value of the First Niagara acquired loan portfolio recorded during the third quarter of 2016, resulting in a $31 million decrease in the balance of acquired nonperforming loans.
(b)
Nonperforming loan balances exclude $738 million, $783 million, $835 million, $812 million, and $865 million of purchased credit impaired loans at December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, March 31, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.
Line of Business Results
(dollars in millions)
Percent change 4Q17 vs.
4Q17
3Q17
2Q17
1Q17
4Q16
3Q17
4Q16
Key Community Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$
969
$
959
$
1,010
$
905
$
902
1.0
%
7.4
%
Provision for credit losses
57
59
47
46
51
(3.4)
11.8
Noninterest expense
682
643
651
627
682
6.1
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
146
162
196
146
106
(9.9)
37.7
Average loans and leases
47,403
47,595
47,461
47,068
47,059
(.4)
.7
Average deposits
80,352
79,563
79,601
79,148
79,266
1.0
1.4
Net loan charge-offs
35
41
47
43
42
(14.6)
(16.7)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.29
%
.34
%
.40
%
.37
%
.36
%
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming assets at period end
$
405
$
427
$
406
$
395
$
412
(5.2)
(1.7)
Return on average allocated equity
12.02
%
13.36
%
16.51
%
12.58
%
8.87
%
N/A
N/A
Average full-time equivalent employees
10,957
11,032
10,899
10,804
11,198
(.7)
(2.2)
Key Corporate Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$
603
$
560
$
596
$
578
$
630
7.7
%
(4.3)
%
Provision for credit losses
(6)
(11)
19
18
17
N/M
N/M
Noninterest expense
353
303
299
302
326
16.5
8.3
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
221
190
222
181
224
16.3
(1.3)
Average loans and leases
37,462
38,040
37,721
37,705
36,746
(1.5)
1.9
Average loans held for sale
1,345
1,521
1,000
1,097
1,223
(11.6)
10.0
Average deposits
21,558
21,559
21,145
21,002
23,171
-
(7.0)
Net loan charge-offs
16
(9)
19
14
26
N/M
(38.5)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.17
%
(.09)
%
.20
%
.15
%
.28
%
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming assets at period end
$
109
$
106
$
119
$
197
$
244
2.8
(55.3)
Return on average allocated equity
31.77
%
26.92
%
31.25
%
24.97
%
31.17
%
N/A
N/A
Average full-time equivalent employees
2,418
2,460
2,364
2,384
2,380
(1.7)
1.6
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable, N/M = Not Meaningful
