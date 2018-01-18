Firefighters respond to grass fire in Indiahoma

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- Fire crews are responding to a grass fire at NW Post Oak Road and US-62 in Indiahoma. The call came in around noon today.

Multiple abandoned structures have burned but no homes are currently in danger. Ten acres of grass were also burned.

Officials are still not sure how the fire started.

The fire was discovered by a homeowner who went out to feed his cows.

Cache and Indiahoma Fire Departments responded.

There are several abandoned trailers still smoldering but the fire is now under control. There is still smoke in the area.

