Grass fire breaks out in the middle of Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A grass fire has broken out in the middle of Lawton. Fire crews are currently battling the blaze at I-44 and Lee Blvd. There are multiple small fires in the area. Officials believe that it was caused by someone dragging something behind their vehicle.

Lawton, Valley View, Flower Mound, and Geronimo firefighters are all on the scene.

7News is on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.