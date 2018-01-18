Bartlesville officers recovering following shooting

BARTLESVILLE, OK (KSWO)- A woman is in critical condition and two Bartlesville officers are recovering this morning after a shooting.

According to Bartlesville police, it started when officers were serving a search warrant at a home.

Authorities say police arrested one man when a woman who was also in the home opened fire on the officers. She is believed to be the man's mother.

One officer returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was then taken to a hospital in Bartlesville. She is said to be in critical condition. Police say the two officers who were hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The OSBI is investigating.

