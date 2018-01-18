Fire officials: Check smoke detector batteries

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma City fire officials are warning people to make sure they install smoke detectors in their home after battling 54 structure fires so far this month.

The 54th fire was yesterday afternoon and was spotted by neighbors who called 911. Two people were inside the home asleep at the time. They made it out safely, and the blaze was put out but authorities say the smoke detectors in the home did not have batteries.

So far this year, there have been 22 deaths due to fires in Oklahoma.

"Had these individuals not been there," said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, "had they not noticed the smoke coming from the home and knocked on the doors as quickly as they had, we could've very easily had two more fire fatalities here today."

Oklahoma has the highest number of fire fatalities so far this year.

