Ardmore elementary school closed due to carbon monoxide

ARDMORE, OK (KSWO)- An elementary school in Ardmore is out for the rest of the week after elevated levels of carbon monoxide gas were detected. It happened while several natural gas heating units were being repaired at Charles Evans Elementary School.

More than 100 students were evacuated from a portion of the building. There were no reports of illness or injuries.

School officials say students will return to their classrooms next week.

