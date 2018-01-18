TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Road closure planned in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The city of Lawton is planning a month-long road closure.

Northwest 40th Street from NW Rogers Lane to NW Lindy Avenue will be closed from January 22 to February 22. This duration is approximate and weather permitting.

Please use caution in this area. Slow down and watch for workers.

If you have any questions, contact the public works department at 580-581-3427 or streets@lawtonok.gov.

