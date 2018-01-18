Local retirement center prepared for flu

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- While hospitals, and several walk-in clinics are seeing an influx of people with the flu.The Montevista Retirement Center in Lawton said they're thankful they haven't had any residents come down with the flu this year, but they are taking precautions just in case.

Director of Nursing, Kelly Bowers said they've tested several residents for the flu and they all came back negative. However, some residents have been diagnosed with pneumonia and COPD. Bowers said if a resident gets the flu, they'll call in a physician, prescribe medicine and isolate the resident to stop the flu from spreading.

Bowers said it's important for elderly people to get vaccinated, because their immune system is weaker.

"The hospitals are seeing a high volume of people with influenza so it's really important that you get it. Flu season starts in October. We definitely making sure these people get their flu vaccine," said Bowers.

Bowers said its mandatory for all employees to get a flu shot. They also actively disinfect each room to prevent germs from spreading. Nurses and doctors also check on residents every hour and week.



