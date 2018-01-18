Police on the scene of crash involving motorcycle at 66th and Mi - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police on the scene of crash involving motorcycle at 66th and Milwaukee Ave.

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle at 66th and Milwaukee Ave.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or if any injuries have been reported.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this report with more information as it is gathered.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • House votes to avert federal shutdown, Senate chances dim

    House votes to avert federal shutdown, Senate chances dim

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-18 05:44:47 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 10:56 PM EST2018-01-19 03:56:17 GMT

    Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.

    Another White House official said Wednesday that the chief of staff's suggestion that Trump's positions had evolved was inartful and maintained Trump is still committed to his immigration priorities.

  • 'Very strong' Democratic sentiment to oppose GOP budget bill

    'Very strong' Democratic sentiment to oppose GOP budget bill

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 1:23 AM EST2018-01-17 06:23:26 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 10:14 PM EST2018-01-19 03:14:59 GMT

    Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.

    Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.

  • Local retirement center prepared for flu

    Local retirement center prepared for flu

    Thursday, January 18 2018 8:22 PM EST2018-01-19 01:22:35 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    While hospitals, and several walk-in clinics are seeing an influx of people with the flu.The Montevista Retirement Center in Lawton said they're thankful they haven't had any residents come down with the flu this year, but they are taking precautions just in case. 

    While hospitals, and several walk-in clinics are seeing an influx of people with the flu.The Montevista Retirement Center in Lawton said they're thankful they haven't had any residents come down with the flu this year, but they are taking precautions just in case. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly