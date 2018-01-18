Interluxe to Offer South Carolina Luxury Sportsman's Retreat through Online Auction

Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com

SOURCE Interluxe

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf, tennis, horseback riding, hiking, fishing, hunting, boating, swimming and pristine natural beauty are all practically on the doorstep of this exclusive plantation estate home in Brays Island, South Carolina. Beginning Monday, January 29 at 9:00 a.m. EST, one lucky bidder will have the opportunity to call this magnificent retreat home.

Brays Island is a private, shared plantation in the heart of South Carolina Lowcountry, surrounded by nature preserves of salt marshes, ponds and huge trees draped in Spanish moss. More than 20 miles of tidal estuaries, as well as direct access to nearby rivers and the ocean, offer unlimited variety for boating, canoeing, kayaking, fishing and crabbing. The nature center hosts activities for people of all ages to explore the history of the plantation and wildlife of the region.

This serene natural setting is supplemented by deluxe community amenities including equestrian facilities and trails; golf with no tee times; a fitness and tennis center; indoor and outdoor swimming pools; skeet, five-stand and clay trap shooting; and expert instruction in all these pursuits.

In the midst of this sporting paradise is a magnificent 4-bedroom family home with semi-detached 2-bedroom guest home, set on a bluff overlooking serene views of woods and waters. Built in 2002, it blends integrated state-of-the-art electronics, including a THX home cinema system and multi-zone sound, with elegant traditional craftsmanship such as mahogany paneling, marble and hardwood floors, and four fireplaces.

The open floor plan flows seamlessly through entertaining and relaxing areas, including formal dining, a breakfast nook surrounded by bay windows, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, two islands, two sinks and a dedicated grill top. For outdoor living and entertaining, Brazilian Ipe wood decked porches wrap around the home and open off of nearly every room.

Private and family pursuits have also been catered for, including an exercise room and executive study. The master suite is a gracious retreat with its own fireplace, spa bathtub, huge walk-in shower, and a private deck overlooking the tree-lined pond. For extended family, the guest house offers a luxurious living zone all their own.

The perfect spot for living the southern outdoor lifestyle, Brays Island seems a world away from the bustle of the city. Yet both Charleston and Savannah are in easy reach for an array of modern entertainment and services.

The owners of this remarkable property have chosen to offer it through online auction because, says Interluxe President Scott Kirk, "It's an excellent way to obtain competitive pricing and fair market value. Traditional real estate marketing techniques often fall short with unique, luxury properties because of their limited reach, but with Interluxe, a larger pool of bidders from all over the world can easily participate."

Kirk also notes that an online auction sale has a fixed closing date within 45 days, while even the most desirable high end properties may sit on the market for months or even years. "Sellers love that they can control their outcome and move on with their lives," he says.

More information about the property, open house preview dates and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.Interluxe.com. To make an appointment to view a property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.

The sale is being conducted in cooperation with the listing agent, Paul Burton of Brays Island Realty. Agents are protected and a commission will be paid to the buyer's representing broker. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.

