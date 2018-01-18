Police identify pedestrian, motorcyclist in fatal crash

The crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian happened just before 8 p.m. near 50th and Ave. V. Officials say the pedestrian, who was crossing 50th Street, was hit by a motorcycle. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The pedestrian has been identified by police as 33-year-old Quisha Rotay Cook.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He has been identified by police as 27-year-old Marcus Mendoza.

The crash happened in the westbound lane of 50th Street.

After the motorcycle hit the pedestrian, the driver was thrown from the bike and the motorcycle hit a tree.

There is no word on the cause of the crash

