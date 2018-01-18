Police identify pedestrian, motorcyclist in fatal crash

The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.
A fire is under investigation on the 2800 block of SW I Avenue in Lawton.
A fire is under investigation on the 2800 block of SW I Avenue in Lawton.
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.
Simon Laprise was out to prank snow plow crews in Montreal this week when he got the police instead.
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.